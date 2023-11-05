Jamaica Sweet Spices Restaurant 6672 International Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Jamaican Cuisine with The Island Vibe Atmosphere!
6672 International Blvd, Oakland, CA 94621
