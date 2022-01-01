Jamaican Vibes Cuisine 1082 West Lee Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Step into the island of Jamaica where you will find authentic Jamaican cuisine. . Here we bring the island to you with our amazing cuisine. Our food burst with delicious flavors. Welcome to the Vibe family. See you soon!
Location
1082 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant - Baton Rouge
4.6 • 866
1031 W Lee Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70820
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge