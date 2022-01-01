Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jamaica Pon Di Road Food Truck

No reviews yet

4501 Almeda Road

Houston, TX 77004

Popular Items

Nuff Food Plate
Patties
Drunken Plantains-Side

Plates

Nuff Food Plate

$16.00

Nuff Nuff Food Plate

$21.00

Extras

Patties

$4.00

Jerk Chicken Eggrolls

$3.99+Out of stock

Oxtail Eggrolls

$5.99+Out of stock

Jerk Wing Basket

$12.00Out of stock

Drinks

Pineapple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Oh So Third Ward

$3.99Out of stock

Ting

$2.99Out of stock

Cola Champagne

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Water

$0.99

Bottled Sprite

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Coke

$2.99

Extra Sauces

Jerk Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Mango Peppa Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Extra Curry Gravy

$1.00

Extra Oxtial Gravy

$1.00

Featured Item

Oxtail Cheese Steak Sandwich

$25.99Out of stock

Sides

Steamed Cabbage-Side

$4.99

Rice and Peas-Side

$4.99

Mac and Cheese-Side

$4.99

Drunken Plantains-Side

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Meat only

Jerk Wings- Meat Only

$11.99Out of stock

Curry Chicken-Meat Only

$8.99

Jerk Chicken-Meat Only

$8.99

Oxtails- Meat Only

$19.99Out of stock

Fried Fish

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

4501 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004

