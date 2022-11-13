James Ranch Grill
33846 Highway 550
Durango, CO 81301
Popular Items
Burgers
Signature Burger
(A local favorite) Our beef patty topped with our Belford cheeses, caramelized onions, lettuce and our signature rosemary garlic mayo
Basic Burger
Our 1/3 lb. hamburger patty is accompanied by lettuce, pickles, tomato, red onion and your choice of condiments (ketchup, brown mustard, mayonnaise)
Mushroom Belford Burger
Cremini mushrooms sautéed with fresh herbs and white wine topped with our Belford cheeses, caramelized onions and rosemary garlic mayo
Green Chile Pico Burger
Our 1/3 lb beef patty, Belford cheese and avocado topped with green chili pico and lime creama
Blue Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Burger
Our 1/3 lb hamburger coated in our homemade, spicy chipolte BBQ sauce topped with two slices of applewood smoked bacon and red onion.
Fall/Winter Veggie Burger
Butternut squash seasoned and grilled, topped with Belford cheeses, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and signature rosemary garlic mayo
Dog Patty
For those of you that have a hard time eating in front of your dog, but are too selfish to share yours, we will grill up a burger for your four-legged friend with no seasonings just for them!
Solo Burger Patty
For those that only want the great flavorful, of our 1/3 lb 100% grass-fed ground beef patty all by itself, we will be happy to grill you one to your preferred temperature.
Daily Features
Wednesday - Mountain Monte Cristo Melt
LIMITED QUANTITIES! Enjoy this amazing sweet and salty combination of our Inside Out Melt with our ham, thinly sliced, caramelized onions, and Honeyville's chokecherry jelly.
Thursday - Pulled BBQ Beef Sandwich
Braised, tender shredded beef coated with our house made BBQ sauce topped with our kale, carrot, apple slaw in between a buttered and toasted ciabatta roll.
Friday - French Dip Sandwich
Thinly sliced roast beef with caramelized onions, a drizzle of horseradish sauce in between a hoagie roll ready to be dipped in a delicious au jus.
Saturday - Jalapeno Popper Burger
Our 1/3 lb beef patty covered in a spicy cream cheese, bacon and jalapeno spread topped with fried onions (GF).
NEW! Sunday - Pastrami on a Hoagie
Lovely thin slices of pastrami made with J/R brisket, brined and slightly smoked layered on top of a ciabatta roll with a smear of stone ground mustard, slices of dill pickles and topped with sunflower sprouts 15.00
Salads
Beet Salad with Goat Cheese
Beets and salad greens tossed in apple cider vinaigrette topped with local goat cheese, sunflower sprouts and raw golden beets 13.00
Small House Salad
Organic salad greens (local when possible) topped with seasonal vegetables, croutons and choice of dressing (Balsamic or Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Ranch)
Large House Salad
Organic salad greens (local when possible) topped with seasonal vegetables, croutons and choice of dressing (Balsamic or Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Ranch)
Chopped Kale with Roasted Butternut Squash
Chopped kale massaged in a maple vinaigrette with roasted butternut squash topped with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a fried egg.
Sandwiches
Inside Out Melt
Our rich, full bodied Belford cheeses , slowly melted between two slices of focaccia bread with a cheese crusted top (personalize it!). Dairy and egg free.
B.L.T. with Chipolte Mayonnaise
A slice of juicy tomato from Organic Family Farms, Applewood smoked bacon, crispy lettuce in between toasted focaccia bread with a smear of chipolte mayonnaise.
Succulent Steak Sandwich
FRIDAY-SUNDAY ONLY! (limited amount) Sautéed thinly sliced steak marinated in garlic, olive oil and red pepper flakes topped with caramelized onions, our Belford cheeses and our rosemary garlic mayo all nestle in a lightly buttered roll.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Bitty Burger
Our 3oz hamburger on a toasted brioche slider bun with lettuce, pickle, tomato & ketchup
Whole Dawg on a Stick
Our dense beef frankfurter steamed on a stick with a side of ketchup for dipping
Kid's Melt
Half the size of the Inside Out Melt with Young Belford cheese and aside of jelly for dipping
Soup and Chili
Ranch Style Chili
Our ground beef simmered in homemade chili sauce with three types of beans (soaked & degassed)
Coconut Curry Chicken Soup
Lemongrass, ginger and yellow curry slowly simmered with our homemade chicken broth and coconut milk create an amazing curry flavor with chicken, potatoes, carrots, and peas topped with cilantro and slice of lime.
Lentil, Butternut Squash and Kale Soup
This curry seasoned, brothy soup is made with French green lentils, roasted butternut squash, tomatoes and kale topped with parsley.
