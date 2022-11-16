Jamie's Place
No reviews yet
300 S. Market
Holden, MO 64040
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Extras
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits Covered in Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon
Biscuit
Black Olives
Cinnamon Roll
Eggs
English Muffin
French Toast
Gravy
Ham Steak
Hash Browns
Jalapenos
Muffin
Mushrooms
Oatmeal
Onions
Pancakes
Peppers
Sausage
Toast
Tomatoes
Breakfast Meals
Breakfast Sampler
2 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 2 Sausage, 2 Pancakes & Hashbrowns
Biscuits and Gravy Platter
Full order of Biscuits & Gravy, 2 Sausage Patties, 2 Eggs & Hash Browns
Country Fried Steak
Country Fried Steak covered with Gravy, 2 Eggs, Toast & Hash Browns
Meat Eggs Toast & Hash Browns
Your Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs, Toast & Hash Browns
Meat Eggs & Pancakes
Your Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs & 2 Pancakes
Meat Eggs & French Toast
Your Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs & 2 French Toast
Meat Eggs & Toast
Your Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs & 2 Toast
Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, your choice of Meat wrapped in a tortilla served with salsa
Western Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, your choice of Meat, Onions & Peppers wrapped in a tortilla. Served with Salsa
Philly Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Philly Meat, Onions & Peppers wrapped in a tortilla. Served with Salsa
Veggie Burrito
Diced Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes with Shredded Cheese, Scrambled Eggs in a tortilla. Served with Salsa.
Kids Breakfast
Omelets
Petite Cheese Omelet
2 Egg Omelet with cheese, Toast & 1/2 Order Hash Browns
Cheese Omelet
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Toast & Hash Browns
Petite Veggie Omelet
2 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Toast and 1/2 order of Hash Browns
Veggie Omelet
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Toast & Hash Browns
Petite Meat & Cheese Omelet
2 Egg Omelet with Cheese, your choice of meat, Toast & 1/2 Order of Hash Browns
Meat & Cheese Omelet
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, your choice of Meat, Toast & Hash Browns
Petite Western Omelet
2 Egg Omelet with Cheese, your choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Toast & 1/2 Hash Browns served with Salsa
Western Omelet
3 Egg Omelet with Cheese, your choice of Meat, Peppers, Onions, Toast & Hash Browns served with Salsa
Petite Philly Omelet
2 Egg Omelet with Swiss Cheese, Philly Meat, Peppers & Onions, Toast & 1/2 Order of Hash Browns
Philly Omelet
3 Egg Omelet with Swiss Cheese, Philly Meat, Peppers & Onions, Toast & Hash Browns
Scramblers
Appetizer/Sides
Applesauce
Applesauce
Beets
Beets
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings - Hot or BBQ Served with Ranch dressing.
Chips
Plain or BBQ Chips
Coleslaw
Coleslaw
Corn
Corn
Corn Nuggets w/ small ranch
Corn Nuggets served with small ranch
Cottage Cheee
Cottage Cheese
Fried Cauliflower w/ small ranch
Fried Cauliflower served with small ranch
Fried Mushrooms w/ small ranch
Fried Mushrooms served with a small ranch
Fried Okra w/ small ranch
Fried Okra served with small ranch
Fried Pickles w/ small ranch
Fried Pickles (6) served with small ranch
Greenbeans
Greenbeans
Homemade Fries
Homemade Fries
Homemade Fries Loaded
Homemade Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch.
Jalapeno Cheese Balls w/ small SW ranch
Jalapeno Cheese Balls served with small SW Ranch
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites w/ Lg Ranch
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites (8) served with small ranch
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes with your choice of gravy
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6) served with Marinara sauce
Onion Straws w/ small ranch
Onion Straws served with small ranch
Potato Rounds
Potato Rounds
Potato Rounds Loaded
Potato Rounds topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with small ranch
Potato Salad
Potato Salad
Potato Skins
Potato Skins with Cheese, Bacon Bits, Chives, Sour Cream & Salsa
Southwest Chicken Bites w/ Lg SW Ranch
Southwest Chicken Bites served with large SW ranch
Steak Fries
Steak Fries
Steak Fries Loaded
Steak Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch
Tortilla Chips & Cheese Sauce
Fresh Chips served with large cheese sauce
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Fresh Chips served with large salsa
Tortilla Chips & SW Ranch
Fresh Chips served with large sw ranch
Waffle Fries
Season Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries Loaded
Waffle Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch
Soup
PLEASE CALL AND ASK SOUPS OF THE DAY TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE IT
Baked Potatoes
Baker w/ Butter
Baked Potato with Butter
Baker w/ Butter & Cheese
Baker w/ Butter & Sour Cream
Baked Potato with Butter & Sour Cream
Baker w/ Butter, Sour Cream & Cheese
Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream & Cheese
Baker w/ Butter, Cheese & Bacon Bits
Baked Potato with Butter, Cheese & Bacon Bits
Baker w/ Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Bacon Bits
Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Bacon Bits
Baker w/ Butter, Cheese & Ham
Baked Potato with Butter, Cheese & Ham
Baker w/ Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Ham
Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Ham
Baker w/ Butter, Cheese & Broccoli
Baked Potato with Butter, Cheese & Broccoli
Baker w/ Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Broccoli
Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese & Broccoli
Baker with Everything
Baked Potato with Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, Bacon Bits, Ham & Broccoli
Baskets
Chicken Strip Basket
4 Chicken Strips with Waffle Fries (Can sub the Fries), Texas Toast and Dipping Sauce
Shrimp Basket
21 Piece Popcorn Shrimp with Waffle Fries (Can sub the Fries), Texas Toast & Cocktail Sauce
Fish Basket
3 Pieces of Breaded Tilapia with Home Fries (Can sub the Fries), Coleslaw & Tarter Sauce
Burgers
Hamburger
8 oz. Hamburger patty served on a bun w/ your choice of toppings.
Double Hamburger
Two 8 oz Hamburger patties served on a bun w/ your choice of toppings
Bacon Hamburger
8 oz. Hamburger patty served on a bun w/ bacon & your choice of toppings.
Double Bacon Hamburger
Two 8 oz Hamburger patties served on a bun w/bacon & your choice of toppings
Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger
Cowboy Burger
Double Cowboy Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Double Mushroom Swiss Burger
Patty Melt
Double Patty Melt
Queso Burger
Double Queso Burger
Sandwiches
B.L.T.
Four pieces of Bacon with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on your choice of bread.
Big Italian Sandwich
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese with Italian Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato. Served Hot or Cold on a White Hoagie.
Breaded Chicken Club
Breaded Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a bun.
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a bun.
Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich
Breaded Tenderloin with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast covered in Buffalo sauce with Ranch, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a bun.
Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Swiss Cheese with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a bun.
Chicken Philly
Grilled Chicken on a white hoagie with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions
Country Fried Steak Sandwich (Beef)
Country Fried Steak (Beef) with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a bun.
Deluxe Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes. Served Hot or Cold on your choice of White or Wheat Hoagie
Fish Sandwich
Two pieces of Tilapia with American Cheese & a side of Tartar Sauce. Served on a bun.
French Dip
Beef Philly Meat on a white hoagie with Swiss Cheese and Au Jus
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese grilled on Texas Toast
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham & your choice of cheese. Served on Texas Toast
Grilled Turkey & Cheese
Turkey & your choice of cheese. Served on Texas Toast
Ham Philly
Ham and American Cheese Cold on a toasted white hoagie with mayo, grilled peppers & onions
Hot Ham & Cheese
Ham & your choice of cheese. Served hot on a bun.
Philly Cheesesteak
Beef Philly Meat on a white hoagie with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions
Reuben Sandwich
Choice of Turkey or Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & a side of 1000 Island dressing. Served on Marble Toast.
Turkey Club
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomatoes. Served Hot or Cold on your choice of White or Wheat Hoagie
1/2 Deluxe Club
1/2 Deluxe Club w/ Soup or Salad
1/2 Reuben
1/2 Reuben w/ Soup or Salad
1/2 Turkey Club
1/2 Turkey Club w/ Soup or Salad
Salad
Side Salad
Salad mix with Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits, Croutons and your choice of dressing
Caesar Side Salad
Salad Mix with Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad mix with Shredded cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Croutons and Grilled Chicken. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad mix with Shredded cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Croutons and Grilled Chicken with Buffalo Sauce. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
Breaded Chicken Salad
Salad mix with Shredded cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Croutons and Breaded Chicken. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Strip Salad
Salad mix with Shredded cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Croutons and Breaded Chicken with Buffalo Sauce. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Spring Mix with with Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes and Ranch Dressing
Chef Salad
Salad mix with Shredded cheese, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Croutons, Sliced Ham and Sliced Turkey. Your choice of Salad Dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Bed of Chips with Salad Mix, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives and Sour Cream. Served with SW Ranch.
Taco Salad
Bed of Chips with Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives and Sour Cream. Served with Salsa.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Salad Mix with Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Grilled Chicken. Served with Caesar Dressing
Salad Dressings
Add Extra Dressing
Lunch Special
Lasagna/Salad/Breadsticks
Lasagna w/ side salad & 2 breadsticks *******(MONDAY LUNCH SPECIAL)
Chicken Pot Pie/Salad
Chicken Pot Pie w/ Side Salad *******(TUESDAY LUNCH SPECIAL)
Ham & Beans
Ham & Beans with Fried Potatoes & Cornbread *******(WEDNESDAY LUNCH SPECIAL)
Meatloaf
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable & dinner roll *******(THURSDAY LUNCH SPECIAL)
All You Can Eat Tacos
All you can eat tacos. Choose from soft, crunchy or both. Comes with Taco Meat, Lettuce & Cheese *******(FRIDAY LUNCH SPECIAL)
Breaded Tenderloin sand w/ batter fries
Chicken and Dumplings w/ side salad
Dinners
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Country Fried Steak (Beef) w/ mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable & dinner roll.
Breaded Tenderloin Dinner
Breaded Tenderloin (Pork) w/ mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable & dinner roll.
Hamburger Steak Dinner
8 oz. Hamburger w/ mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable & dinner roll.
Chicken Strip Dinner
4 Chicken Strips w/ mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable & dinner roll.
Open Faced Roast Beef
Roast Beef on top of mashed potatoes and bread, gravy on top & vegetable.
Kids Meal
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
6 Mini Corn Dogs with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream
Kids Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Cold Turkey & Cheese Sandwich on white bread with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream
Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Cold Ham & Cheese Sandwich on white bread with a drink and our choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese on white bread with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream
Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly
Peanut Butter & Jelly on white bread with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream.
Kids Cheeseburger
4 oz. Burger with Cheese your choice of toppings with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream.
Kids Hamburger
4 oz. Burger with your choice of toppings with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream.
Kids Chicken Strips
2 Chicken Strips with dipping sauce, with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream.
Kids 2 Tacos
2 Tacos (your choice of crunchy or soft) with lettuce, cheese & salsa, with a drink, your choice of side & a cookie or cup of ice cream.
Extras
Au Jus
Bacon
Extra Bacon (2)
Bacon Bits
Bacon Bits
Black Olives
Add Black Olives
Boiled Egg
Boiled Egg
Bottle of Ranch
Bottle of SW Ranch
Breaded Tenderloin Patty Only
Breaded Tenderloing Patty Only
Breadstick
Bread Stick
Cheese
Add Cheese
Cheese Sauce
Large Cheese Sauce (4 oz.)
Chicken Strip
Chicken Strip (1)
Corndogs Only (6)
Country Fried Steak Patty Only
Country Fried Steak Patty Only
Dinner Roll
Dinner Roll
Dipping Sauce
Dipping Sauce
Dressing
Extra Large Dressing
Extra Corned Beef
Extra Corned Beef
Extra Grilled Chicken
Extra Grilled Chicken
Extra Ham (4 oz.)
Extra Sliced Ham (4 oz.)
Extra Philly Meat (1)
Extra Philly Meat (1)
Extra Philly Meat (2)
Extra Philly Meat (2)
Extra Taco Meat (4 oz.)
Extra Taco Meat (4 oz.)
Extra Turkey (4oz.)
Extra Sliced Turkey (4 oz.)
Fish
Tilapia (1)
Fresh Mushrooms
Add Fresh Mushrooms
Grilled Chicken Breast Only
Grilled Chicken Breast Only
Hamburger Patty
8 oz. Hamburger Patty Only
Honey
Small Honey
Jalapenos
Add Jalapenos
Kids Quesadilla Only
Marinara Sauce
Onions
Add Onions
Peanut Butter
Small Peanut Butter
Peppers
Add Peppers
Pickles
Salsa
Add Small Salsa
Shredded Lettuce
Add Shredded Lettuce
Sour Cream
Add Sour Cream
Tomatoes
Add Tomatoes
Cheese Quesadilla Only
South of the Border
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce wrapped up in tortilla w/ shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and small ranch on the side.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken wrapped up in tortilla w/ shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and small ranch on the side.
Breaded Chicken Wrap
Breaded Chicken wrapped up in tortilla w/ shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and small ranch on the side.
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Turkey and Bacon wrapped up in tortilla w/ swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and small ranch on the side.
Applesauce
Applesauce
Beets
Beets
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings - Hot or BBQ Served with Ranch dressing.
Chips
Plain or BBQ Chips
Coleslaw
Coleslaw
Corn
Corn
Corn Nuggets w/ small ranch
Corn Nuggets served with small ranch
Cottage Cheee
Cottage Cheese
Fried Cauliflower w/ small ranch
Fried Cauliflower served with small ranch
Fried Mushrooms w/ small ranch
Fried Mushrooms served with a small ranch
Fried Okra w/ small ranch
Fried Okra served with small ranch
Fried Pickles w/ small ranch
Fried Pickles (6) served with small ranch
Greenbeans
Greenbeans
Homemade Fries
Homemade Fries
Homemade Fries Loaded
Homemade Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch.
Jalapeno Cheese Balls w/ small SW ranch
Jalapeno Cheese Balls served with small SW Ranch
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites w/ Lg Ranch
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites (8) served with small ranch
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes with your choice of gravy
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6) served with Marinara sauce
Onion Straws w/ small ranch
Onion Straws served with small ranch
Potato Rounds
Potato Rounds
Potato Rounds Loaded
Potato Rounds topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with small ranch
Potato Salad
Potato Salad
Potato Skins
Potato Skins with Cheese, Bacon Bits, Chives, Sour Cream & Salsa
Southwest Chicken Bites w/ Lg SW Ranch
Southwest Chicken Bites served with large SW ranch
Steak Fries
Steak Fries
Steak Fries Loaded
Steak Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch
Tortilla Chips & Cheese Sauce
Fresh Chips served with large cheese sauce
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Fresh Chips served with large salsa
Tortilla Chips & SW Ranch
Fresh Chips served with large sw ranch
Waffle Fries
Season Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries Loaded
Waffle Fries topped with shredded cheese & bacon bits served with large ranch
Desserts
Drinks ToGo
Regular Coffee
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
2% White Milk
2% White Milk
2% Chocolate Milk
2% Chocolate Milk
Juice
Juice
Tea
Tea
Soda
Coke Products
Limeade
Lime & Sprite with a cherry
Cherry Limeade
Cherry, Lime & Sprite with a cherry
Water
Cup of Ice
Bag of Ice
Newspaper
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
300 S. Market, Holden, MO 64040