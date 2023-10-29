Jamie's Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated American style cafe where customers can enjoy a delicious home cooked meal. We strive here at Jamie's Cafe to make you feel like apart of our family by satisfying your needs from the moment you step in the building. Offering a wide variety of meals including Country fried steak, French toast, Burgers and Salads.
Location
9101 Laguna Main St, Elk Grove, CA 95758
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nash & Proper-Elk Grove - 9080 Laguna Main Suite 2
No Reviews
9080 Laguna Main Suite 2 Elk Grove, CA 95757
View restaurant
Devil Dawgs Smoked Meats - 9041 Allbritton Way
No Reviews
9041 Allbritton Way Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurant
West Coast Sourdough - Franklin & Laguna
No Reviews
5030 Laguna Boulevard Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Elk Grove
Leatherby's Family Creamery - Elk Grove
4.7 • 4,668
8238 Laguna Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurant