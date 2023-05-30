Restaurant header imageView gallery

James & Jo Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3709 Pulaski Highway Suite 1

Abingdon, MD 21009

Drinks

Coffee

$2.49

Hot premium coffee 12oz. cup

Bottled Water

$2.49

Ice cold spring water

Can Drinks

$2.99

Healthy energy drink with natural caffeine

Hint Drink

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.99

Vegan whole grains toast, drizzling guacamole, tomato topped w/ everything seasoning

Vegan Baco'n Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Vegan Baco'n Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Delicious vegan baco’n, plant-based egg’, vegan cheese, sauteed spinach, tomato, vegan butter’ & jelly on a plain bagel.

Vegan Sausag'e Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Vegan Sausag'e Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Mouthwatering vegan sausag’e, plant-based egg’, vegan cheese, sauteed spinach, tomato, vegan butter’ & jelly on a plain bagel.

Lunch

L Entrees

Big Guac

$15.99

Tasty plant-based patty loaded w/ drizzling guacamole, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomato, special sauce on a vegan brioche bun. Fries Included. Dairy cheese available.

Chik'n Salad

Chik'n Salad

$18.99

Deluxe CHIK’N patty filled w/ lettuce, spinach, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, cherry tomato, strawberries, blueberries, special CHIK’N sauce.

Chik'n Sandwich

Chik'n Sandwich

$15.99

Deluxe plant- based CHIK’N patty topped w/ vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, special CHIK’N sauce on a vegan brioche bun. Fries Included. Dairy cheese available.

Deli Slice

$16.99

Yummy plant-based patty loaded w/ flavorful vegan deli slices (Double Protein), vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomato, special sauce on a vegan brioche bun. Fries Included. Dairy cheese available.

Hot Tamale

$15.99

Spicy & tasteful plant-based patty loaded w/ over-the-top hot jalapenos, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomato, special sauce on a vegan brioche bun. Fries Included. Dairy cheese available.

Jamesy Boy

Jamesy Boy

$15.99

Delicious mouthwatering plant-based patty loaded w/ sauteed broccoli, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomato, special sauce on a vegan brioche bun. Fries Included. Dairy cheese available.

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$11.99

Fully Loaded sweet – potato fries w/ hot jalapenos, vegan cheese, tasteful plant-based crumble, & special sauce. Dairy cheese available.

Momma Jo

Momma Jo

$15.99

Juicy plant-based sausage loaded w/ sauteed broccoli, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomato, special sauce on a vegan sausage roll. Fries Included. Dairy cheese available.

Mozzy

$17.99

Scrumptious plant-based patty loaded w/ vegan mozzarella balls, vegan cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomato, special sauce on a vegan brioche bun. Fries Included. Dairy cheese & dairy mozzarella sticks available.

Vegan Deli

Vegan Deli

$9.99

Flavorful plant- based deli slices topped w/ vegan cheese, lettuce, spinach, onions, tomato, special sauce on vegan whole grains bread. Chips Included. Dairy cheese available.

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$10.99

Tasteful plant-based crumble, vegan cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, spinach, bell peppers, onions, tomato, special sauce inside of vegan tortilla wrap. Chips Included. Dairy cheese available.

L Pizzas

Vegan 7' Cheese Pizza

Vegan 7' Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Vegan 10' Cheese Pizza

$12.99Out of stock

Vegan 12' Cheese Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

L Sides

Chips

$1.99

Chips

French Fries

$4.99

Crispy air-fried potato fries.

Side Salad

$7.99

Delicious side salad (lettuce, spinach, cucumber, Cherry tomato, vegan cheese).

Soup Of The Day

$7.99

Vegan cafes mouthwatering soup.

Soup of the Day & Side Salad

$13.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Crispy air-fried potato fries.

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Desserts

Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

Out of stock

Hot & delicious made-to-order.

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Out of stock

Hot & delicious made-to-order.

Vegan Slice Cake

$4.99

Assorted vegan slice cake.

Protein Bar

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3709 Pulaski Highway Suite 1, Abingdon, MD 21009

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

