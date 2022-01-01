James Beach
1,830 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
James’ Beach, after 27 wonderul years, will be closing sometime after Labor Day. We will be doing very limited delivery so we may focus on our in restaurant guests. Thank you for the great run.
Location
60 N Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brabu Restaurant - 3015 Ocean Front Walk
No Reviews
3015 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurant