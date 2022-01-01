Jaliscos Taqueria imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Jaliscos Taqueria Austin

review star

No reviews yet

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy

Austin, TX 78746

Popular Items

Breakfast Taco
Pastor Taco
Beef Fajita Taco

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$2.99

One single taco with two items of your choice. Every additional item cost an additional $0.40 cents.

Combo Breakfast Taco

Combo Breakfast Taco

$3.99

One breakfast taco with your choice of five items.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

One breakfast burrito with your choice of 3 items. Every additional item cost $0.50 cents extra.

Huevos a la Mexicana Plate

Huevos a la Mexicana Plate

$9.49

Scrambled eggs, with onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with hash browns and refried beans. Your choice of flour or corn torttillas.

Chorizo & Egg plate

Chorizo & Egg plate

$10.95

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with beans, hash browns and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Scrambled Egg Plate

Scrambled Egg Plate

$9.50

Scrambled eggs, served with beans, hash browns, bacon strips and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Ham & Eggs Plate

Ham & Eggs Plate

$10.95

Scrambled eggs with ham, served with beans, hash browns and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Migas Plate

Migas Plate

$10.95

Jalisco's home tortilla chips scrambled with eggs and rachero sauce topped with yellow cheese. Served with refried beans, a bacon strip and hash browns.

Combo breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Breakfast taco SPECIAL

$5.49

Nachos

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$9.99

Crispy corn tortillas topped with white and american melted cheese, beans, letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole with chicken fajita meat

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.99

Crispy corn tortillas topped with white and american melted cheese, beans, letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and ground beef meat.

Shrimp Nachos

$11.99

Crispy corn tortillas topped with white and american melted cheese, beans, letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and grilled shrimp

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, mix cheeses and pilcked jalapenos.

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$12.99

Crispy corn tortillas topped with white and american melted cheese, beans, letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and beef fajita meat.

half super nachos

$8.25

Half bean and nachos

$5.99

Beef Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Tex-Mex NACHOS

$6.99

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$6.25

Quesadillas

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Beef fajita, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken fajita, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.99

mushrooms, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.

Spinach Quesadilla

Spinach Quesadilla

$8.99

Spinach, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Veggie mix, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.

Combo Fajita quesadilla

$10.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.99

Pastor Quesadilla

$8.99

Chips/Dips

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$6.99

Cheddar Melted cheese, onions, and bell peppers

Chips & Salsa

$1.99

Guacamole

$7.99

Avocado mixed with onions, tomatoes, fresh serrano peppers.

small queso 4 Oz

$4.75

Cheddar Melted cheese, onions, and bell peppers

Chips ONLY

$1.25

4 oz Salsa

$1.25

small guacamole 4 oz

$4.50

JaliQueso

$7.49

Tortilla Soup

Jalisco's signature chicken tortilla soup, made with cilantro, onions, celery, black pepper, salt, and shredded chicken. Topped with rice, guacamole, white cheese, and pico de gallo and crispy corn chips (25 oz )

Large Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Jalisco's signature chicken tortilla soup, garnished with pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and tortilla chips. (25 oz bowl)

Small Tortilla Soup

$5.99

Jalisco's signature chicken tortilla soup, made with cilantro, onions, celery, black pepper, salt, and shredded chicken. Topped with rice, guacamole, white cheese, and pico de gallo and crispy corn chips16 oz (one pint)

Salads

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Chicken fajita meat, mixed lettuce, cucumbers, purple onion, and tomatoes tossed with ranch dressing.

Beef fajita salad

Beef fajita salad

$12.95

romaine lettuce, tossed with ceasar dressing, cotija cheese, topped with croutons.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.95

Flour tortilla shell with Ground beef, mixed lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and tomatoes.

Dinner salad

$5.95

Enchilidas

Mushrooms Enchilidas Plate

$11.99

soft corn (2) tortillas filled with grilled mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, topped with ranchero red sauce and mixed cheese served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Beef Enchilidas Plate

Beef Enchilidas Plate

$11.99

soft corn (2) tortillas filled with ground beef, topped with mexican gravy and mixed cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Tex-Mex Enchilidas Plate

Tex-Mex Enchilidas Plate

$11.99

Soft corn tortillas (2) filled with melted cheese topped with mexican gravy, served with chips and queso, lettuce and guacamole.

Chicken Enchiladas VERDES Plate

$11.99

2 chicken enchiladas, topped with sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Cheese enchilada plate

$9.99

2 cheese enchiladas topped with gravy, and yelllow cheese. Sderved with rice and beans.

Single Cheese enchilada

$3.99

Single Beef enchilada

$4.25

Single Chicken Enchilada

$4.25

Burritos

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$9.99

Large flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.

Beef Fajita Burrito

Beef Fajita Burrito

$10.99

Large flour tortilla filled with beef fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.

Pastor Burrito

Pastor Burrito

$8.99

Large flour tortilla filled with marinated pork (pastor), lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.

Carne Guisada Burrito

$10.99

Large flour tortilla filled with carne guisada, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.99

Large flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.

Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Large flour tortilla filled with shimp, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with bell pepper, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, cheese, beans, sour cream.

Burrito Special Plate

Burrito Special Plate

$12.95

Flour toritlla, stuffed with beef fajita, covered with mexican gravy, yellow and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Beef Fajita Burrito Plate

$14.95

Combo fajita Burrito

$11.99

carnitas burrito

$9.99

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas Plate

Beef Fajitas Plate

$15.99

Beef fajita mixed with bell peppers, onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and customers choice of flour (2) or corn (4) tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas Plate

$12.99

Chicken fajita mixed with bell peppers, onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and customers choice of flour (2) or corn (4) tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas Plate

Shrimp Fajitas Plate

$17.99

Shrimp fajita mixed with bell peppers, onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and customers choice of flour (2) or corn (4) tortillas.

Texas Fajitas Plate

Texas Fajitas Plate

$17.99

Beef, chciken, and shrimp fajita mixed with bell peppers, onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and customers choice of flour (2) or corn (4) tortillas.

Camarones a La Mexicana Plate

Camarones a La Mexicana Plate

$16.50

Bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp, ranchero sauce, topped with yellow cheese and sour cream.

Veggie fajita plate

$10.99

Tacos

Beef Fajita Taco

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.99

one sinlge beef fajita taco with lettuce and tomatoes

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.50

one single chicken fajita taco with lettuce and tomatoes

Pastor Taco

Pastor Taco

$3.99

one single pastor taco with pico de pina, onions and cilantro

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.99

one single carne guisada taco

Ground Beef Taco

Ground Beef Taco

$3.75

one single crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

Vegetarian Taco

$3.50

one single taco with bell pepper, onions, spinach, and avocado

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

5 MINI tacos plate

$11.49

5 Mini tacos, choice of meat

Chicken fajita taco plate

$10.99

Birria Plate

$12.99

single birria taco

$4.99

Home Specials

#1

$10.99

#2

$10.99

#3

$10.99

#4

$10.99

#5

$10.99

Torta Beef fajita

$10.99

Torta Chicken fajita

$9.99

Torta pastor

$8.99

Torta Carne Guisada

$10.99

Torta Ham

$8.99

Carne Guisada Plate

$12.95

La Gringa

$10.99

El Alambre

$12.99

Beef Fajita taco plate

$11.99

Flautas Plate

$9.99

dozen tamales

$24.00

half dozen tamales

$15.00

Single/Uno Sope

$4.75

Dos Sopes

$9.50

Huarache

$7.99

single tamal

$3.50

Pastries

Pastries

$2.50

Desserts

Tres leches

$5.95

Flan

$5.95

Sides

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$6.99

Cheddar Melted cheese, onions, and bell peppers

Chips & Salsa

$1.99

Guacamole

$7.99

Avocado mixed with onions, tomatoes, fresh serrano peppers.

Side Bacon

$1.99

Side Beans

$1.99

Side Beef Fajita

$5.50

Side Chicken Fajita

$4.50

Side Ham

$1.99

Side Rice

$1.99

Rice and Beans

$2.99

side onions

$0.45

side cheese

$0.99

side sour cream

$0.99

side lettuce

$0.50

side pico de Gallo

$0.75

side tomatoes

$0.75

side jalapeños

$0.99

Side mix cheese

$0.99

side guac 2 oz

$1.75

side flour tortillas

$0.75

side corn tortillas

$0.75

2 egg

$2.29

1 egg

$1.89

side French fries

$1.99

side avocado

$2.50

Side hash browns

$1.99

add 4 shrimp

$5.00

add beef fajitas

$4.50

add chicken fajitas

$3.50

side queso 2 oz

$1.75

side pastor meat

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid Taco Plate

$5.95

1 crispy beef taco with ground beef, lettucce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served wtih rice and beans.

Kid Enchilada

$5.95

one cheese enchilada, topped with gravy and yellow cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Kid Hamburger

$5.95Out of stock

Kid Dilla

$5.95

one large flour tortillas stuffed with mix cheeses, served with rice and beans.

16oz Drinks

16oz Soft Drinks

$2.45

16oz Horchata

$2.85

16oz Limonada

$2.85

16oz Ice Tea

$2.45

Coffee

$2.75

16oz dirty horchata

$3.25

16 oz refill

$1.75

ADD Sm-drink

$1.50

miscellaneous

$0.25

Jamaica 16 oz

$2.85

32oz Drinks

32oz Soft Drinks

$3.10

32oz Horchata

$3.85

32oz Limonada

$3.85

32oz Ice Tea

$3.10

large Coffee

$2.99

32 oz Dirty Horchata

$3.95

32 oz refill

$2.49

AGUA NO ICE

$4.50

Jamaica 32 oz

$3.85

Bottle drinks

Jarritos

$3.25

Mexican coke

$3.75

SMALL Mexican coke

$3.50

Bottle water

$1.50

Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

TOPO Chico

$3.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746

Directions

Gallery
Jaliscos Taqueria image

