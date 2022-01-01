Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods

415 South York Rd

New Hope, PA 18938

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Gourmet Sandwich Tray
Boxed Lunches
Fruit Tray

Take Home Catering

Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

$3.00

served with pesto aioli; minimum order is one dozen; sold by the piece thereafter.

Spanakopita

$2.00

Served with za'atar aioli; Minimum order is one dozen; sold by the piece thereafter

Mini Philly-Style Beef Cheesesteak Sliders

$3.00

Angus beef, onions, sautéed banana peppers, and Cheez Whiz® on a toasted bun; Minimum order is one dozen; sold by the piece thereafter

Mini Asian Chicken Meatballs

$2.50

Served with sweet chile sauce; Minimum order is one dozen; sold by the piece thereafter.

Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls

$2.00

Served with sweet chile sauce. Minimum order is one dozen; sold by the piece thereafter

Bacon-Wrapped Short Ribs

$2.50

Served with roasted garlic aioli. Minimum order is one dozen; sold by the piece thereafter

Chicken Marsala

$60.00+

Small serves 8-12, Large serves 16-20. Sliced all-natural chicken breast, served with sautéed mushrooms, onions, parsley and Marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$50.00+

Small serves 8-12; Large serves 16-20. Hand-breaded in panko and fresh herbs then fried golden. Served with your choice of honey mustard or sweet chile dipping sauce.

Chicken Piccata

$60.00+

Small serves 8-12; Large serves 16-20. All-natural chicken breast with capers, parsley and white wine sauce.

Jamie Hollander Salmon

$100.00

Small tray of 8 portions; each portion is six ounces. Choose herb-encrusted, apricot or sweet chile glaze. Additional portions available for $12.50 each.

Eggplant Parmesan

$55.00+

Small serves 8-12, Large serves 16-20. Lightly breaded and fried Italian eggplant layered with marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan

Four Cheese Baked Ziti

$45.00+

Small serves 8-12, Large serves 16-20. Marinara sauce, four cheeses, peas, and asparagus mixed with ziti and baked golden brown.

Sausage Lasagna

$60.00+

Small serves 8-12; Large serves 16-20. Semolina pasta sheets, marinara sauce, sweet Italian sausage, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan.

Mac & Cheese

$45.00+

Small serves 8-12, Large serves 16-20. Classic elbow macaroni based with a creamy cheese sauce and crispy panko crust.

Gourmet Sandwich Tray

$11.00

Select 4 sandwich types. Sandwiches are made on artisanal breads and cut in halves. Each person receives 2 pieces with pickles. Minimum quantity: 8 people

Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Small serves 8-12, Large serves 16-20. Classic Caesar Salad with crisp, chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, and crispy herb croutons.

Classic Tossed

$33.00+

Small serves 8-12, Large serves 16-20. Mixed field greens with cucumbers, carrots, scallions, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, chèvre, and herbed balsamic vinaigrette.

Traditional Kale Salad

$30.00+

Chopped kale, almonds, currants, pecorino and lemon vinaigrette

Thai Noodle Salad

$30.00+

Angel hair pasta, radicchio, scallions, cilantro, ginger soy dressing (vegan)

Farfalle Salad with Grilled Chicken

$35.00+

Farfalle, all-natural chicken, arugula, radicchio, Parmesan, walnuts, oil and vinegar

Roasted Chicken Platter

$16.00

$16 per person. 8 person minimum order. Sliced, roasted all-natural chicken breasts served with char-grilled chicken salad, sweet chile green beans, roasted shallot aioli, and mini brioche rolls. Best served cold or at room temperature.

Roasted Salmon Platter

$17.00

$17 per person. 8 person minimum order. Sweet chile-glazed Atlantic salmon with Thai noodle salad and Asian coleslaw. Best served cold or at room temperature.

Rosemary-Rubbed Roast Beef Tender Platter

$18.00

$18 per person. 8 person minimum order. Roasted choice petite tenders, sliced thin and served with roasted asparagus, caramelized balsamic red onions, horseradish aioli, and mini brioche rolls. Best served cold or at room temperature.

Fruit Tray

$50.00+

Small serves 8-12, Large serves 16-20. A colorful assortment of seasonal fruits and berries.

Vegetable Crudite Tray

$45.00+

Small serves 8-12, Large serves 16-20. Assorted raw vegetables paired with blue cheese dressing and sesame ginger sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$60.00+

Small serves 8. Medium serves 16. Large serves 24. Farm-raised, hormone and antibiotic-free white shrimp, peeled and deveined. Served with our homemade spicy cocktail sauce.

Antipasto Tray

$75.00+

Small serves 8-12, Large serves 16-20 Prosciutto di parma, soppressata, hard salami, mortadella, extra sharp provolone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, an assortment of olives, and pickled vegetables. French baguette included

Classic Cheese Tray

$75.00+

Five assorted domestic and imported cheeses, with grapes, Medjool dates, Jamie Hollander Cheese Topper. French baguette and artisanal crackers

Continental Breakfast Tray - Catering

$45.00+

Small serves 8-12, Large serves 16-20. An assortment of bagels, muffins, croissants, and danish with butter, cream cheese, and jelly.

Quiche Caprese - Catering

$35.00

Each quiche serves 8. Tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

Quiche Lorraine - Catering

$35.00

Each quiche serves 8. Bacon, spinach, and Swiss cheese.

Quiche Mushroom - Catering

$35.00

Each quiche serves 8. Portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, and goat cheese.

Boxed Lunches

$15.00

$15 per box. Minimum order is 8 boxes. Choice of sandwich on artisinal bread or salad. Each comes with chips, fresh fruit, bottled water, cookie, utensils and napkin.

Cookie/Brownie Tray

$30.00+

Small serves 15, Medium serves 25, Large serves 35. An assortment of freshly-baked gourmet cookies, chocolate brownies and dessert bars

Sweet Tray

$45.00+

Small serves 15, Medium serves 25, Large serves 35. An assortment of freshly-baked gourmet cookies and brownies, dessert bars, macarons, and chocolates.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Newly updated menu for Takeout, Curbside Pickup and Free Local Delivery to the New Hope/Lambertville area. Thank you for ordering online, and thank you for your support.

Website

Location

415 South York Rd, New Hope, PA 18938

Directions