Sides
Fingerling Fries - Small
Hand cut, organic flavorful, fingerling potatoes grown in the San Luis Valley
Fingerling Fries - Large
Double the amount of the small size of hand cut, organic, flavorful, fingerling potatoes grown in the San Luis valley
Kale, Carrot, Apple Slaw - Small
A refreshing slaw made of shredded kale, local carrots and apples in a light apple cider vinaigrette
Kale Carrot Apple Slaw - Large
A refreshing slaw made of shredded kale, local carrots and apples in a light apple cider vinaigrette
Boulder Natural Chips - Small
Crunch, Boulder Natural Sea Salt potato chips
Boulder Natural Chips - Large
Crunch, Boulder Natural Sea Salt potato chips
Chili Cheese Fries
Melted Belford cheese on top our delicious fingerling fries covered in our Ranch style chili and topped with a scoop of our green chili pico and lime crema.
House Made Desserts
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Root Beer
Cool wintergreen, sweet birch, tart juniper berries, cassia bark and licorice balanced by redolent vanilla, sugarcane and blackstrap molasses.
Blood Orange
A kaleidoscope of vibrant citrus meets lucious pomegranate and black carrot, highlighted by dynamic traces of tumeric and coriander.
Cherry Cream
Ripe, juicy cherries complimented by aromatic vanilla, bold licorice, a taste of cocoa and silky sweet sugarcane
Coconut
Creamy, smooth coconut, brisk lime and aromatic vanilla- the tropical trio you can't live without.
Cola
Real, rosy kola nut combined with light citrus, crisp lemongrass, and distinctive vanilla, infused with an unexpected and enlivening spice blend.
Cola Light
All the realness of kola nut, citrus, lemongrass, cassia bark, and vanilla, swapping out some of the sugarcane for a dash of stevia to keep it lite.
Strawberry Dragonfruit Haystack
Soda Water
Bubbly filtered water with a lemon wedge if you'd like.
Ice Cream Float
Your favorite flavor of soda + 1 large scoop Cream Bean Berry vanilla ice cream (made locally + from scratch + 100% organic milk, cream, vanilla and sugar)
Iced Black Tea by Two Leaves and a Bud
Smooth, but robust, these black organic tea leaves yield a complexity of flavor that will have you smacking your lips after every taste!
Green Tea by Two Leaves and a Bud
Iced green tea doesn't get any more chill than these tea leaves infused with tropical, melon-berry flavors.
Lemonade
A refreshing, organic house made lemonade with freshly squeezed lemons!
Arnold Palmer
A 50/50 mixture of our unsweetened black tea and our homemade lemonade.
Hot Drinks
Dessert Sun Regular Coffee
Dessert Sun Decaf Coffee
Teatulia Oolong Tea
Oolong is neither a black tea nor a green tea; it falls into its own category of tea. A stunning, full-bodied cup with hints of fresh pie crust, lemon and sake.
Two Leaves African Sunset
This herbal tea is naturally sweet and tart with hibiscus, blackberry leaves, and orange peel.
Teatulia Masala Chai
A robust, full-bodied black tea blended with aromatic, traditional Indian spices (cinnamon, cardamom, ginger root, black pepper & cloves).
Two Leaves Tea Earl Grey
This Earl Grey starts with a great quality, large leaf organic black tea. We add just a hint of natural bergamot to create the famous taste. This is an elegant cuppa' tea with tried and true flavor that ranges from a light citrus zip to a deep, smooth black tea.
Tetulia Peppermint
This organic, large-cut, USA-grown peppermint leaves are both crisp and buttery. The fresh, pure aroma of this 100% pure peppermint will lift your spirits and quiet your mind.
Teatulia Chamomile
Whole chamomile flowers offering sweet floral scent. Chill out with notes of honeysuckle and sugared candy.
Teatulia Rooibos
Full-bodied South African classic that’s equal parts floral and nutty. Rooibos leaves with sweet vanilla with woody and earthy notes.
