  • Home
  • /
  • Encino
  • /
  • JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress - - Encino
Restaurant header imageView gallery

JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress - Encino

review star

No reviews yet

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110

Encino, CA 91436

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Patty
Jerk Chicken Box
Oxtail Box

Chicken

Jerk Chicken Box

Jerk Chicken Box

$14.25

NON-VEGAN. Dark meat chicken marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Jerk Chicken - A la Carte

Jerk Chicken - A la Carte

$8.80

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Dark meat chicken marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side.

Curried Chicken Box

Curried Chicken Box

$14.25

NON-VEGAN. Bone-in dark meat chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed down with island vegetables. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Curried Chicken - A la Carte

Curried Chicken - A la Carte

$8.80

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Bone-in dark meat chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed down with island vegetables.

Jerk Wings (5)

Jerk Wings (5)

$8.50

Marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked. Comes with 5 pieces. You can add extra Wings by selecting the option below.

Jerk Wings (8)

Jerk Wings (8)

$13.50

Marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked. Comes with 8 pieces. You can add extra Wings by selecting the option below.

Meat (Halal)

Oxtail Box

Oxtail Box

$23.30

NON-VEGAN. Beef tail braised with our assorted mix of all spice, thyme, garlic, onion, and beans. Perfectly slow stewed. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Oxtail - A la Carte

Oxtail - A la Carte

$16.00

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Beef tail braised with our assorted mix of all spice, thyme, garlic, onion, and beans. Perfectly slow stewed.

Curried Goat Box

Curried Goat Box

$21.70

NON-VEGAN. Goat meat seasoned and marinated with curry spice for 24 hours and then perfectly slow cooked with thyme, garlic, onion and other spices. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Curried Goat - A la Carte

Curried Goat - A la Carte

$15.05

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Goat meat seasoned and marinated with curry spice for 24 hours and then perfectly slow cooked with thyme, garlic, onion and other spices.

Seafood

Jerk Shrimp & Pineapples Box

Jerk Shrimp & Pineapples Box

$14.25

NON-VEGAN. Baked with our JamaFo jerk marinade and other spices. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Jerk Shrimp & Pineapples - A la Carte

Jerk Shrimp & Pineapples - A la Carte

$9.25

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Baked with our JamaFo jerk marinade and other spices.

Coconut Curried Shrimp Box

Coconut Curried Shrimp Box

$14.25

NON-VEGAN. Seasoned, slow cooked with our signature coconut sauce, and garden vegetables. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Coconut Curried Shrimp - A la Carte

Coconut Curried Shrimp - A la Carte

$9.25

NON-VEGAN. A la Carte. Seasoned, slow cooked with our signature coconut sauce, and garden vegetables.

Sides

Coconut Rice & Beans

Coconut Rice & Beans

$4.15

Coconut milk, garlic, thyme are cooked with red kidney beans and allowed to infuse rice. Vegan-friendly item.

White Rice

White Rice

$4.15

Slow Steamed. Vegan-friendly item.

Island Slaw

Island Slaw

$4.15

Shredded cabbage and carrots tossed with our special vegan slaw mix.

Steamed Cabbage

Steamed Cabbage

$4.15

Cabbage, carrots, and other vegetables steamed with island spices.

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

Ripened and fried. Vegan-friendly item.

Jamaican Patties

Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$4.05

NON-VEGAN. Savory, golden, flakey or puff crust filled with seasoned beef.

Chicken Patty

Chicken Patty

$4.05

NON-VEGAN. Savory, golden, flakey or puff crust filled with seasoned curry chicken.

Vegetable Patty

Vegetable Patty

$4.05

Savory, flakey whole wheat crust filled with cabbage, corn and other vegetables. Similar to a Spanish empanada. Vegan-friendly item.

Coco Bread

Coco Bread

$2.70

Puff bread normally eaten with Jamaican Patties.

Add-ons

Jerk Sauce (2oz.)

Jerk Sauce (2oz.)

$1.35

Our house-made Jerk Sauce, medium spice level.

Jerk Sauce (8oz)

Jerk Sauce (8oz)

$6.45

Produced and packaged by our own brand, Flavorz by JamaFo. Our very popular house-made Jerk Sauce.

Oxtail Gravy

Oxtail Gravy

$1.35

NON-VEGAN. Our savory Oxtail gravy is a great addition for your choice of Rice.

Hot Sauce (Scotch Bonnet)

Hot Sauce (Scotch Bonnet)

$1.35

Grab our Scotch Bonnet Pepper sauce for that extra kick.

Coconut Curry Sauce (2oz.)

Coconut Curry Sauce (2oz.)

$1.35

Our house-made Coconut Curry Sauce goes well with almost anything.

Coconut Curry Sauce (8oz)

Coconut Curry Sauce (8oz)

$6.45

Produced and packaged by our own brand, Flavorz by JamaFo. Our Coconut Curry sauce, goes well with our Rice and Vegetable sides.

Ranch

Ranch

$1.25

Plant-Based Chicken

Vegan Jerk Chicken Box

Vegan Jerk Chicken Box

Plant-based chicken options marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.

