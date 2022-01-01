- Home
Jaliscos Taqueria Austin
2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
Popular Items
Breakfast
Breakfast Taco
One single taco with two items of your choice. Every additional item cost an additional $0.40 cents.
Combo Breakfast Taco
One breakfast taco with your choice of five items.
Breakfast Burrito
One breakfast burrito with your choice of 3 items. Every additional item cost $0.50 cents extra.
Huevos a la Mexicana Plate
Scrambled eggs, with onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with hash browns and refried beans. Your choice of flour or corn torttillas.
Chorizo & Egg plate
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with beans, hash browns and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Scrambled Egg Plate
Scrambled eggs, served with beans, hash browns, bacon strips and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Ham & Eggs Plate
Scrambled eggs with ham, served with beans, hash browns and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Migas Plate
Jalisco's home tortilla chips scrambled with eggs and rachero sauce topped with yellow cheese. Served with refried beans, a bacon strip and hash browns.
Combo breakfast Burrito
Breakfast taco SPECIAL
Nachos
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Crispy corn tortillas topped with white and american melted cheese, beans, letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole with chicken fajita meat
Ground Beef Nachos
Crispy corn tortillas topped with white and american melted cheese, beans, letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and ground beef meat.
Shrimp Nachos
Crispy corn tortillas topped with white and american melted cheese, beans, letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and grilled shrimp
Bean and Cheese Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, mix cheeses and pilcked jalapenos.
Super Nachos
Crispy corn tortillas topped with white and american melted cheese, beans, letucce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and beef fajita meat.
half super nachos
Half bean and nachos
Beef Fajita Nachos
Tex-Mex NACHOS
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
Quesadillas
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Beef fajita, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken fajita, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.
Mushroom Quesadilla
mushrooms, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.
Spinach Quesadilla
Spinach, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla
Veggie mix, shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, & sour cream.
Combo Fajita quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Pastor Quesadilla
Chips/Dips
Tortilla Soup
Large Tortilla Soup
Jalisco's signature chicken tortilla soup, garnished with pico de gallo, avocado, cheese and tortilla chips. (25 oz bowl)
Small Tortilla Soup
Jalisco's signature chicken tortilla soup, made with cilantro, onions, celery, black pepper, salt, and shredded chicken. Topped with rice, guacamole, white cheese, and pico de gallo and crispy corn chips16 oz (one pint)
Salads
Chicken Salad
Chicken fajita meat, mixed lettuce, cucumbers, purple onion, and tomatoes tossed with ranch dressing.
Beef fajita salad
romaine lettuce, tossed with ceasar dressing, cotija cheese, topped with croutons.
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell with Ground beef, mixed lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and tomatoes.
Dinner salad
Enchilidas
Mushrooms Enchilidas Plate
soft corn (2) tortillas filled with grilled mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, topped with ranchero red sauce and mixed cheese served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Beef Enchilidas Plate
soft corn (2) tortillas filled with ground beef, topped with mexican gravy and mixed cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Tex-Mex Enchilidas Plate
Soft corn tortillas (2) filled with melted cheese topped with mexican gravy, served with chips and queso, lettuce and guacamole.
Chicken Enchiladas VERDES Plate
2 chicken enchiladas, topped with sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese enchilada plate
2 cheese enchiladas topped with gravy, and yelllow cheese. Sderved with rice and beans.
Single Cheese enchilada
Single Beef enchilada
Single Chicken Enchilada
Burritos
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.
Beef Fajita Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with beef fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.
Pastor Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with marinated pork (pastor), lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.
Carne Guisada Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with carne guisada, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.
Ground Beef Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.
Shrimp Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with shimp, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, beans, avocado.
Vegetarian Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with bell pepper, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, cheese, beans, sour cream.
Burrito Special Plate
Flour toritlla, stuffed with beef fajita, covered with mexican gravy, yellow and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Beef Fajita Burrito Plate
Combo fajita Burrito
carnitas burrito
Fajitas
Beef Fajitas Plate
Beef fajita mixed with bell peppers, onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and customers choice of flour (2) or corn (4) tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas Plate
Chicken fajita mixed with bell peppers, onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and customers choice of flour (2) or corn (4) tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas Plate
Shrimp fajita mixed with bell peppers, onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and customers choice of flour (2) or corn (4) tortillas.
Texas Fajitas Plate
Beef, chciken, and shrimp fajita mixed with bell peppers, onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and customers choice of flour (2) or corn (4) tortillas.
Camarones a La Mexicana Plate
Bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp, ranchero sauce, topped with yellow cheese and sour cream.
Veggie fajita plate
Tacos
Beef Fajita Taco
one sinlge beef fajita taco with lettuce and tomatoes
Chicken Fajita Taco
one single chicken fajita taco with lettuce and tomatoes
Pastor Taco
one single pastor taco with pico de pina, onions and cilantro
Carne Guisada Taco
one single carne guisada taco
Ground Beef Taco
one single crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Vegetarian Taco
one single taco with bell pepper, onions, spinach, and avocado
Shrimp Taco
5 MINI tacos plate
5 Mini tacos, choice of meat
Chicken fajita taco plate
Birria Plate
single birria taco
Home Specials
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
Torta Beef fajita
Torta Chicken fajita
Torta pastor
Torta Carne Guisada
Torta Ham
Carne Guisada Plate
La Gringa
El Alambre
Beef Fajita taco plate
Flautas Plate
dozen tamales
half dozen tamales
Single/Uno Sope
Dos Sopes
Huarache
single tamal
Pastries
Desserts
Sides
Chile Con Queso
Cheddar Melted cheese, onions, and bell peppers
Chips & Salsa
Guacamole
Avocado mixed with onions, tomatoes, fresh serrano peppers.
Side Bacon
Side Beans
Side Beef Fajita
Side Chicken Fajita
Side Ham
Side Rice
Rice and Beans
side onions
side cheese
side sour cream
side lettuce
side pico de Gallo
side tomatoes
side jalapeños
Side mix cheese
side guac 2 oz
side flour tortillas
side corn tortillas
2 egg
1 egg
side French fries
side avocado
Side hash browns
add 4 shrimp
add beef fajitas
add chicken fajitas
side queso 2 oz
side pastor meat
Kids Menu
Kid Taco Plate
1 crispy beef taco with ground beef, lettucce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served wtih rice and beans.
Kid Enchilada
one cheese enchilada, topped with gravy and yellow cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Kid Hamburger
Kid Dilla
one large flour tortillas stuffed with mix cheeses, served with rice and beans.
16oz Drinks
32oz Drinks
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2901 S. Capitol of texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746