Extra Sauces
Honeyville's Chokecherry Jelly
Our local Honeyville store made this special chokecherry jelly for us with local chokecherries and organic sugar
Ketchup
Mustard
Mayonnaise
Ranch Dressing
Our house made ranch dressing with fresh herbs
Signature Sauce
Our house made signature sauce with organic mayonnaise, fresh rosemary and garlic
Green Chile Pico
BBQ Sauce
Gather Dinners 2022-2023
Guest Producers to share their story: Jenn & Joe Wheeling - James Ranch Beef Appetizer Corn salsa stuffed delicata squash with sundried tomato pesto Soup or Salad (guest choice) - Southwest salad topped with house made tortilla chips in a cumin tomato dressing or - Tortilla Soup with a salsa verde sauce Entrée Petite prime rib medallions, green chili polenta, smoky poblano cream sauce and smoked fingerling potatoes Dessert Savory house made peach ice cream
Guest farmers to share their story is Sienna from Twin Buttes Farm Appetizer: Composed beet salad of roasted and pickled beets, pistachios, goat cheese, balsamic reduction, lemon oil, olive crumb, sprouts Soup: Roasted carrot bisque, sunflower seeds and sprouts, herb oil or Salad: quinoa and roasted root vegetable salad, hearty sautéed greens, charred shallot vinaigrette, pickled red onions, root vegetable crisps Entrée: Salmon en croute, puff pastry with spinach mushroom filling, whipped roasted garlic potatoes, buerre blanc, fried capers Dessert: Apple bread pudding, mulled cider caramel, vanilla bean whipped cream
Guest producer to share their story: Gary and Lisa from Four Seasons Greenhouse Appetizer Prosciutto with seared peach chutney, ricotta mousse, balsamic reduction on a grilled baguette and rosemary Belford tuile. Soup or Salad (guest’s choice) Kale salad with blue cheese, peach balsamic bacon crumble, toasted pecans with a rosemary vinaigrette. or Broccoli Bisque soup Entrée Pork with cinnamon sage gastrique, sweet potato puree, mustard-maple bacon, and broccoli sprouts Dessert Sweet sage pannacotta with orange curd and pumpkin Tuille
Guest farmers to share their story: Brian, Stacy and Chad from Beet Street Farm Appetizer Coffee roasted beets, citrus mascarpone, orange and grapefruit salsa, pistachio crumble and orange caviar and mint oil. Soup or Salad (guest’s choice) Mixed greens with orange supremes, carrot spirals and beet chips in a beet dressing or Carrot ginger and orange soup Entrée Red trout, bacon lardons, smashed fingerling potatoes, white bean puree, chimichurri, lemon oil and fried shallots Dessert Coffee custard with candied orange and almond liquor
Guest producer to share their story: Kendra and Schafer with Cedar Mesa Farm Appetizer Bacon cauliflower, goat cheese, lemon zest, scallions Soup or Salad (guest’s choice) Charred cabbage, shaved carrots, crispy chickpeas, with a roasted red pepper vinaigrette or Squash bisque with harrissa oil, toasted hazelnuts and spiced crema Entrée Lamb roulade, spicy pumpkin seed spread, butternut squash puree with ancho chili honey and quinoa crackers Dessert Cardamom carrot cake, charred cinnamon honey frosting with lavender
Guest Producers to share their story: Thanksgiving gather Appetizer Savory leek bread pudding, thyme and charred scallion cream, lemon Salad: spinach salad, roasted butternut squash, toasted almonds, feta, cranberry herb vinaigrette Soup: sweet potato bisque, chive oil, sweet potato chips, cinnamon cream Entree: turkey roulade of white and dark meat, brown butter whipped potatoes, cranberry relish, bacon-parmesan fried brussel sprouts, thyme mustard gravy Dessert: pumpkin tart, house marshmallows, pistachio crumble, lavender honey
Guest Producers to share their story: Pete and Linley with Adobe House Farm Appetizer Fondant potatoes, smoked parmesan cream, chive oil, potato crisps with bacon crumble Salad: Roasted Cabbage wedge salad, grilled root vegetables, roasted red pepper dressing, sunflower seeds Soup: Herbed onion soup, potato wafers and creme fraiche Entree: Braised short ribs, beef apple jus, celery root puree, roasted root vegetables, and celery apple slaw with chive oil Dessert: smoked apple pie with bay leaf whipped cream and cinnamon powdered sugar
Guest Producers to share their story: Adam and Genevieve Wilson with AG Homestead Appetizer Yak sausage, grilled pineapple with a sweet soy sauce and sesame seeds Salad: Kale and purple cabbage, wonton crisps, pickled carrots, sesame ginger dressing with cured broccoli and sesame seeds Soup: Carrot and lemon grass bisque with coconut cream, Thai chili-sesame oil Entree: Leg of lamb roulade, grilled bok choy, cured cucumbers, and tamarind pickled carrots, kombu jus, puffed rice and pea tendrils Dessert: Gingerbread beignet, coconut powdered sugar with lime curd
Guest Producers to share their story: Gunther Ott and Lilly with James Ranch Homestead School Appetizer: James Ranch beef pastrami, cured Persian cucumbers, pickled mustard seeds, rye croutons Soup or Salad (guest choice) Grapefruit, fennel and avocado salad on Four Seasons Greenhouse salad mix and kale with pistachios or Wild mushroom bisque Entrée: Bass encroute, Mushroom duxel, puffed pastry, Sautéed Spinach, buerre blanc, Mushroom crisps Dessert: smoked apple pie with bay leaf whipped cream and cinnamon powdered sugar
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Current Hours of Operation: Wednesday-Sunday 11am-7:30pm Outdoor dining and To Go Only at this time. Beyond farm to table, the James Ranch Grill is “table on the farm” by sourcing its main organic ingredients from the James Ranch itself. Our livestock feed only on the green pastures of our 400 acre ranch making our beef packed with flavor, our cheese golden and rich and our eggs with yolks the color of a sunset. The organic vegetables that we don’t grow in our own gardens are sourced from local farms in the summer and regionally in the off-growing seasons, and always from farmers that we know that care for the land and use sustainable practices. We have four terrace levels of outdoor seating overlooking the ranch and surrounded by mountains as well as indoor seating. Fast casual service with high quality ingredients.
33846 Highway 550, Durango, CO 81301