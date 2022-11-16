Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jamie's Place

review star

No reviews yet

300 S. Market

Holden, MO 64040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuits & Gravy
Chicken Strip Basket
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Breakfast Extras

Biscuits & Gravy

$2.59+

Biscuits Covered in Sausage Gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.29

Bacon

$1.35+

Biscuit

$1.59

Black Olives

$0.23

Cinnamon Roll

$2.79

Eggs

$1.19+

English Muffin

$1.59

French Toast

$1.39+

Gravy

Ham Steak

$1.35+

Hash Browns

$1.29+

Jalapenos

$0.23

Muffin

$1.89

Mushrooms

$0.99

Oatmeal

$1.69+

Onions

$0.23

Pancakes

$1.39+

Peppers

$0.23

Sausage

$1.35+

Toast

$0.89+

Tomatoes

$0.23

Breakfast Meals

Breakfast Sampler

$10.99

2 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, 2 Pancakes & Hashbrowns

Biscuits and Gravy Platter

$10.99

Full order of Biscuits & Gravy, 2 Sausage Patties, 2 Eggs & Hash Browns

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Country Fried Steak covered with Gravy, 2 Eggs, Toast & Hash Browns

Meat Eggs Toast & Hash Browns

$8.99

Your Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs, Toast & Hash Browns

Meat Eggs & Pancakes

$7.99

Your Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs & 2 Pancakes

Meat Eggs & French Toast

$7.99

Your Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs & 2 French Toast

Meat Eggs & Toast

$6.99

Your Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs & 2 Toast

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$3.29

Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, your choice of Meat wrapped in a tortilla served with salsa

Western Burrito

$3.79

Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, your choice of Meat, Onions & Peppers wrapped in a tortilla. Served with Salsa

Philly Burrito

$4.29

Scrambled Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Philly Meat, Onions & Peppers wrapped in a tortilla. Served with Salsa

Veggie Burrito

$3.09

Diced Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes with Shredded Cheese, Scrambled Eggs in a tortilla. Served with Salsa.

Kids Breakfast

Kids Meat Egg & Toast

$4.19

Your Choice of Meat, One Egg & One Toast

Kids Meat Egg & Pancake

$4.19

Your choice of Meat, one egg & one pancake

Kids Meat Egg & French Toast

$4.19

Your choice of Meat, one egg & one piece of French Toast

Omelets

Petite Cheese Omelet

$5.99

2 Egg Omelet with cheese, Toast & 1/2 Order Hash Browns

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Toast & Hash Browns

Petite Veggie Omelet

$6.49

2 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Toast and 1/2 order of Hash Browns

Veggie Omelet

$7.49

3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Toast & Hash Browns

Petite Meat & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

2 Egg Omelet with Cheese, your choice of meat, Toast & 1/2 Order of Hash Browns

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, your choice of Meat, Toast & Hash Browns

Petite Western Omelet

$8.49

2 Egg Omelet with Cheese, your choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Toast & 1/2 Hash Browns served with Salsa

Western Omelet

$9.49

3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, your choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Toast & Hash Browns served with Salsa

Petite Philly Omelet

$8.49

2 Egg Omelet with Swiss Cheese, Philly Meat, Peppers & Onions, Toast & 1/2 Order of Hash Browns

Philly Omelet

$9.49

3 Egg Omelet with Swiss Cheese, Philly Meat, Peppers & Onions, Toast & Hash Browns

Scramblers

Scrambler Meal

$8.49

Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, Peppers, Onions, your choice of meat all on top of Hash Browns & Toast

Appetizer/Sides

Applesauce

$2.49

Applesauce

Beets

$2.49

Beets

Boneless Wings

$4.79+

Boneless Wings - Hot or BBQ Served with Ranch dressing.

Chips

$1.69

Plain or BBQ Chips

Coleslaw

$2.49

Coleslaw

Corn

$2.49

Corn

Corn Nuggets w/ small ranch

$5.99

Corn Nuggets served with small ranch

Cottage Cheee

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

Fried Cauliflower w/ small ranch

$5.99

Fried Cauliflower served with small ranch

Fried Mushrooms w/ small ranch

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms served with a small ranch

Fried Okra w/ small ranch

$5.99

Fried Okra served with small ranch

Fried Pickles w/ small ranch

$5.99

Fried Pickles (6) served with small ranch

Greenbeans

$2.49

Greenbeans

Homemade Fries

$2.99

Homemade Fries

Homemade Fries Loaded

$4.59

Homemade Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch.

Jalapeno Cheese Balls w/ small SW ranch

$5.99

Jalapeno Cheese Balls served with small SW Ranch

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites w/ Lg Ranch

$5.99

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites (8) served with small ranch

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99

Macaroni & Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes with your choice of gravy

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6) served with Marinara sauce

Onion Straws w/ small ranch

$2.99

Onion Straws served with small ranch

Potato Rounds

$2.99

Potato Rounds

Potato Rounds Loaded

$4.59

Potato Rounds topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with small ranch

Potato Salad

$2.49

Potato Salad

Potato Skins

$6.59

Potato Skins with Cheese, Bacon Bits, Chives, Sour Cream & Salsa

Southwest Chicken Bites w/ Lg SW Ranch

$5.99

Southwest Chicken Bites served with large SW ranch

Steak Fries

$2.99

Steak Fries

Steak Fries Loaded

$4.59

Steak Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch

Tortilla Chips & Cheese Sauce

$2.99

Fresh Chips served with large cheese sauce

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Fresh Chips served with large salsa

Tortilla Chips & SW Ranch

$2.99

Fresh Chips served with large sw ranch

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Season Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries Loaded

$4.59

Waffle Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch

Soup

PLEASE CALL AND ASK SOUPS OF THE DAY TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE IT

Baked Potatoes

Baked Potato with your choice of toppings.

Baker w/ Butter

$2.89

Baked Potato with Butter

Baker w/ Butter & Cheese

$3.39

Baker w/ Butter & Sour Cream

$3.29

Baked Potato with Butter & Sour Cream

Baker w/ Butter, Sour Cream & Cheese

$3.79

Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream & Cheese

Baker w/ Butter, Cheese & Bacon Bits

$4.99

Baked Potato with Butter, Cheese & Bacon Bits

Baker w/ Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Bacon Bits

$5.49

Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Bacon Bits

Baker w/ Butter, Cheese & Ham

$4.99

Baked Potato with Butter, Cheese & Ham

Baker w/ Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Ham

$5.49

Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Ham

Baker w/ Butter, Cheese & Broccoli

$4.99

Baked Potato with Butter, Cheese & Broccoli

Baker w/ Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Broccoli

$5.49

Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Broccoli

Baker with Everything

$7.29

Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, Bacon Bits, Ham & Broccoli

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.29

4 Chicken Strips with Waffle Fries (Can sub the Fries), Texas Toast and Dipping Sauce

Shrimp Basket

$9.29

21 Piece Popcorn Shrimp with Waffle Fries (Can sub the Fries), Texas Toast & Cocktail Sauce

Fish Basket

$9.29

3 Pieces of Breaded Tilapia with Home Fries (Can sub the Fries), Coleslaw & Tarter Sauce

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

8 oz. Hamburger patty served on a bun w/ your choice of toppings.

Double Hamburger

$10.99

Two 8 oz Hamburger patties served on a bun w/ your choice of toppings

Bacon Hamburger

$9.99

8 oz. Hamburger patty served on a bun w/ bacon & your choice of toppings.

Double Bacon Hamburger

$11.99

Two 8 oz Hamburger patties served on a bun w/bacon & your choice of toppings

Cheeseburger

$9.49

Double Cheeseburger

$11.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger

$9.99

Double Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger

$12.99

Cowboy Burger

$9.99

Double Cowboy Burger

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Double Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Double Patty Melt

$11.99

Queso Burger

$9.99

Double Queso Burger

$11.99

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$8.29

Four pieces of Bacon with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on your choice of bread.

Big Italian Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese with Italian Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato. Served Hot or Cold on a White Hoagie.

Breaded Chicken Club

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a bun.

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Breaded Chicken Breast with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a bun.

Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.99

Breaded Tenderloin with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Breaded Chicken Breast covered in Buffalo sauce with Ranch, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a bun.

Chicken Club

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a bun.

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Grilled Chicken on a white hoagie with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions

Country Fried Steak Sandwich (Beef)

$8.99

Country Fried Steak (Beef) with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a bun.

Deluxe Club

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes. Served Hot or Cold on your choice of White or Wheat Hoagie

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Two pieces of Tilapia with American Cheese & a side of Tartar Sauce. Served on a bun.

French Dip

$8.99

Beef Philly Meat on a white hoagie with Swiss Cheese and Au Jus

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American Cheese grilled on Texas Toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.29

Ham & your choice of cheese. Served on Texas Toast

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

$8.29

Turkey & your choice of cheese. Served on Texas Toast

Ham Philly

$8.99

Ham and American Cheese Cold on a toasted white hoagie with mayo, grilled peppers & onions

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.29

Ham & your choice of cheese. Served hot on a bun.

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Beef Philly Meat on a white hoagie with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions

Reuben Sandwich

$8.99

Choice of Turkey or Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & a side of 1000 Island dressing. Served on Marble Toast.

Turkey Club

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes. Served Hot or Cold on your choice of White or Wheat Hoagie

1/2 Deluxe Club

$5.99

1/2 Deluxe Club w/ Soup or Salad

$7.69

1/2 Reuben

$5.99

1/2 Reuben w/ Soup or Salad

$7.69

1/2 Turkey Club

$5.99

1/2 Turkey Club w/ Soup or Salad

$7.69

Salad

Side Salad

$3.59

Salad mix with Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits, Croutons and your choice of dressing

Caesar Side Salad

$3.59

Salad Mix with Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

Salad mix with Shredded cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Croutons and Grilled Chicken. Your choice of Salad Dressing.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

Salad mix with Shredded cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Croutons and Grilled Chicken with Buffalo Sauce. Your choice of Salad Dressing.

Breaded Chicken Salad

Salad mix with Shredded cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Croutons and Breaded Chicken. Your choice of Salad Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Strip Salad

Salad mix with Shredded cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Croutons and Breaded Chicken with Buffalo Sauce. Your choice of Salad Dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Spring Mix with with Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes and Ranch Dressing

Chef Salad

Salad mix with Shredded cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Croutons, Sliced Ham and Sliced Turkey. Your choice of Salad Dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Bed of Chips with Salad Mix, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives and Sour Cream. Served with SW Ranch.

Taco Salad

Bed of Chips with Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives and Sour Cream. Served with Salsa.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Salad Mix with Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Grilled Chicken. Served with Caesar Dressing

Salad Dressings

Add Extra Dressing

Lunch Special

Lasagna/Salad/Breadsticks

$8.99

Lasagna w/ side salad & 2 breadsticks *******(MONDAY LUNCH SPECIAL)

Chicken Pot Pie/Salad

$8.99

Chicken Pot Pie w/ Side Salad *******(TUESDAY LUNCH SPECIAL)

Ham & Beans

$8.99

Ham & Beans with Fried Potatoes & Cornbread *******(WEDNESDAY LUNCH SPECIAL)

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$8.99

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable & dinner roll *******(THURSDAY LUNCH SPECIAL)

All You Can Eat Tacos

$8.99

All you can eat tacos. Choose from soft, crunchy or both. Comes with Taco Meat, Lettuce & Cheese *******(FRIDAY LUNCH SPECIAL)

Breaded Tenderloin sand w/ batter fries

$8.99

Chicken and Dumplings w/ side salad

$8.99

Dinners

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$9.99

Country Fried Steak (Beef) w/ mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable & dinner roll.

Breaded Tenderloin Dinner

$9.99

Breaded Tenderloin (Pork) w/ mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable & dinner roll.

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$9.99

8 oz. Hamburger w/ mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable & dinner roll.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$9.99

4 Chicken Strips w/ mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable & dinner roll.

Open Faced Roast Beef

$8.99

Roast Beef on top of mashed potatoes and bread, gravy on top & vegetable.

Kids Meal

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.79

6 Mini Corn Dogs with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$4.79

Macaroni & Cheese with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream

Kids Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$4.79

Cold Turkey & Cheese Sandwich on white bread with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream

Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.79

Cold Ham & Cheese Sandwich on white bread with a drink and our choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.79

Grilled Cheese on white bread with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.79

Cheese Quesadilla with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.79

Peanut Butter & Jelly on white bread with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream.

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.79

4 oz. Burger with Cheese your choice of toppings with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream.

Kids Hamburger

$4.79

4 oz. Burger with your choice of toppings with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream.

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.79

2 Chicken Strips with dipping sauce, with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream.

Kids 2 Tacos

$4.79

2 Tacos (your choice of crunchy or soft) with lettuce, cheese & salsa, with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream.

Extras

Au Jus

$0.39

Bacon

$1.35+

Extra Bacon (2)

Bacon Bits

$0.49

Bacon Bits

Black Olives

$0.23

Add Black Olives

Boiled Egg

$1.19

Boiled Egg

Bottle of Ranch

$4.00

Bottle of SW Ranch

$4.00

Breaded Tenderloin Patty Only

$4.13

Breaded Tenderloing Patty Only

Breadstick

$0.69

Bread Stick

Cheese

$0.49

Add Cheese

Cheese Sauce

$0.49+

Large Cheese Sauce (4 oz.)

Chicken Strip

$1.69

Chicken Strip (1)

Corndogs Only (6)

$2.49

Country Fried Steak Patty Only

$4.13

Country Fried Steak Patty Only

Dinner Roll

$0.49

Dinner Roll

Dipping Sauce

Dipping Sauce

Dressing

$0.23+

Extra Large Dressing

Extra Corned Beef

$2.99

Extra Corned Beef

Extra Grilled Chicken

$2.99

Extra Grilled Chicken

Extra Ham (4 oz.)

$1.61

Extra Sliced Ham (4 oz.)

Extra Philly Meat (1)

$1.49

Extra Philly Meat (1)

Extra Philly Meat (2)

$2.99

Extra Philly Meat (2)

Extra Taco Meat (4 oz.)

$1.99

Extra Taco Meat (4 oz.)

Extra Turkey (4oz.)

$1.61

Extra Sliced Turkey (4 oz.)

Fish

$1.69

Tilapia (1)

Fresh Mushrooms

$0.99

Add Fresh Mushrooms

Grilled Chicken Breast Only

$4.13

Grilled Chicken Breast Only

Hamburger Patty

$3.21

8 oz. Hamburger Patty Only

Honey

$0.23

Small Honey

Jalapenos

$0.23

Add Jalapenos

Kids Quesadilla Only

$1.99

Marinara Sauce

$0.49

Onions

$0.23

Add Onions

Peanut Butter

$0.23

Small Peanut Butter

Peppers

$0.23

Add Peppers

Pickles

$0.23

Salsa

$0.23+

Add Small Salsa

Shredded Lettuce

$0.23

Add Shredded Lettuce

Sour Cream

$0.49

Add Sour Cream

Tomatoes

$0.23

Add Tomatoes

Cheese Quesadilla Only

$2.99

South of the Border

Crunchy Taco

$1.59

Taco Meat in a hard shell with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes served with salsa

Soft Taco

$1.59

Taco Meat in a soft shell with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes served with salsa.

Beef Burrito

$5.49

Taco Meat in a tortilla with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$5.49

Grilled or Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce wrapped up in tortilla w/ shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and small ranch on the side.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$5.49

Grilled Chicken wrapped up in tortilla w/ shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and small ranch on the side.

Breaded Chicken Wrap

$5.49

Breaded Chicken wrapped up in tortilla w/ shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and small ranch on the side.

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$5.49

Turkey and Bacon wrapped up in tortilla w/ swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and small ranch on the side.

Applesauce

$2.49

Applesauce

Beets

$2.49

Beets

Boneless Wings

$4.79+

Boneless Wings - Hot or BBQ Served with Ranch dressing.

Chips

$1.69

Plain or BBQ Chips

Coleslaw

$2.49

Coleslaw

Corn

$2.49

Corn

Corn Nuggets w/ small ranch

$5.99

Corn Nuggets served with small ranch

Cottage Cheee

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

Fried Cauliflower w/ small ranch

$5.99

Fried Cauliflower served with small ranch

Fried Mushrooms w/ small ranch

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms served with a small ranch

Fried Okra w/ small ranch

$5.99

Fried Okra served with small ranch

Fried Pickles w/ small ranch

$5.99

Fried Pickles (6) served with small ranch

Greenbeans

$2.49

Greenbeans

Homemade Fries

$2.99

Homemade Fries

Homemade Fries Loaded

$4.59

Homemade Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch.

Jalapeno Cheese Balls w/ small SW ranch

$5.99

Jalapeno Cheese Balls served with small SW Ranch

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites w/ Lg Ranch

$5.99

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites (8) served with small ranch

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99

Macaroni & Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes with your choice of gravy

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6) served with Marinara sauce

Onion Straws w/ small ranch

$2.99

Onion Straws served with small ranch

Potato Rounds

$2.99

Potato Rounds

Potato Rounds Loaded

$4.59

Potato Rounds topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with small ranch

Potato Salad

$2.49

Potato Salad

Potato Skins

$6.59

Potato Skins with Cheese, Bacon Bits, Chives, Sour Cream & Salsa

Southwest Chicken Bites w/ Lg SW Ranch

$5.99

Southwest Chicken Bites served with large SW ranch

Steak Fries

$2.99

Steak Fries

Steak Fries Loaded

$4.59

Steak Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch

Tortilla Chips & Cheese Sauce

$2.99

Fresh Chips served with large cheese sauce

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Fresh Chips served with large salsa

Tortilla Chips & SW Ranch

$2.99

Fresh Chips served with large sw ranch

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Season Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries Loaded

$4.59

Waffle Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch

Desserts

Cookies

$1.29

Floats

$2.99+

Ice Cream

$1.79+

Malts

$2.99+

Pies

Shakes

$2.99+

Sundaes

$2.29+

Vanilla Ice Cream with your choice of Topping with Whipped Cream & a Cherry.

Cobbler

Cheesecake

$3.29

Drinks ToGo

Regular Coffee

$0.99+

Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$0.99+

Decaf Coffee

Hot Tea

$0.99+

Hot Tea

Hot Chocolate

$1.59+

Hot Chocolate

Cappuccino

$1.59+

Cappuccino

2% White Milk

$1.99+

2% White Milk

2% Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

2% Chocolate Milk

Juice

$1.99+

Juice

Tea

$1.69+

Tea

Soda

$1.69+

Coke Products

Limeade

$1.79+

Lime & Sprite with a cherry

Cherry Limeade

$1.89+

Cherry, Lime & Sprite with a cherry

Water

$0.23

Cup of Ice

$0.23

Bag of Ice

$1.79

Cups

Coffee Cup

$2.50

Stadium Cup

$1.00

T-shirts

Short Sleeve

$12.00

Long Sleeve

$15.00

Newspaper

Newspaper

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 S. Market, Holden, MO 64040

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Jamie’s Place image
Jamie’s Place image

Similar restaurants in your area

Heroes Restaurant & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
107 W Pine St Warrensburg, MO 64093
View restaurantnext
Blackadder Two
orange starNo Reviews
121 North Holden Street Warrensburg, MO 64093
View restaurantnext
Zydeco's Southern Soul & Cajun Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
609 East Young Ave Warrensburg, MO 64093
View restaurantnext
The 64076
orange starNo Reviews
315 Park Lane Odessa, MO 64076
View restaurantnext
Bodeez
orange starNo Reviews
107 E. Wall Harrisonville, MO 64701
View restaurantnext
Marina 27 Steak and Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
22 A St Lake lotawana, MO 64086
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Holden
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston