Jamaican Vibez Mcpherson 306 N. McPherson Church Road

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

SOUPS

CHICKEN SOUP (Monday only)

$3.99+

BEEF SOUP(Tue Only)

$4.99+

COWFOOT SOUP (Wed only)

$3.99+

READ PEAS SOUP( Thu only)

$4.49+

GOAT SOUP( Friday Only)

$4.49+

APPETIZER

BEEF PATTY

$2.99

CHICKEN PATTY

$3.49

SPINACH & CHEESE PATTY

$3.49

BEEF & CHEESE PATTY

$3.49

VEGETABLE PATTY

$2.99

SPINACH PATTY

$2.99

BUN & CHEESE

$2.99

COCO BREAD

$2.89

WINGS

$8.99+

SHRIMP

$11.99+

MEALS

OXTAIL

$21.99+

CURRIED GOAT

$15.99+

CURRIED CHICKEN

$12.99+

JERK CHICKEN

$12.99+

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$12.99+

FRIED CHICKEN

$13.99+

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN

$13.99+

SMALL CHICKEN MEAL

$6.59

FOOD COMBINATIONS

OXTAIL & GOAT

$23.99

OXTAIL & CHICKEN

$22.99

GOAT & CHICKEN

$17.99

SHRIMP & GOAT

$21.99

SHRIMP & OXTAIL

$24.99

SHRIMP & CHICKEN

$22.99

CHICKEN & CHICKEN

$15.99

SIDE ORDERS

FRIED CHICKEN

$2.29

PLANTAIN

$4.49

RICE & PEAS

$4.49

STEAMED CABBAGE

$3.39

MACARONI & CHEESE

$4.49

BOILED PROVISIONS

$5.99

WHITE RICE

$3.99

OXTAIL

$16.99

CURRIED GOAT

$11.99

CHICKEN

$7.99

VEGETARIAN

ACKEE & SALTFISH

$15.49+

CALLALLOO & SALTFISH

$12.49+

CURRED CHICK PEAS

$8.79+

BROWN STEW TOFU

$8.79+

VEGETABLE DELIGHT

$8.79+

CURRED TOFU

$8.99+

SEAFOOD

CURRIED SHRIMP

$15.99+

BUTTER SHIRMP

$15.99+

PEPPER SHRIMP

$15.99+

BREWN STEW SNAPPER

$22.99

ESCOVITCED SNAPPER

$22.99

STEAM SNAPPER

$24.99

SWEET CHILI SHRIMP

$15.99+

SALADS

JERK CHICKEN PASTA SALAD

$3.99

MACARONI SALAD

$2.99

ROTI

ROTI SKIN

$3.99

VEGETABLE ROTI

$8.49

CHICKEN ROTI

$10.49

CURRIED GOAT ROTI

$14.49

SHRIMP ROTI

$17.99

PASTRY & CAKES

RED VELVET CAKE

$3.79

STRAWBERRY CHEESE CAKE

$5.99

CARROT CAKE

$3.99

JAMAICAN FRUIT CAKE

$4.99

PLAIN CHEESE CAKE

$3.79

POUND CAKE

$3.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$3.79

SWEET POTATO PUDDING

$3.79

COCONUT CAKE

$3.99

CREAM CHEESE CAKE

$4.99

PIGPICKING CAKE

$5.99

BANANA PUDDING

$4.79

MILLION DOLLAR PIE WHOLE CAKE PREORDER

$45.00

CHEESE CAKE WHOLE CAKE PREORDER

$50.00

SNACKS

Mary banana chips

$3.99

Shirley

$1.99

Ovaltine

$1.99

Water Cracker

$3.49

CANS & SAUCES

Akee Can

$10.99

Calaloo Can

$7.99

Jerk Seasoning sauce

$3.99

BEVERAGES

DRINKS

CHEERWINE PRODUCTS

$2.29

JAMAICA SODA

$2.89

GINGER BEER

$3.75

HOMEMADE GINGER BEER

$4.59

ICE TEA

$3.99

CARROT JUICE

$4.59

CARROT & LIME JUICE

$4.59

SORREL

$4.59

BEET & LIME

$4.59

VITA MALT

$2.79

BODY ARMOR

$2.79

TRU JUICE

$2.99

ENSURE

$1.99

RED BULL

$3.50

POWER DRINK

$9.99

GINGER BEER HALF GALLON

$14.99

SORREL HALF GALLON

$15.99

BEET & LIME HALF GALLON

$16.99

CARROT & LIME

$15.99

ICE TEA HALF GALLON

$15.99

FROZEN SLUSHY

$3.99+

SUPPLIGENT

$3.50

NUTRAMENT

$2.99

IRISH MOSS

$3.99

Coconut

$3.59

WATER

$2.29

CATERING (1 week advance order at restaurant)

CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$60.00+

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$60.00+

CURRIED CHICKEN

$60.00+

FRIED CHICKEN

$65.00+

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN

$65.00+

JERK CHICKEN

$65.00+

WINGS

$120.00+

GOAT & OXTAIL

OXTAIL

$200.00+

CURRIED GOAT

$160.00+

SEAFOOD

ESCO.TALIOLA

$120.00+

KING FISH BROWN STEW

$150.00+

SHRIMP

$165.00+

STARCH

RICE & PEAS

$35.00+

WHITE RICE

$25.00+

MACARONI & CHEESE

$40.00+

FRIED PLANTAIN

$30.00+

POTATO SALAD

$30.00+

VEGETABLE

GREEN SALAD

$20.00+

STEAMED CABBAGE

$30.00+

STIR FRY VEGETABLES

$40.00+

STRING BEANS & CARROTS

$40.00+

WHOLE CAKE

BLACK CAKE

$50.00

SWEET POTATO PUDDING

$35.00

CARROT CAKE

$40.00

PIG PICKING

$40.00

CREAM CHEESE CAKE

$40.00

POUND CAKE

$35.00

BANANA PUDDING

$35.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
