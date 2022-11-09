Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jameson's Irish Bar

review star

No reviews yet

886 Smith Ave S

West Saint Paul, MN 55118

Starters

Voodoo Shrimp

$11.00

5 bacon wrapped shrimp with secret spice rub and honey garlic sauce

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Buffalo, Irish Whiskey BBQ, Teriyaki or Cajun dry rub

Articoke Dip

$11.00

With parmesan garlic toast

Crispy Brussles Sprouts

$7.00

Caramelized brussels sprouts loaded with bleu cheese and a chive vinaigrette

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Pulled pork, tortilla chips, black beans, tomatoes, three cheese blend, guacamole, pico de Gallo, green onions, salsa & sour cream

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese served with ranch

Roasted Garlic Bruschetta

$5.00

Steak Cut Onion Rings

$7.00

Brie Encroute

$7.00

Crab Cakes

$7.00

Walleye Tacos

$10.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$23.00

6oz USDA choice beef tenderloin grilled to perfection

Tuxedo Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast with a gorgonzola cream sauce & balsamic glaze

Walleye Dinner

$20.00

Banger

$15.00

6oz sausage served with peas, mashed potatoes & demi glaze

Burgers

Pub Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound Black Angus, choice of cheese, garnished with lettuce, red onion & tomato

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Plant based patty. Choice of cheese, garnished with lettuce, onion and tomato

Swiss Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound Black Angus beef, swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms

Superheater Burger

$15.00

1/2lb black Angus beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, lettuce & superheater sauce

Matt Birk Burger

$15.00

Gouda cheese, pepper bacon, lettuce, pepadew aioli, grilled jalapeno

Back The Blue Line Burger

$15.00

1/2lb black Angus beef, crumbled bleu cheese & bacon

Sammies

Classic Reuben

$15.00

House brined corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese $ thousdand island dressing. Served on an Artisan rye sourdough with fresh cut fries

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Irish whiskey glazed pulled pork & Irish cheddar on a pretzel bun.

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Prime Rib French Dip

$17.00

Irish Twins

$15.00

Twin tenderloin medallions with caramelized onions & Boursin cheese.

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Layers of ham, applewood bacon & turkey with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, mayo & cheddar cheese.

Rachel

$14.00

Blt

$12.00

Greens

Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, hard boiled egg & green onion. Choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, celery

Steak Chop Salad

$18.00

6oz. filet mignon, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, grape tomato and served with chive vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta with seared blackened chicken, peppers, sundried tomatoes and mushrooms in a Cajun cream sauce

Portabella Ravioli

$18.00

served in a shallot, sage and walnut butter sauce

Bruschetta Pasta

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta with roasted garlic bruschetta in a balsamic broth

Sides

Caesar salad

$5.00

garden salad

$5.00

french fries

$5.00

regular baked potato

$4.00

loaded baked potato

$5.00

mashed potatoes with demi glaze

$4.00

1/2 baguette and butter

$4.00

Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Roasted Vegetables

$4.00

bowl of chili

$6.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Served with raspberry sauce

root beer float

$5.00

Cookie Skillet

$6.00

Chocolate Flourless Torte

$6.00

Kids

kid cheeseburger

$8.00

kid chicken finger

$8.00

kid steak

$8.00

kid walleye finger

$8.00

kid mac & cheese

$8.00

kid grilled chieese

$8.00

kid corn dog

$8.00

Brunch Food

Biscuits And Sausage Gravy

$15.00

Corned Beef and Eggs Hash

$15.00

Steak and Eggs

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Steak Chilaquiles

$15.00

Waffle Bacon Egg Stack

$15.00

Berry Waffle Stack with Whip Cream

$15.00

Brunch Drinks

Brunch Bloody Mary

$4.00

Brunch Screwdriver

$4.00

Brunch Mimosa

$4.00

You Pick 2

1/2 BLT

$11.00

1/2 Chicken Avocado Wrap

$11.00

1/2 Reuben

$11.00

1/2 Tuna Melt

$11.00

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$11.00

Chili

$11.00

Soup Du Jour

$11.00

Daily Specials

topped with pepperjack cheese and pickle chips

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Specials

$8

$8.00

$10

$10.00

$12

$12.00

$15

$15.00

$18

$18.00

$20

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come enjoy our historic Irish bar that was established in 1933—tastefully decorated with antiques, old photos, Irish relics, and salt and pepper shakers.

886 Smith Ave S, West Saint Paul, MN 55118

