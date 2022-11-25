Jamin’ Java Drive Thru Espresso

- Home
898 S. Washington St
Colville, WA 99114
Popular Items
LATTE
MOCHA
CLASSIC MOCHA
Our Classic Mocha is made with delicious chocolate milk and espresso. You can also add a flavor!
FLAVORED MOCHA
SIGNATURE MOCHA
Our Classic Mocha made with one of our Signature Recipes!
WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA
Made with white chocolate sauce, milk and espresso. There are options to add another flavor or opt for our gourmet white chocolate powder.
DARK CHOCOLATE MOCHA
This decadent mocha is made with Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate powder, milk and espresso.
BREVE
HEAVY CREAM LATTE
AMERICANO
AMERICANO
AMERICANO W/FLAVOR
Americano with an added flavor!
SIGNATURE AMERICANO
Americano with one of our Signature Recipes!
KETO AMERICANO
Gone Keto?? Or just don't want the carbs? Our Keto Americano is the perfect choice...Made with Sugar Free syrup and heavy whipping cream!
POWDER CHOCOLATE AMERICANO
This is an Americano with your choice of Ghirardelli White or Dark Chocolate Powder!
COLD BREW
ESPRESSO SHAKES
STRAIGHT SHOT
Smoothies
Kid's Drinks
Tea
Misc
Bottled
Bagel Sandwich
Bagels
Bars
Biscotti
Biscuits and Gravy
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Cake Pops
Cookies
Croissant Sandwich
KETO SANDWICH
Muffin Tops
MUFFINS
Oatmeal
Protein Pucks
Pup Cups
CINNAMON ROLL
ICE CREAM CONE
ICE CREAM IN A CUP
SUNDAES
MILKSHAKES
Cups/Mugs
12oz COFFE/WINE TUMBLER (FREE Drink)
Ceramic Mug
24oz Logo Black ~ Plastic Tumbler (FREE Drink)
24oz Sparkle Shamrock ~ Plastic Tumbler (FREE Drink)
24oz Shamrock ~ Plastic (FREE Drink)
24oz Real Men Drink JJ Tumbler (FREE Drink)
24oz Purple Bean ~ Plastic Tumbler (FREE Drink)
24oz Shamrock Straight Cup (FREE Drink)
24oz Jamin' Java Tumbler (FREE Drink)
32oz Jamin' Java Tumbler (Free Drink)
Coffee
Earrings
Coin Purse
HOT COCOA BOMBS
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Drive thru/walk-up espresso, energy drinks, food, softserve ice cream and more
898 S. Washington St, Colville, WA 99114