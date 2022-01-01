Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Jamaican Kitchen - Rocky Hill

819 Reviews

$$

781 cromwell ave

Rocky Hill, CT 06067

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Patty mild
Beef Patty Spicy
Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Main Dishes(served with rice&peas, cabbage)

LG Jamaican Wings

LG Jamaican Wings

$14.59
LG Jerk Pork

LG Jerk Pork

$14.59
LG Jerk Chicken

LG Jerk Chicken

$14.59
LG Stew Chicken

LG Stew Chicken

$14.59
LG Curry Chicken

LG Curry Chicken

$14.59

LG Fried Chicken

$14.59

LG Butter Fish

$13.00

LG Ackee & Salt Fish

$15.00

LG Callaloo & Salt Fish

$15.00
LG Curry Goat

LG Curry Goat

$18.99
LG Curry Shrimp

LG Curry Shrimp

$18.99

LG Jerk Shrimp

$18.99

LG Brown Stew Shrimp

$18.99
LG Oxtail

LG Oxtail

$18.99
LG Pepper Steak

LG Pepper Steak

$18.99
LG Brown Stew Fish

LG Brown Stew Fish

$18.99

Oxtail, COMBO

$11.00

Chicken Combo

$8.00

Lg Jerk Fish w/3 Festival

$25.00
MED Jamaican Wings

MED Jamaican Wings

$12.00
MED Jerk Pork

MED Jerk Pork

$12.00
MED Jerk Chicken

MED Jerk Chicken

$12.00
MED Stew Chicken

MED Stew Chicken

$12.00
MED Curry Chicken

MED Curry Chicken

$12.00

MED Fried Chicken

$12.00

MED Ackee & Salt Fish

$12.00

MED Callaloo & Salt Fish

$12.00

Medium Butterfish

$11.00

MED Oxtail

$14.59

MED Curried Goat

$14.59

MED Pepper Steak

$14.59

Med Curry Shrimp

$14.59

MED Brown Stew Shrimp

$14.59
SM Jamaican Wings

SM Jamaican Wings

$10.00
SM Jerk Pork

SM Jerk Pork

$10.00
SM Jerk Chicken

SM Jerk Chicken

$10.00
SM Stew Chicken

SM Stew Chicken

$10.00
SM Curry Chicken

SM Curry Chicken

$10.00

SM Fried Chicken

$10.00

SM Butter Fish

$9.00
Ackee & Saltfish SM

Ackee & Saltfish SM

$9.99

Callaoo Saltfish

$9.99

20 Oz Bottled Drink

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Irish Moss

$3.00

Suppligen

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Punch

$6.00

Sorrel

$6.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Grace Bottled Juice

$3.00

Ting

$3.00

DG

$3.00

Protein Plate & Pounds

$25 Stew Chicken - Pork - Curried Chicken

$25.00

$30 Oxtail - Goat - Pepper steak

$30.00

$27 Oxtail + Any 2 of Chicken or pork

$27.00

$27 Goat + Any 2 of Chicken or pork

$27.00

$27 Pepper Steak + Any 2 of Chicken or pork

$27.00

1 lbs. - Jerk Chicken

$12.00

1 lbs. - Jerk Pork

$12.00

1 lbs. - Stew Chicken

$12.00

1 lbs. - Curried Chicken

$12.00

1/2 Pound - Jerk Chicken

$7.00

1/2 Pound - Jerk Pork

$7.00

1/2 Pound - Stew Chicken

$7.00

1/2 Pound - Curried Chicken

$7.00

Vegetarian Dishes

SM Sweet + Sour Tofu

SM Sweet + Sour Tofu

$9.00
SM Curried Chick Peas

SM Curried Chick Peas

$9.00
SM Vegetarian Stew

SM Vegetarian Stew

$9.00
SM Rice & Peas & CABBAGE

SM Rice & Peas & CABBAGE

$7.00

SM White Rice & Cabbage

$7.00
SM CABBAGE

SM CABBAGE

$6.00

SM Rice & Peas

$6.00

SM White Rice

$6.00

Vegetable Patty

$3.59

Spinach Patty

$3.59
MED Sweet + Sour Tofu

MED Sweet + Sour Tofu

$11.00
MED Curried Chick Peas

MED Curried Chick Peas

$11.00
MED Vegetarian Stew

MED Vegetarian Stew

$11.00
MED White Rice & CABBAGE

MED White Rice & CABBAGE

$7.39

Medium Rice & Peas & Cabbage

$8.00
MED Steamed CABBAGE

MED Steamed CABBAGE

$8.00

MED White Rice

$8.00

MED Rice & Peas

$8.00

Vegetable Patty

$3.59

Spinach Patty

$3.59
LG Sweet + Sour Tofu

LG Sweet + Sour Tofu

$13.00
LG Curried Chick Peas

LG Curried Chick Peas

$13.00
LG Vegetarian Stew

LG Vegetarian Stew

$13.00
LG Rice & Peas and CABBAGE

LG Rice & Peas and CABBAGE

$11.00

LG White Rice & Cabbage

$11.00
LG Steamed CABBAGE

LG Steamed CABBAGE

$10.00

LG Rice & Peas

$10.00

LG White Rice

$10.00

Vegetable Patty

$3.59

Spinach Patty

$3.59

Sandwiches/wraps

Fish + Chips

Fish + Chips

$12.59
Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Jerk Pork Sandwich

Jerk Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Ackee & Sandwich

$10.00

Jerk Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Make It A Wrap - No extra

Patties

Beef Patty mild

Beef Patty mild

$3.59

Beef Patty Spicy

$3.59

Cheesy Beef Mild

$3.84

Cheesy Beef Spicy

$3.84
Chicken Patty

Chicken Patty

$3.59
Veggie Patty

Veggie Patty

$3.59

Spinach Patty - Vegetarian

$3.59
Coco bread N Cheese

Coco bread N Cheese

$3.25
Coco Bread

Coco Bread

$2.39

Fried Chicken

3 pieces

3 pieces

$5.00
6 piece

6 piece

$8.00
12 Piece

12 Piece

$13.00

2 Pcs

$3.25Out of stock

Side Orders

Fried Chicken 12 Pieces

$14.00

Fried Chicken 6 Pieces

$8.00

Fried Chicken 3 Pieces

$5.00
Yard Box

Yard Box

$7.00

Lg Chips

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00
Fries

Fries

$3.00

Small Chips

$3.00
Sweet Plantains 6

Sweet Plantains 6

$3.00

Butter Fish 1

$3.00

Butter Fish 1 Escovitch

$4.00

Cup Sauce

$2.39
Festival 3

Festival 3

$3.00
Fried Fritters 3

Fried Fritters 3

$3.00

Carrot Dumpling 3

$3.00

Carrot Dumpling

$1.29

Wings By the Dozen

$16.00
Wings

Wings

$1.65

3 For 2 Wings

$2.00

Salad

$7.00

Add-on Jerk Chk

$5.00

Add On Pork

$5.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.75

Soup

Small Soup

Small Soup

$7.00
Large Soup

Large Soup

$10.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.00
Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$6.00
Coconut Drops

