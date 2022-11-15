- Home
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress - Canoga Park
No reviews yet
22213 Sherman Way
Canoga Park, CA 91303
Popular Items
Chicken
Jerk Chicken Box
NON-VEGAN. Dark meat chicken marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Jerk Chicken - A la Carte
NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Dark meat chicken marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side.
Curried Chicken Box
NON-VEGAN. Bone-in dark meat chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed down with island vegetables. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Curried Chicken - A la Carte
NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Bone-in dark meat chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed down with island vegetables.
Jerk Wings (5)
Marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked. Comes with 5 pieces. You can add extra Wings by selecting the option below.
Jerk Wings (8)
Marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked. Comes with 8 pieces. You can add extra Wings by selecting the option below.
Meat (Halal)
Oxtail Box
NON-VEGAN. Beef tail braised with our assorted mix of all spice, thyme, garlic, onion, and beans. Perfectly slow stewed. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Oxtail - A la Carte
NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Beef tail braised with our assorted mix of all spice, thyme, garlic, onion, and beans. Perfectly slow stewed.
Curried Goat Box
NON-VEGAN. Goat meat seasoned and marinated with curry spice for 24 hours and then perfectly slow cooked with thyme, garlic, onion and other spices. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Curried Goat - A la Carte
NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Goat meat seasoned and marinated with curry spice for 24 hours and then perfectly slow cooked with thyme, garlic, onion and other spices.
Seafood
Jerk Shrimp & Pineapples Box
NON-VEGAN. Baked with our JamaFo jerk marinade and other spices. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Jerk Shrimp & Pineapples - A la Carte
NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Baked with our JamaFo jerk marinade and other spices.
Coconut Curried Shrimp Box
NON-VEGAN. Seasoned, slow cooked with our signature coconut sauce, and garden vegetables. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Coconut Curried Shrimp - A la Carte
NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Seasoned, slow cooked with our signature coconut sauce, and garden vegetables.
Sides
Coconut Rice & Beans
Coconut milk, garlic, thyme are cooked with red kidney beans and allowed to infuse rice. Vegan-friendly item.
White Rice
Slow Steamed. Vegan-friendly item.
Steamed Cabbage
Cabbage, carrots, and other vegetables steamed with island spices.
Island Slaw
Shredded cabbage and carrots tossed with our special slaw mix.
Fried Plantains
Ripened and fried. Vegan-friendly item.
Jamaican Patties
Beef patty
NON-VEGAN. Savory, golden, flakey or puff crust filled with seasoned beef.
Chicken Patty
NON-VEGAN. Savory, golden, flakey or puff crust filled with seasoned curry chicken.
Vegetable Patty
Savory, flakey whole wheat crust filled with cabbage, corn and other vegetables. Similar to a Spanish empanada. Vegan-friendly item.
Coco Bread
Puff bread normally eaten with Jamaican Patties.
Add-ons
Jerk Sauce (2oz.)
Our house-made Jerk Sauce, medium spice level.
Jerk Sauce (8oz)
Produced and packaged by our own brand, Flavorz by JamaFo. Our very popular house-made Jerk Sauce.
Oxtail Gravy
NON-VEGAN. Our savory Oxtail gravy is a great addition for your choice of Rice.
Hot Sauce (Scotch Bonnet)
Grab our Scotch Bonnet Pepper sauce for that extra kick.