James Moore Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd

Bolton, VT 05477

Popular Items

Bolton Smash Burger
Wings
Gyro

Appetizers

Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

House pimento cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija, crema, cilantro, limes

Poutine

$14.00

Garlic and herb gravy, Maple Brook Farms cheddar curds

Wings

$16.00

8-10 per order. Choice of buffalo, maple chipotle BBQ, or Caesar parmesan

Side of Fries

$6.00

Bar Tenders

$11.00

Just tenders, no fries, 5 piece

Soups/Salads

Arugula Roasted beets Goat cheese Candied walnuts Lemon poppy vin

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, house croutons, parmesan, and Caesar dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Little Leaf mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds, house lemon vinaigrette

Chili

$12.00

Ground beef and chunks of smoked brisket, tomato, Pabst Blue Ribbon, red and white kidney beans, and black beans topped with cheddar, sour cream, and chives. Served with tortilla chips.

Broccoli and Cheddar

$9.00Out of stock

Cream of broccoli with Cabot sharp cheddar. Served with sourdough croutons.

Sandwiches

Bolton Smash Burger

$14.00

Quarter pound patty pressed thin and crisp with American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, house dill pickles, and 1000 island on a butter toasted Martin’s potato roll

Bleu Cheese Burger

$16.00

Quarter pound patty pressed thin and crisp with Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen blue cheese, North Country Smokehouse thick cut applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, and Little Leaf mixed greens on a butter toasted challah bun

Pimento Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Quarter pound patty pressed thin and crisp with house pimento cheese, pickled jalapenos, North Country Smokehouse thick cut applewood smoked bacon, and Little Leaf mixed greens on a butter toasted challah bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork with slaw, house dill pickles, and maple chipotle BBQ sauce on a Martin’s potato roll

Double Dog

$13.00

Two deep fried hot dogs

Gyro

$14.00

Choice of falafel or grilled chicken on a warm pita with hummus, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, white sauce, hot sauce, and cotija

Entrees

Burrito Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Choice of chicken tinga, pulled pork, or falafel on top of a bed of chopped romaine with dirty rice and beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, cotija, cilantro, and lime

Kids

Kids Hot Dog w Fries

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Comes with American cheese on a Martin's potato bun

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

NA Bev

Soda

$3.00

Canned beverage

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton, VT 05477

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

