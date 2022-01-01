  • Home
  Aiken
  Jameson McDubby's - 126 Laurens Street Northwest
Jameson McDubby's 126 Laurens Street Northwest

No reviews yet

126 Laurens Street Northwest

Aiken, SC 29801

Popular Items

Corned Beef and Cabbage
Col. Dubbers Shepherd's Pie
Fish & Chips

Apps

Irish Nachos

$12.99

Hand cut Pub Chips slam packed with melty beer cheese, smokey signature corn beef and Savory Slaw! Big Enough for The Whole Clan

Emerald Isle Shrimp

$12.99

Coated In Seasoned Panko and Tossed in Our Sweet and Spicy Mango Habanero Sauce!

Fried sushi

$12.99

Galway Wings

$14.99

8 Crispy Delicious Sticky Wings Glazed with Smokey Guinness BBQ Sauce! Served With House made Ranch

Dinner

Our world famous smoked corned beef alongside our perfectly battered Jala Mango Emerald Isle Shrimp paired with a Caesar salad.

Large House Caesar

$14.95

Large Caesar Salad Covered in your choice of protein!

The Rueben

$14.95

Hands Down Best Pub Burger Around

$16.99

A Hand Patty’d Prime Burger Layered with Thick Cut Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Topped With an Over Easy Egg and Held Together by A Fresh Bun.

Bangers and Mash

$17.99

Delicious Pork Sausages Pan Seared Then Paired with Fragrant Mustard Mash and Red Onion Gravy

Col. Dubbers Shepherd's Pie

$22.99

Homemade Hearty and Delicious! Packed Full of The Irish Countryside! Ask Which Protein of The Day It Is!

Fish & Chips

$24.99

Harp Battered Wild Haddock and Thick Pub Chips! Accompanied By Pub Made Tartar Sauce.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$25.99

A Generous Portion of McDubby’s Famous Corned Beef Brisket Accompanied by Fresh Sautéed

Wild Caught Pacific Salmon

$26.99

Bourbon Glazed Salmon Served Over Fragrant Potato Mash and Asparagus

Full Irish Tour Entrée

$27.99

Grab Some Mates and Travel Through the Irish Countryside! (Corned Beef & Cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers And Mash, Served with a Guinness)

Surf & Turf Ireland

$32.99

McDubby's Steak Dinner

$38.99

Apps for Entrée

Irish Nachos Entrée

$12.99

Hand Cut Pub Chips Slam Packed with Melty Beer Cheese, Smokey Signature Corn Beef and Savory Slaw! Big Enough for The Whole Clan!

Galway Wings Entrée

$12.99

8 Crispy Delicious Sticky Wings Glazed with Smokey Guinness BBQ Sauce! Served With House made Ranch

Emerald Isle Shrimp Entrée

$12.99

Coated In Seasoned Panko and Tossed in Our Sweet and Spicy Mango Habanero Sauce!

Full Irish Tour Entrée

$27.99

Grab Some Mates and Travel Through the Irish Countryside! (Corned Beef & Cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers And Mash, Served with a Guinness)

Add On Sides

Fries

$2.95

Slaw

$2.95

Potato Mash

$2.95

Mac n Cheese

$4.95

Asparagus

$4.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Cabbage

$4.95

Specials

Steak dinner

$38.00

Steak and grilled shrimp

$42.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

126 Laurens Street Northwest, Aiken, SC 29801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

