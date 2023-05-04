Jameson Point Lobster Company 100 Harbor Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

100 Harbor Rd

Friendship, ME 04547

Food

SANDWICHES, BURGERS, and ROLLS

Single Cheeseburger

$8.95

Our smash burger features a juicy all-beef patty smashed on a hot griddle for a caramelized crust, served with your choice of toppings.

Double Cheeseburger

$10.95

Our double smash burger features two juicy all-beef patties smashed on a hot griddle for a caramelized crust, served with your choice of toppings.

Lobster Roll

$25.95

Indulge in our delicious 1/4 lb lobster roll, made with succulent chunks of Maine lobster, served on a toasted split top bun with your choice of mayo or butter.

Crab Roll

$29.95Out of stock

Enjoy a 1/4 lb Maine crabmeat roll served on a toasted split top bun with your choice of mayo or butter.

Shrimp Roll

$10.95

Fried north Atlantic shrimp on a toasted split top roll served with a side of tartar sauce.

Clam Roll

$12.95

Fried whole belly clams on a toasted split top roll served with a side of tartar sauce.

Haddock Sandwich

$12.50

Fried haddock fillet with lettuce on a burger bun served with a side of tartar sauce.

Haddock Tacos

Two haddock tacos served on warm tortillas with our house made coleslaw, mango salsa and chipotle mayo.

Shrimp Tacos

Two shrimp tacos served on warm tortillas with our house made coleslaw, mango salsa and chipotle mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Melted muenster cheese sandwiched between two slices of sourdough bread, grilled to a perfect golden brown.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$17.95

Succulent chunks of fresh Maine lobster meat and American cheese sandwiched between two slices of sourdough bread.

Crab Grilled Cheese

$20.95Out of stock

Succulent chunks of fresh Maine crab meat and American cheese sandwiched between two slices of sourdough bread.

Lobster BLT

$32.95

Succulent chunks of hand-picked lobster meat combined with crispy bacon, juicy tomato slices, and crisp lettuce, sandwiched between two slices of sourdough bread.

Blackened Scallop Tacos

Two blackened scallop tacos served on warm tortillas with our house made coleslaw, mango salsa and chipotle mayo.

CHICKEN

Lg Chicken Tenders

$11.25

A generous portion of breaded, fried chicken tenders served with your choice of house made dipping sauces.

Sm Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Chicken Wings

$13.95

Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, our wings are served with your choice of house-made dipping sauces.

FRIED SEAFOOD

Haddock

$15.95

Generous portion of breaded, fried haddock served with a side of tartar sauce.

Shrimp

$15.95

Generous portion of breaded, fried, juicy north Atlantic shrimp served with a side of tartar sauce.

Clams

$19.95

Breaded, fried whole belly clams served with a side of tartar sauce.

Scallops

$21.95

Breaded, fried sea scallops served with a side of tartar sauce.

Mixed Sea

$35.95

Indulge on your own or share with friends! Whole belly clams, north Atlantic shrimp, sea scallops, and haddock served with tartar sauce.

Oysters

$18.95Out of stock

Breaded, fried oysters served with a side of tartar sauce.

CHOWDER

Cup Fish Chowder

$10.95

Our hearty fish chowder is made with fresh haddock and potatoes and served with a side of oyster crackers.

Bowl Fish Chowder

$12.95

Our hearty fish chowder is made with fresh haddock and potatoes and served with a side of oyster crackers.

Cup Clam Chowder

$11.95

Bowl Clam Chowder

$13.95

SIDES

French Fries

$4.95

Hand cut, 3x fried french fries.

Onion Rings

$5.95

Hand breaded onion rings.

Coleslaw

$1.95

House made coleslaw.

Chips

$2.50

FRESH SEAFOOD

Live Lobster

Fresh lobster caught daily by our founder, Jonathan Murphy.

Steamed Lobster

Fresh lobster caught daily by our founder, Jonathan Murphy.

Live Clams

Fresh, locally harvested soft shell clams

Steamed Clams

Fresh, locally harvested soft shell clams

Beverage

SOFT DRINKS

Soda

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.50+

Fresh squeezed, homemade lemonade.

Iced Tea

$2.50+

House brewed sun tea.

Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Seltzer

$2.25

Water

$2.00

Tap Water

Energy Drink

$3.00

Dessert

ICE CREAM

Hand Dipped Ice Cream

$3.25+

Frappe

$6.50

Pint

$7.50

Quart

$10.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood Casual

Location

100 Harbor Rd, Friendship, ME 04547

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
