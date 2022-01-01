Latin American
Jamaican Kitchen - Rocky Hill
819 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
781 cromwell ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Russell Grab & Go - 881 New Britain Ave
5.0 • 1
881 New Britain Ave Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurant