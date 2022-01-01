Jamaican Vibes Cuisine 1082 West Lee Drive

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jamaican Vibes Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

1082 West Lee Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Popular Items

JERK CHCKEN
PLANTAIN
JERK CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

APPETIZER

JERK CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

$12.99

JERK BURGER FRIES

$12.99

ACKEE & SALT FISH EGG ROLLS

$15.99

TROPICAL LETTUCE WRAP

$12.00

SALT FISH FRITTERS

$12.00

PON CHICKEN

$9.00

BEEF PATTY

$5.00

CHICKEN PATTY

$5.00

LOADED VIBE MAC

$14.00

Rib Egg Rolls

$14.99

SALAD

JERK CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

SALMON SALAD

$18.99

NEM GOOD SALAD

$10.00

CAN ADD CHICKEN OR SHRIMP

Jerk Shrimp Salad

$20.00

SOUP

CHICKEN SOUP

$7.99

VEGGIE SOUP

$6.00

SOUP AND SALAD

$13.50

Goat Soup

$9.99

SANDWICHES

FEEL THE RHYTHM

$14.99

JERK CHEESE BURGER

$12.99

ITS A VIBE WAFFLE SANDWICH

$14.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$9.99

JERK FISH WRAP

$16.99

ENTREE

JERK CHCKEN

$16.99

JERK PORK

$18.00

JERK SNAPPER

$30.00

JERK SHRIMP

$18.99

JERK RIBS

$21.99

CURRY CHICKEN

$14.99

CURRY SHRIMP

$18.99

CURRY GOAT

$21.00

CURRY VEGGIES

$12.00

JAM ROCK WINGS

$12.99

TROPICAL WINGS

$12.99

VIBE WINGS

$12.99

BROWN STEW SNAPPER

$30.00Out of stock

STEAM SNAPPER

$35.99

ESCOVITCH SNAPPER

$30.00

BROWN STEW PORK

$18.00

BROWN STEW OXTAIL

$34.99

JERK CHICKEN PASTA

$16.99

JERK SALMON PASTA

$20.00

RASTA PASTA -CHICKEN

$14.99

RASTA PASTA -SALMON

$20.00

Jerk Chicken Only

$8.99

Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

Waffle Wings

$12.99

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Jerk Snapper

$30.00

Sampler (feeds 2)

$39.99

RED STRIPE SHRIMP

$18.99

Oxtail Pasta

$35.99

DUNNS RIVER PASTA

$15.99

DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL

STEW PEAS /TUESDAY

$12.99

BROWN STEW TURKEY WING /WEDNESDAY

$14.00

BROWN STEW BEEF / THURSDAY

$15.00

JERK CHICKEN LOADED POTATO/FRIDAY

$14.00

ACKEE & SALT FISH

$19.00

SIDE

RICE & PEAS

$4.99

MAC & CHEESE

$4.99

GUNGO RICE

$4.99

PLANTAIN

$4.99

MARLEY VEG

$4.99

CALLALOO

$4.99Out of stock

CABBAGE

$4.99

MIX VEGGIES

$4.99

FRIES

$4.99

Co Co Bread

$3.00

Side Salad

$8.99

Fried Dumpling

$6.99

DESSERT

RUM CAKE

$9.00

SLICE OF THE ISLAND

$9.00

COCONUT CAKE

$9.00

CREAM CHEESE

$9.00

ST. ANN ME COME FROM (ICE CREAM)

$9.00

FOUTAIN DRINK

COKE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

ORANGE FANTA

$2.99

ROOTBEER

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

BEVERAGE

PRESSED JUICE

$8.50

IMPORTED DRINK

$3.99

Iris Moss

$3.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

FRESH COCONUT

$8.00

Extra

Jerk Sauce

$0.75

Wag Won Sauce

$0.75

Bottled Sauce

$7.99

Extra Cheese

$1.99

Sub Side

$1.99

Curry Gravy

$1.50

Oxtail Gravy

$2.00

J- VIBES CUP

$25.00

SEASONING

Curry

$7.99

Jerk Seasoning

$7.99

BRUNCH

LOBSTER & WAFFLE

$25.99

JERK CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$15.99

ACKEE & SALT FISH

$19.99

ISLAND BREAKFAST

$15.00

SALT MACKEREL

$16.99

OXTAIL & GRITS

$34.99

SIDE ONLY

$4.99

RIB & GRITS

$21.00

RED STRIPE & GRITS

$20.00

Wild-WED

Jerk Entree

$10.00

Wings tropical

$1.00

Jam Rock

$1.00

Watermelon mar

$5.00

Rum Punch

$5.00

Dom Beer

$3.00

$2 SHOT

$2.00

STEAK DINNER

$26.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Step into the island of Jamaica where you will find authentic Jamaican cuisine. . Here we bring the island to you with our amazing cuisine. Our food burst with delicious flavors. Welcome to the Vibe family. See you soon!

1082 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