Coconut Drops

$3.00
Gizzada

Gizzada

$3.00
Grater Cake

Grater Cake

$3.00
Rock Cake

Rock Cake

$3.00
Tutti Fruti

Tutti Fruti

$3.00
Round Bun

Round Bun

$3.00

Bulla Cake

$6.00

Cheese slice

$1.49

Cheese 1/2 slice

$14.99

Cheese 1/4 slice

$8.99
Large Bread

Large Bread

$11.00

Half Sheet Rum Cake

$90.00

Whole Rum Cake

$90.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$90.00

Corn Muffin

$2.25

Substitutions

Cabbage for Rice

$2.00

Less Rice More Cabbage

$2.00

Small amount of Chickpeas/Veggie Stew

$2.00

Drink Options

DG

$3.00

Grace Bottled Juice

$3.00

Water

$2.00

WATA Cranberry

$2.00

Irish Moss

$3.00

Suppligen

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Ting

$3.00

20 Oz Bottled Drink

$3.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Large Mango Punch

$6.00

Small Mango Punch

$4.00

Large Sorrel

$6.00

Small Sorrel

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Gallon Sorrel

$30.00

Gallon Mango Punch

$30.00

Gallon Lemonade

$22.00

PEANUT PUNCH Home Made

$6.00

Tea

$1.99

Gift shop

Phorein CD

$12.00

Sauces

Jerk Sauce

$4.00

GROCERIES

Easter Bun

$18.99

Small Bun

$10.00

Bun Whole

$14.00

Bread Large

$8.00

TING - CASE

$45.00

SUPPLIGEN 12PK

$45.00

D&G 24 C

$45.00

GRACE DRINKS CASE

$28.00

Ackee

$10.00

Callallo

$8.00

SCOTCH BONNET PEPPER

$4.00

Cheese Whole Large

$50.00

Cheese Whole Small

$25.00

SWEET CONDENSE MILK

$2.50

MILO

$8.00

Curry 5 LB

$35.00

Bread Small

$7.00

Festival

$5.00

Salt Fish Fitters

$5.00

Soup Packets

$3.50

Browning

$3.00

SORRELL PK

$20.00

Lg Chips

$3.99

CATERING

Delivery Charge $50

$50.00

Delivery Charge $25

$25.00

Delivery Charge Local $15

$15.00

WARMER RENTAL

$100.00

MISC.SUPPLIES

$65.00

Tropical Chicken Lunch Special

$16.00

CURRIED GOAT

$260.00

OXTAIL

$260.00

PEPPER STEAK

$260.00

SHRIMP

$260.00

JERK CHICKEN

$165.00

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$165.00

CURRY CHICKEN

$165.00

FRY CHICKEN

$165.00

JERK PORK

$165.00

ESCOVITCH BUTTERFISH

$140.00

ESCOVITCH WHITING FISH

$120.00

ACKEE + SALTFISH

$270.00

CALLALOO & SALTFISH

$200.00

CURRY CHICK PEAS

$120.00

JERK CHICKEN MAC&CHEESE

$150.00

MAC N CHEESE

$100.00

POTATO SALAD

$80.00

PLANTAINS

$70.00

CARROT DUMPLINGS(QTY-60)

$60.00

BAMMY

$140.00

STEAMED VEGTABLES

$70.00

GARDEN SALAD

$80.00

RICE AND PEAS

$120.00

SPANISH YELLOW RICE

$130.00

WHITE RICE

$70.00

CARROT CAKE 12"

$90.00
RUM CAKE 12"

RUM CAKE 12"

$90.00

RUM SHEET CAKE W/ICING

$220.00

RUM SHEET CAKE

$200.00

Rum Rasin Ice Cream Tub

$70.00

CURRY GOAT

$140.00

OXTAIL

$140.00

PEPPER STEAK

$140.00

CURRY SHRIMP

$140.00

JERK CHICKEN

$90.00

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$90.00

CURRY CHICKEN

$90.00

FRY CHICKEN

$90.00

JERK PORK

$90.00

ESCOVITCH BUTTER FISH

$80.00

ESCOVITCH WHITING FISH

$70.00

ACKEE & SALT FISH

$140.00

CALALOO & SALT FISH

$100.00

CURRY CHIC PEAS

$65.00

JERK CHICKEN MAC&CHEESE

$80.00

MAC N CHEESE

$50.00

POTATO SALAD

$40.00

PLANTAINS

$35.00

CARROT DUMPLINGS(QTY-30)

$30.00

BAMMY

$80.00

STEAMED VEGTABLES

$40.00

FRESH GARDEN SALAD

$45.00

RICE AND PEAS

$60.00

SPANISH YELLOW RICE

$70.00

WHITE RICE

$40.00

cocktail patty (Qty12)

$20.00

cocktail patty (Qty24)

$35.00

cocktail patty (Qty36)

$50.00

PATTY (QTY12)

$40.00

PATTY (QTY24)

$80.00

PATTY (QTY36)

$120.00

WINGS 3 DOZEN

$55.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

781 cromwell ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067

Directions

Gallery
Jamaican Kitchen - Rocky Hill image
Jamaican Kitchen - Rocky Hill image

Map
