Jama Grille - Perth Amboy
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!Great Jamaican Fusion food Good music and Vibes . Live DJ every weekend Live sports every day. NFL Sunday Ticket.
Location
1096 Convery Boulevard, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
