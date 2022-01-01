Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jalisco Norte Mexican Kitchen & Bar

3858 Oaklawn Ave

Dallas, TX 75219

Aperitivos

Guacamole

$14.00

Tuna Tostada

$13.00

Queso

$9.00

Queso Cowboy

$13.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Sopesitos

$10.00

Chicken Flautitas

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Sopas

Sopa De Tortilla

$9.00

Pozole Rojo

$9.00

Ensaladas

Kale Verde

$14.00

Jalisco Salad

$12.00

Caesar

$12.00

House Salad

$7.00

Tacos

Roasted Chicken Taco

$14.00

Pescado Taco

$15.00

Al Pastor Taco

$14.00

Octopus Taco

$15.00

Beef Suadero

$14.00

Veggie Taco

$14.00

Fuertes

Smoked Cauliflower & Hazelnut Pipian

$22.00

Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo

$29.00

Pescado A La Veracruzana

$27.00

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Pollo Con Mole

$27.00

Cochinita Pibil

$24.00

Seared Scallops

$29.00

Carne Asada

$45.00

Short Ribs

$36.00

Beef Tongue Barbacoa

$28.00

Jalisco Burger

$18.00

Skirt Steak Chili Relleno

$28.00

Enchiladas

Chicken Mole Enchilada

$17.00

Brisket Enchilada

$18.00

Seafood Enchilada

$18.00

Veggie Enchilada

$17.00

Addicionales

Elotes

$8.00

Mexican Okra

$8.00

Mexican White Rice

$3.00

Ranchero Beans

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Vegetales

$5.00

Mexican Potatoes

$4.00

Grilled Hot Peppers

$9.00

Chilies

$5.00

Habanero Salsa

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

House Side

$5.00

Caesar Side

$5.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Postres

Tres Leches

$10.00

Carlota De Limon

$10.00

Coconut Flan

$10.00

Churros

$12.00

KIDS Menu

Sopa De Abuela

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

4oz Filet

$8.00

Grilled Fish

$12.00

Brunch Cocteles

Norte Bloody

$8.00

Uptown Mimosa

$7.00

Meza Michelada

$7.00

Norte Sparkling Palomita

$8.00

Elderberry

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Jalisco Norte is a journey through Mexico without ever leaving the table. Executive Chef Jose Meza takes diners on a culinary excursion paying homage to Mexico's people, cultures and customs. His dishes reflect his country's heritage, featuring only the highest-quality ingredients.

3858 Oaklawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219

Directions

