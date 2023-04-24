A map showing the location of Jamaican Vibez Grove Street 519 Grove streetView gallery

Jamaican Vibez Grove Street 519 Grove street

review star

No reviews yet

519 Grove street

Fayetteville, NC 28301

FOOD

SOUPS

CHICKEN SOUP

$3.99+

BEEF SOUP

$4.99+

COWFOOT SOUP

$3.99+

READ PEAS SOUP

$4.49+

GOAT SOUP

$4.49+

APPETIZER

BEEF PATTY

$2.99

CHICKEN PATTY

$3.49

SPINACH & CHEESE PATTY

$3.49

BEEF & CHEESE PATTY

$3.49

VEGETABLE PATTY

$2.99

SPINACH PATTY

$2.99

BUN & CHEESE

$2.99

COCO BREAD

$2.89

WINGS

$8.99+

SHRIMP

$11.99+

FOOD COMBINATIONS

OXTAIL & GOAT

$23.99

OXTAIL & CHICKEN

$22.99

GOAT & CHICKEN

$17.99

SHRIMP & GOAT

$21.99

SHRIMP & OXTAIL

$24.99

SHRIMP & CHICKEN

$22.99

CHICKEN & CHICKEN

$15.99

SALADS

JERK CHICKEN SALAD

$7.99

JERK CHICKEN PASTA SALAD

$3.99

MACARONI SALAD

$2.99

POTATO SALAD

$2.99

VEGETARIAN

ACKEE & SALTFISH

$15.49+

CALLALLOO & SALTFISH

$12.49+

CURRED CHICK PEAS

$8.79+

BROWN STEW TOFU

$8.79+

VEGETABLE DELIGHT

$8.79+

CURRED TOFU

$8.99+

PASTRY & CAKES

RED VELVET CAKE

$3.79

RED VELVET MARBLE CAKE

$3.79

STRAWBERRY CHEESE CAKE

$5.99

CARROT CAKE

$3.99

JAMAICAN FRUIT CAKE

$4.99

PLAIN CHEESE CAKE

$3.79

POUND CAKE

$3.99

LEMON CAKE

$2.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$3.79

SWEET POTATO PUDDING

$3.79

COCONUT CAKE

$3.99

CREAM CHEESE CAKE

$4.99

PIGPICKING CAKE

$5.99

BANANA PUDDING

$4.79

STRAWBERRY PARFAIT

$5.29

MILLION DOLLAR PIE

$5.29

MILLION DOLLAR PIE WHOLE CAKE PREORDER

$45.00

CHEESE CAKE WHOLE CAKE PREORDER

$50.00

MEALS

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$12.99+

CURRIED CHICKEN

$12.99+

BBQ CHICKEN

$12.99+

JERK CHICKEN

$12.99+

CURRIED GOAT

$15.99+

OXTAIL

$19.99+

STEW BEEF

$14.99+

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN

$13.99+

FRIED CHICKEN

$13.99+

SEAFOOD

CURRIED SHRIMP

$15.99+

BUTTER SHIRMP

$15.99+

PEPPER SHRIMP

$15.99+

BREWN STEW SNAPPER

$22.99

ESCOVITCED SNAPPER

$22.99

STEAM SNAPPER

$24.99

SWEET CHILI SHRIMP

$15.99+

ROTI

ROTI SKIN

$3.99

VEGETABLE ROTI

$8.49

CHICKEN ROTI

$10.49

CURRIED GOAT ROTI

$14.49

SHRIMP ROTI

$17.99

SIDE ORDERS

FRIED CHICKEN

$2.29

PLANTAIN

$4.49

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

RICE & PEAS

$4.49

STEAMED CABBAGE

$3.39

MACARONI & CHEESE

$4.49

FRY DUMPLING

$2.99

BOILED PROVISIONS

$5.99

FESTIVAL

$3.99

WHITE RICE

$3.99

OXTAIL

CURRIED GOAT

CHICKEN

SNACKS

MARY BANANA CHIPS

$3.99

SHIRLEY BISCUITY

$1.99

OVALTINE BISCUIT

$1.99

WATER CRACKER

$3.49

CANS & SAUCES

ACKEE CAN

$10.99

CALALOO CAN

$7.99

JERK SEASONING SAUCE

$3.99

BEVERAGES

DRINKS

COKE PRODUCTS

$2.29

JAMAICA SODA

$2.89

GINGER BEER

$3.75

ICE TEA

$3.99

CARROT JUICE

$4.59

CARROT & LIME JUICE

$4.59

SORREL

$4.59

BEET & LIME

$4.59

VITA MALT

$2.79

COCONUT WATER

$33.59

BODY ARMOR

$2.79

TRU JUICE

$2.99

ENSURE

$1.99

RED BULL

$3.50

POWER DRINK

$9.99

GINGER BEER HALF GALLON

$14.99

SORREL HALF GALLON

$15.99

BEET & LIME HALF GALLON

$16.99

CARROT & LIME

$15.99

ICE TEA HALF GALLON

$15.99

WATER

$2.29

CATERING (1 week advance order at restaurant)

CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$60.00+

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$60.00+

CURRIED CHICKEN

$60.00+

FRIED CHICKEN

$65.00+

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN

$65.00+

JERK CHICKEN

$65.00+

WINGS

$120.00+

GOAT & OXTAIL

OXTAIL

$200.00+

CURRIED GOAT

$160.00+

SEAFOOD

ESCO.TALIOLA

$120.00+

KING FISH BROWN STEW

$150.00+

SHRIMP

$165.00+

STARCH

RICE & PEAS

$35.00+

WHITE RICE

$25.00+

MACARONI & CHEESE

$40.00+

FRIED PLANTAIN

$30.00+

POTATO SALAD

$30.00+

VEGETABLE

GREEN SALAD

$20.00+

STEAMED CABBAGE

$30.00+

STIR FRY VEGETABLES

$40.00+

STRING BEANS & CARROTS

$40.00+

WHOLE CAKE

BLACK CAKE

$50.00

SWEET POTATO PUDDING

$35.00

CARROT CAKE

$40.00

PIG PICKING

$40.00

CREAM CHEESE CAKE

$40.00

POUND CAKE

$35.00

BANANA PUDDING

$35.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic made from scratch kitchen. Come and enjoy!

Location

519 Grove street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
