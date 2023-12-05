- Home
Jalisco Greeat Falls
No reviews yet
525 Central Avenue
U-10
Great Falls, MT 59401
Main Menu
Appetizers
- 1/2 Cheese Fries$7.95
- Cheese Fries$11.95
- Crispi Cheese$6.95+
Deep Fried 10” flour tortilla, covered with fiesta melted cheese.
- Jalisco Fries$9.95+
French fries with your choice of meat. Covered with melted cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Guacamole and sour cream comes on the side for takeout.
- Jalisco Special$10.95
- Nachos$8.95+
Corn tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, your choice of beans and or meat, topped with tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Toppings come on the side for take out only.
- Quesadilla$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, your choice of meat, served with rice and beans, guacamole and sour cream.
- Queso Poblano or Jalapeno$9.95
Chopped poblano peppers mixed with burrito sauce and pico de gallo. topped with melted cheese. OR chopped fried pieces of jalapeño mixed with jack cheese and peanut butter sauce.
- Sauteed Mushrooms$10.95
Sautéed Mushrooms, your choice of garlic OR spicy diablo sauce
- Quesories$10.95
Salads
- Deluxe Tostada$9.50
Crispi corn tortilla covered with refried beans, your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
- Avocado Tostada$9.50
Crispi corn tortilla covered with refried beans, your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, avocado and tomatoes.
- Taco Salad$9.95
Deep-fried flour bowl, filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, deluxe and tomatoes.
- Chalupa Jalisco$10.95
10” fried flour big Taco shape. Layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, covered with lettuce, shredded cheese, deluxe, and tomatoes.
- House Salad$9.95
- Bowl$10.95
A bowl, filled with your choice of meat, rice and black beans. topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Combinations
A la Carte
Specialties
- Plato Jalisco$16.95
Your choice of meat, cooked with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and pico de gallo. Modifier: Steak, boneless chicken, shrimp or carnitas de puerco.
- Carne Asada$16.95
Thin grilled Steak, topped with fried bell peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Pollo Asado$16.95
Thin Grilled chicken breast. topped with fried bell peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Carnitas de Puerco$16.95
Traditional Fried roasted pork. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Plato Ranchero$16.95
Your choice of Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp Cooked with onions, jalapeño, cilantro, and tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Plato Mexicano$16.95
Strips of Steak, Chicken, Or Shrimp +$1) cooked with onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms, and bell peppers, in a juice red sauce based on tomatoes
- Plato a la Crema$16.95
Strips of Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp +$1). Cooked with onion, carrots, celery, mushrooms, tomatoes, and bell peppers, in a juice sour cream sauce.
- Plato con Arroz$16.95
Your Choice of Chicken, Steak, Or Shrimp +$1). cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Over a bed of corn tortilla covered with rice & melted jack cheese.
- Mushroom Lover$16.95
Your choice of Chicken, Steak, OR Shrimp +$1), cooked with mushrooms and garlic.
- Pollo en Mole$16.95
Slices of boneless chicken breast cooked in a sweet-spicy Mexican mole sauce.
- Plato a la Diabla$16.95
Your choice of Slices of boneless chicken breast or Shrimp+$1, cooked with onions and mushrooms in spicy ketchup and red tomato sauce.
- Chile Verde$16.95
Chunks of pork cooked in a tasty green tomatillo sauce.
- Fajitas$16.95
Your choice of marinated meat, cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo come on the side. Modifier: Steak, Chicken, vegetarian, or Shrimp +$1)
- Liver With Onions$16.95
Slices of liver cooked with sliced onions. Have it, mi rancho style by adding cilantro and jalapeno peppers.
Burritos
- Burrito Jalisco$15.50
10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Carne Asada, or pork carnitas., rice, refried beans & pico de gallo. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
- RBM Burrito$13.95
10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of veggies, Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, pork verde or just rice &beans. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
- Supreme Burrito$12.95
10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes. (Do not include Rice or beans) Filling choice: Vegetarian, Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef, pork verde, Ground Beef, bean, or Rice & beans.
- Burrito Fajita$15.95
10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Filling choice: Steak, Chicken, vegetarian or (Shrimp +$1) Add on: Lettuce $1
- Enchilada Grande$12.95
10” Corn tortilla filled with your choice of Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef, pork colorado, pork verde, Ground Beef, Vegies, bean, or rice & beans. (Sub regular meat for steak, grilled chicken, or carnitas for +$2.50). Smothered with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
- Shrimp Burrito$16.95
10” flour tortilla filled with rice, 8 medium size shrimps cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream
Seafood
- Camarones al Ajo$17.99
8 medium size shrimp, cooked with butter, garlic, onions, and mushrooms.
- Camarones Jalisco$19.95
8 medium size shrimp wrapped in bacon and deep-fried. Over a bed of fried onions and mushrooms. Covered with melted jack cheese.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$17.95
Three enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, sauteed with green onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
- Crab Enchiladas$17.95
Three enchiladas stuffed with Real Crab, sauteed with green onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
- Seafood Chimichanga$18.95
Giant Deep-fried chimichanga filled with crab and baby shrimp cooked with green onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Do not include side tortillas.
- Shrimp Burrito$16.95
10” flour tortilla filled with rice, 8 medium size shrimps cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
Desserts
- Buñuelos$6.95
Deep-fried pieces of flour tortilla covered with cinnamon sugar. Topped with honey, whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce.
- Fried Ice cream*$6.95
One big scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in corn flakes cereal. Topped with honey, whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce.
- Churros$6.95
Mexican fried dough with cinnamon sugar. Topped with Chocolate and whipped cream.
- Chiminieve$6.95
Flour tortilla filled with ice cream. Covered with cinnamon sugar. Topped with honey, whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce.
Hamburgers
Sides
- 2 Mexican Cherries (Fried Jalapenos)$1.50
- 2 Pickled Jalapeno$2.50
- Beans Side$1.50+
- Cheddar Nacho Cheese Sauce dip$7.95+
- Cilantro Side$1.50
- Deluxe (Guaca & Sour Cream) Side$5.50
- French Fries$5.50
- Fresh Jalapenos Side$1.50
- Fried Onions Side$3.50
- Green Onions Side$1.50
- Guacamole Side$2.95+
- Hot Carrots 8oz$2.50
- Pico De Gallo Side$1.50
- Rice & Beans Side$7.95
- Rice Side$4.95
- Salsa$2.50+
- Shredded Cheddar Cheese Side$1.50
- Sour Cream Side$0.99+
- Tomatoes Side$1.50
- Tortillas (4) Side$1.50
- White Onions Side$1.50
- Chips and salsa Takeout$6.00+
- Extra Chips$3.00
- Extra 4oz Salsa$1.00
- Lime Side$1.50
- Lemon Side$1.50