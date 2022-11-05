  • Home
Jamaica Pon Di Road 2213 South Victory Drive

No reviews yet

2213 South Victory Drive

Houston, TX 77088

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Wings

Drinks and Wata

unrum punch

$3.00

Island Styled Fruit Punch

ocean wata

$3.00

Blueberry Lemonade

acres shakers

$3.00

Lavender Berry Lemonade

important Jamaican soda

$3.00

ginger beer, Ting, pineapple, or cola champagne

bottled wata

$1.50

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Pon Di Side

Steamed Cabbage-Side

$5.00

Rice and Peas-Side

$5.00

White Rice- Side

$5.00

Mac and Cheese- Side

$5.00

Hand Cut fries- Side

$5.00

Sweet Potato- Side

$5.00

Drunken Plantains- Side

$5.00

Sauces

Mango Peppa Sauce

$8.99

Jerk Sauce

$9.99

Jerk Marinade

$13.99

Merch

This Aint Yo Average T- Shirt

$25.00

Yellow Cup

$25.00

Chicken

Curry Chicken

$7.99

Jerk Chicken

$7.99

Brown Stew Chicken

$7.99

Jerk Wings

$11.99

Fried Chicken

$7.99

Other

Oxtails- Meat Only

$17.99

Curry Goat- Meat Only

$17.99Out of stock

Curry Shrimp- Meat Only

$15.99

Cake

Oreo Cookie Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Rum Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Sauces

Jerk Sauce 2 oz

$1.00

Mango Peppa Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Curry Gravy

$1.00

Oxtail Gravy

$1.00

Cream Cheese Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Mixed Berry Compote 2oz

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2213 South Victory Drive, Houston, TX 77088

