Jamaican Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

289 Vann Dr Ste E&F

Jackson, TN 38305

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Plantains
Small Jerk Chicken
Large Oxtail

Lunch Special

Jerk Chicken Lunch Special

$8.99

Curry Chicken Lunch Special

$8.99

Jerk Chicken (one piece)

$4.29

Sandwiches

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Patties

Beef Patty

$3.50

2 Beef Patties w/ Soda

$7.99

Coco Bread

$2.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Slice of Cheese Cake

$5.00

Cookie Butter Cream Cake

$5.00

Ches Pie

$4.00

Pican Pie

$5.00

Poultry

Small Jerk Chicken

$9.99

Large Jerk Chicken

$12.99

Small Curry Chicken

$9.99

Large Curry Chicken

$12.99

Spinach Sauce with Turkey

$15.99

Small Brown Stew Chicken

$9.99

Large Brown Stew Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Seafood

Curry Fish

$16.99

Red Snapper-Small

$20.99

Red Snapper-Large

$25.99

Red Snapper-Xtra Large

$29.99

Shrimp and Broccoli

$15.99

Jerk Shrimp

$15.99

Meat

Small Oxtail

$18.49

Large Oxtail

$22.99

Side of Oxtail

$14.49

Small Curry Goat

$15.99

Large Curry Goat

$18.99

Yassa

$17.99

Fufu

$18.99

Side Of Curry Goat

$9.99

Side Of Yassa

$9.99

Sauce Arachide

$15.99

Tacos

Mexican Elote Style Corn

$3.99

2 Jerk Chicken Tacos w/ rice

$9.99

Single Jerk Taco

$2.99

2 Potato Dorado Tacos w/ rice

$9.99

Single Dorado Taco

$2.99

2 Jerk Shrimp Tacos w/ rice

$11.99

Single Jerk Shrimp Taco

$3.99

2 Fish Tacos w/ rice

$11.99

Single Fish Taco

$3.99

Burritos

Jerk chicken burrito

$9.99

Jerk shrimp burrito

$11.99

Veggie burrito

$9.99

Salads

Jerk Chicken Salad

$12.99

Vegetable Salad

$7.99

Sides

Rice and Peas

$4.29

White Rice

$4.29

Green Beans

$3.29

Fried Plantains

$4.29

Steamed Cabbage

$4.29

Yellow Rice

$4.29

Callaloo

$5.00

Yam

$4.50

Mac and Cheese

$4.50

African Donut

$1.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$1.25

Drinks

American soda

$1.99

Jamaican soda

$2.25

Sorrel juice

$4.00

Ginger juice

$4.00

Tropical juice

$4.00

Ting

$3.25

Vita Malt

$3.25

Soursop

$3.25

1\2 Gallon Juice

$12.50

Gallon Juice

$24.99

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Water

$1.25

Half\half Tea

$2.00

Half\ginger&sorrel

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Can Juice

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Best Foods in Jackson TN

Location

289 Vann Dr Ste E&F, Jackson, TN 38305

Directions

