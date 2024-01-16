Jamaican Vibes 2 - Airline Hwy
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Step into the island of Jamaica where you will find authentic Jamaican cuisine. . Here we bring the island to you with our amazing cuisine. Our food burst with delicious flavors. Welcome to the Vibe family. See you soon!
Location
4763 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Gallery
