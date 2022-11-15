Restaurant header imageView gallery
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress - Canoga Park

22213 Sherman Way

Canoga Park, CA 91303

Jerk Chicken Box
Beef patty
Oxtail Box

Chicken

Jerk Chicken Box

$14.25

NON-VEGAN. Dark meat chicken marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Jerk Chicken - A la Carte

$8.80

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Dark meat chicken marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side.

Curried Chicken Box

$14.25

NON-VEGAN. Bone-in dark meat chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed down with island vegetables. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Curried Chicken - A la Carte

$8.80

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Bone-in dark meat chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed down with island vegetables.

Jerk Wings (5)

$8.50

Marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked. Comes with 5 pieces. You can add extra Wings by selecting the option below.

Jerk Wings (8)

$13.40

Marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked. Comes with 8 pieces. You can add extra Wings by selecting the option below.

Meat (Halal)

Oxtail Box

$23.30

NON-VEGAN. Beef tail braised with our assorted mix of all spice, thyme, garlic, onion, and beans. Perfectly slow stewed. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Oxtail - A la Carte

$16.00

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Beef tail braised with our assorted mix of all spice, thyme, garlic, onion, and beans. Perfectly slow stewed.

Curried Goat Box

$21.70

NON-VEGAN. Goat meat seasoned and marinated with curry spice for 24 hours and then perfectly slow cooked with thyme, garlic, onion and other spices. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Curried Goat - A la Carte

$15.05

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Goat meat seasoned and marinated with curry spice for 24 hours and then perfectly slow cooked with thyme, garlic, onion and other spices.

Seafood

Jerk Shrimp & Pineapples Box

$14.25

NON-VEGAN. Baked with our JamaFo jerk marinade and other spices. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Jerk Shrimp & Pineapples - A la Carte

$9.25

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Baked with our JamaFo jerk marinade and other spices.

Coconut Curried Shrimp Box

$14.25

NON-VEGAN. Seasoned, slow cooked with our signature coconut sauce, and garden vegetables. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Coconut Curried Shrimp - A la Carte

$9.25

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Seasoned, slow cooked with our signature coconut sauce, and garden vegetables.

Sides

Coconut Rice & Beans

$4.15

Coconut milk, garlic, thyme are cooked with red kidney beans and allowed to infuse rice. Vegan-friendly item.

White Rice

$4.15

Slow Steamed. Vegan-friendly item.

Steamed Cabbage

$4.15Out of stock

Cabbage, carrots, and other vegetables steamed with island spices.

Island Slaw

$4.15

Shredded cabbage and carrots tossed with our special slaw mix.

Fried Plantains

Ripened and fried. Vegan-friendly item.

Jamaican Patties

Beef patty

$4.05

NON-VEGAN. Savory, golden, flakey or puff crust filled with seasoned beef.

Chicken Patty

$4.05

NON-VEGAN. Savory, golden, flakey or puff crust filled with seasoned curry chicken.

Vegetable Patty

$4.05

Savory, flakey whole wheat crust filled with cabbage, corn and other vegetables. Similar to a Spanish empanada. Vegan-friendly item.

Coco Bread

$2.70

Puff bread normally eaten with Jamaican Patties.

Add-ons

Jerk Sauce (2oz.)

$1.35

Our house-made Jerk Sauce, medium spice level.

Jerk Sauce (8oz)

$6.45

Produced and packaged by our own brand, Flavorz by JamaFo. Our very popular house-made Jerk Sauce.

Oxtail Gravy

$1.35

NON-VEGAN. Our savory Oxtail gravy is a great addition for your choice of Rice.

Hot Sauce (Scotch Bonnet)

$1.35

Grab our Scotch Bonnet Pepper sauce for that extra kick.