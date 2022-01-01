Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill

846 Reviews

$$

4189 N Keystone Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Popular Items

Beef Patties
Oxtail
Jerk Chicken

Kids Menu

Hotdog, Chips & Applesauce

$3.95

Grill Cheese, Chips & Applesauce

$3.95

Kids Chkn, Rice Peas & Cab

$4.95

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kids Chips

$1.00

Kids Applesauce

$0.75

CheeseDog, Chips & Applesauce

$3.95

Daily Entree

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$8.25
Jerk Chicken Quarter (White)

Jerk Chicken Quarter (White)

$9.95
Ackee & Salt Fish

Ackee & Salt Fish

$16.95
Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$9.95
Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$11.95
Ital Stew

Ital Stew

$9.25
Jerk Baby Back Ribs

Jerk Baby Back Ribs

$13.95

Vegetable Plate

$8.95
Oxtail

Oxtail

$16.95

Jerk Chicken Half

$13.95

Snapper Brown Stew Whole Fish

$18.50
Snapper Escovitch Whole Fish

Snapper Escovitch Whole Fish

$18.50

Snapper Steamed Whole Fish

$18.50

Snapper Brown Stew Fillet

$22.95

Snapper Steamed Fillet

$22.95

Snapper Escovitch Fillet

$22.95

Oxtails Only

$12.00
Jerk Spicy Shrimp

Jerk Spicy Shrimp

$16.95

Dark Meat Only

$5.95

White Meat Only

$6.95Out of stock

Goat Meat Only

$9.95

Jamaican Jerk Pork

$12.95
Jerk Chicken Wrap

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$9.95
Curry Vegetable Meal

Curry Vegetable Meal

$8.95

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$16.95

Weekly Specials

MW Jamaican Fricassee Chicken

MW Jamaican Fricassee Chicken

$9.95

Jerk BBQ Chicken

$9.95Out of stock
SAT Soup (Chef’s Choice) Corn

SAT Soup (Chef’s Choice) Corn

$8.25Out of stock

Jerk Pot Roast

$11.95Out of stock
Fish & Festival

Fish & Festival

$10.95

Porridge

$4.95Out of stock
WT Brown Stew Chicken

WT Brown Stew Chicken

$9.95Out of stock

Side

Rice & Peas

$3.50

Steamed Cabbage

$3.50
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50
Plantain

Plantain

$3.50
Beef Patties

Beef Patties

$3.50

Chicken Patties

$3.50
Veggie Patties

Veggie Patties

$3.50
Fried Dumplins

Fried Dumplins

$3.50
Boiled Dumplins

Boiled Dumplins

$3.50
Callaloo (seasonal)

Callaloo (seasonal)

$3.50

Plain White Rice

$3.50
Coco Bread

Coco Bread

$3.50

Grace Scotch Bonnet

$4.50

Grace Hot Red Pepper

$4.00
Easter Bun (Large)

Easter Bun (Large)

$25.00Out of stock

Seasoned French Fries

$3.50

Festival

$3.50

Callaloo & Saltfish

$3.95

Jerk Chicken Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Tin Cheese

$14.59Out of stock

Kids Menu

Hotdog, Chips & Applesauce

$3.95

Grill Cheese, Chips & Applesauce

$3.95

Kids Chkn, Rice Peas & Cab

$4.95

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kids Chips

$1.00

Kids Applesauce

$0.75

CheeseDog, Chips & Applesauce

$3.95

Late Bar Menu

4 Jerk Wings Dinner

$12.50Out of stock

Jerk Baby Back Ribs on Bread

$10.50Out of stock

Jerk Wing (5)

$11.00Out of stock

Jerk BBQ Wings

$11.75Out of stock

Combos

#1 Jerk Chicken/ Curry Chicken

$13.95

#2 White Meat/Curry Chicken

$14.50

#3 Jerk Chicken/Goat

$15.95

#4 White Meat/Goat

$15.50

#5 Dark Meat/Oxtail

$16.50

#7 Jerk Chicken/Ribs

$14.95

#8 White Meat/Ribs

$15.50

#9 Goat/Oxtail

$17.95

#10 Goat/Ribs

$16.95

#11 Goat/Curry Chicken

$14.95

#12 Curry Chicken/Oxtail

$17.50

#13 Curry Chicken/Ribs

$15.95

#14 Ribs/Oxtail

$18.50

Jerk Sauce

Sweet Sauce

$0.80

Mild Sauce

$0.80

Hot Sauce

$0.80

Chop Scotch Bonnet Pepper

$0.75

Event Tickets

Event

$10.00Out of stock
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! Please Note: We will be checking ID's for all credit card transactions.

Website

Location

4189 N Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Directions

Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill image
Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill image

