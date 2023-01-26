  • Home
James Place - Aurora 271 E Garfield Rd

No reviews yet

271 E Garfield Rd

Aurora, OH 44202

Appetizers

Sausage Crisp

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Baked Brie

$13.00

Ricotta Toast

$12.00

Fried Mozz

$12.00

Bread Basket

$5.00

Escargot

$15.00

Soups

French Onion

$10.00

Soup du Jour

$10.00

Salads

Half House Salad

$7.00

Full House Salad

$11.00

Half Caesar Salad

$8.00

Full Caesar Salad

$12.00

Ricotta and Mandarin Salad

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Entrees

Pork Chop

$32.00

Orecchiette

$27.00

Short Rib

$29.00

Angus Burger

$17.00

Herb Chicken

$25.00

8oz Filet

$47.00

Garlic Honey Salmon

$29.00

Seafood Mac

$30.00

Scallops

$38.00

Duck

$34.00

Desserts

Red velvet cheesecake

$10.00

Peanut butter chocolate cheesecake

$10.00

Italian cream cake

$10.00

Chocolate layer cake

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

271 E Garfield Rd, Aurora, OH 44202

