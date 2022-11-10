Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jama Grille - Perth Amboy

No reviews yet

1096 Convery Boulevard

Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
SD French Fries
Jamaican Mini Pattties

Appetizers

Jama Nachos & Cheese

$9.00

Comes with Sour cream on top and Pickled cabbage

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.00

Comes with Sour cream on top and Pickled cabbage

Jamaican Mini Pattties

$8.00

Chicken, Veggie or beef Patties

Sliders

$12.00

BEEf,CHICKEN, OR CAJUN SALMON

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Jerk, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Mango habanero, Appleton Rum Honey, Cajun Wings, Garlic parm

Bang Bang Shrimp App

$14.99

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.99
Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99
Jerk Chicken Pizza

$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99
Kingston Shrimp Pizza

$10.99

Burgers | Sandwiches

Jama Appleton Burger

$10.99

W/ Bacon, Cheddar cheese and Crispy onions

Kingston Jerk Burger $

$14.99

Lettuce, tomato & Red onion, Kingston Jerk Sauce

Bacon & Blue Cheese Burger

$10.99

Bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato & Red onion

Appleton Rum Honey Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato & Red onion with

Crispy Kingston Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Lettuce, tomato & Red onion, Kingston Jerk Sauce

Pasta

Jama Rasta Pasta

$16.99
Kingston Jerk Shrimp Alfredo

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp, tomatoes & red onion tossed with pasta & Alfredo

Entrees

Kingston Jerk Chicken Entree

$16.99

Served with Rice, Red beans, Cabbage & Plantain

Fish Of The Day

$22.00

Served with choice of 2 sides & Plantain

OXTAIL Entree

$28.00

seasoned to perfection oxtails, served with rice and peas, cabbage and plantain

Lamb Chop Entree

$24.99

served with rice & beans or white rice

Kingston Jerk Shrimp Alfredo Entree

$18.00

served with rice & beans or white rice

Rasta Pasta Entre

$16.00

chicken or shrimp peppers, spinach & onions tossed in Jerk Alfredo

Curry Shrimp Entree

$18.00

Crab Cake Special

$17.00Out of stock

Jerk Shrimp Entree

$16.00

Sides

SD Plantain

$6.00

SD Rice & Beans

$6.00
 SD Mac & Cheese

$7.00

SD French Fries

$7.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Served with Sour cream shredded cheese lettuce tomato rice and beans.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Served with Sour cream shredded cheese lettuce tomato rice and beans.

Side Cabbage

$5.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Jerk Chx

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Tacos | Quesadillas

Kingston Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

Jamaican seasoned shrimps grilled to perfection

Plantain & Red Beans

$11.99

Ripe Plantain cooked with stewed Red beans

Kingston Jerk Chicken

$12.99

Pulled Jerk Chicken with Jamaican spices w/ Mango salsa

Caribbean Spiced Beef

$12.99

Angus Beef ground and seasoned to perfection with spicy jerk sauce

Curry Chicken

$12.99

Grilled Chicken with a delicious Curry Spice

Curry Beef

$12.99

Curried Angus ground and well seasoned

Boom Pow Shrimp

$12.99

Crispy Shrimp tossed in spicy cajun seasoning

Oxtail Taco

$13.99

Beef Birria Tacos with an Oxtail Style Broth

Escovitch Fish Taco

$13.99
Bang Bang shrimp taco

$13.00

fried shrimp topped with famous bang bang shrimp

Salads

Jerk Chicken Ceaser Salad

$14.00

Chopped up seasoned jerk chicken over caesar salad

Kingston Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens w/ Pickled peppers, lime vinaigrette, tomatoes & Red onion

Jamataco Salad

Tortilla chips, Artisan lettuce, Pickled cabbage, shredded Cheese & lime vinaigrette

Artisan Greens

Artisan Greens

Bowls

Kingston Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$15.99

Served with Sour cream shredded cheese lettuce tomato rice and beans.

Plantain & Red Beans Bowl

$13.99

Served with Sour cream shredded cheese lettuce tomato rice and beans.

Kingston Jerk Chicken Bowl

$14.99

Served with Sour cream shredded cheese lettuce tomato rice and beans.

Caribbean Spiced Beef Bowl

$14.99

Served with Sour cream shredded cheese lettuce tomato rice and beans.

Curry Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Served with Sour cream shredded cheese lettuce tomato rice and beans.

Curry Beef Bowl

$14.99

Served with Sour cream shredded cheese lettuce tomato rice and beans.

Dessert

Grapenut Ice cream

$5.00+

traditional Jamaican Ice cream

Rum Cake With Grapenut Ice Cream on top

$11.00

Traditional jamaican Rum cake

Banana Pudding Shooter

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00
Jama Grape

$3.00
Jama Orange

$3.00

Jama Gingerbeer

$3.00
Jama Pineapple

$3.00
D&G Pineapple Ginger

$3.50

Jamaican Cream

$3.50
Ting

$3.50
D&G Gingerbeer

$3.50

Redbull

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Jama Lemonade

$3.00

Fiji Water

$6.00

Catering

Jerk Chicken

$75.00+

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$85.00+

Jerk Pork

$85.00+

Oxtail

$160.00+

Curry Goat

$130.00+

Curry Chicken

$75.00+

Stew Chicken

$75.00+

Fry Chicken

$75.00+

Wings

Curry Shrimp

$75.00+

Jerk Shrimp

$75.00+

Escovitch Fish

$70.00+

Rice & Peas

$65.00+

Plain Rice

$65.00+

Cabbage

$55.00+

Plantains

$60.00

Beef Patty

$60.00+

Mini Beef Patty

$40.00+
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!Great Jamaican Fusion food Good music and Vibes . Live DJ every weekend Live sports every day. NFL Sunday Ticket.

1096 Convery Boulevard, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