Vegan Jerk Chicken - A la Carte

Vegan Jerk Chicken - A la Carte

A la Carte. Plant-based chicken cut into small bites and marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.

Vegan Coconut Curried Chicken Box

Vegan Coconut Curried Chicken Box

$14.10

Plant-based chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.

Vegan Coconut Curried Chicken - A la Carte

Vegan Coconut Curried Chicken - A la Carte

$9.50

A la Carte. Plant-based chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.

Vegan Sweet & Sour Chicken Box

Vegan Sweet & Sour Chicken Box

$14.10

Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet & Sour BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.

Vegan Sweet & Sour Chicken - A la Carte

Vegan Sweet & Sour Chicken - A la Carte

$9.50

A la carte. Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet & Sour BBQ sauce. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.

Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken Box

Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken Box

$14.10

Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet Chili sauce. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.

Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken - A la Carte

Vegan Sweet Chili Chicken - A la Carte

$9.50

A la Carte. Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet Chili sauce. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.

Plant-Based Meat

Vegan Oxtail Box

Vegan Oxtail Box

$14.20Out of stock

Plant-based meat stewed in a rich, savory gravy.

Vegan Oxtail - A la Carte

Vegan Oxtail - A la Carte

$9.50Out of stock

A la Carte. Plant-based meat stewed in a rich, savory gravy.

Vegan Curried Goat Box

Vegan Curried Goat Box

$14.20

Plant-based meat stewed in a rich and flavorful curry sauce.

Vegan Curried Goat - A la Carte

Vegan Curried Goat - A la Carte

$9.50

A la Carte. Plant-based meat stewed in a rich and flavorful curry sauce.

Plant-Based Seafood

Vegan Shrimp Box (Gluten-Free)

Vegan Shrimp Box (Gluten-Free)

$14.10

Gluten-Free. Plant-based Shrimp prepared with our delicious Jerk or Curry spice. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains. Main ingredients are Konjac Powder, Vegetable Gum and Vegetable Root Starch.

Vegan Shrimp (A la Carte)

Vegan Shrimp (A la Carte)

$9.50

A la Carte. Gluten-Free. Plant-based Shrimp prepared with our delicious Jerk or Curry spice. Main ingredients are Konjac Powder, Vegetable Gum and Vegetable Root Starch.

Tofu

Jerk Tofu & Pineapples Box

Jerk Tofu & Pineapples Box

$13.45

Tofu is seasoned with our jerk marinade and baked. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Jerk Tofu & Pineapples - A la Carte

Jerk Tofu & Pineapples - A la Carte

$8.70

A la Carte. Tofu is seasoned with our jerk marinade and baked.

Coconut Curried Tofu Box

Coconut Curried Tofu Box

$13.45

Tofu is marinated in our curry sauce for over 24 hours then baked and takes a bath in our coconut curry sauce with Island veggies. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Coconut Curried Tofu - A la Carte

Coconut Curried Tofu - A la Carte

$8.70

A la Carte. Tofu is marinated in our curry sauce for over 24 hours then baked and takes a bath in our coconut curry sauce with Island veggies.

Beverages

Tropical Rhythms

Tropical Rhythms

$3.15

Assortment of tropical drink flavors.

Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.25
D&G Ginger Beer

D&G Ginger Beer

$3.15
D&G Kola Champagne

D&G Kola Champagne

$3.15
D&G Cream Soda

D&G Cream Soda

$3.15
D&G Ting

D&G Ting

$3.15
D&G Pineapple Soda

D&G Pineapple Soda

$3.15

Cakes

Montego Bay Lemon Cake

Montego Bay Lemon Cake

$3.45

Lemon sponge cake paired with delicious lemon icing.

Reggae Carrot Cake

Reggae Carrot Cake

$3.45

Carrot cake baked with sweet island spices, topped with icing.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Jamaican restaurant chain offering fare perfect for takeout and delivery. Our Encino location serves Encino, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, Studio City, North Hollywood and surrounding areas.

Location

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Encino, CA 91436

Directions

Gallery
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress - image
JamaFo Jamaican Food Xpress - image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jamin Vegan - - Encino
orange starNo Reviews
15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110 Encino, CA 91436
View restaurantnext
Claudine Kitchen & Bakeshop
orange starNo Reviews
16350 Ventura Blvd Encino, CA 91436
View restaurantnext
Mizlala Sherman Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
4515 Sepulveda Boulevard Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
Hillside Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
15456 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurantnext
The Gate To The Mediterranean
orange star3.9 • 1,039
16925 Ventura Blvd Encino, CA 91316
View restaurantnext
Fat Sal's - Encino
orange starNo Reviews
16901 Ventura Blvd. Encino, CA 91316
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Encino

Calif Chicken Cafe - Encino
orange star4.3 • 3,272
15601 Ventura Blvd Encino, CA 91436
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2013-Encino
orange star4.4 • 1,648
17136 Ventura Blvd. Encino, CA 91316
View restaurantnext
Mora Italiano
orange star4.3 • 1,070
17499 Ventura Blvd Encino, CA 91316
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Santa Monica
orange star4.9 • 103
17200 Ventura Blvd. Encino, CA 91316
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Encino
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston