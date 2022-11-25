Jamin’ Java Drive Thru Espresso

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Lotus Recipe
SIGNATURE LATTE
Build Your Own Lotus

WEEKLY SPECIAL

20oz D French Toast

$4.00

LATTE

LATTE

Espresso and milk

LATTE W/FLAVOR

Espresso and milk with a flavor.

SIGNATURE LATTE

Espresso and milk with one of our Signature Recipes!

CAPPUCCINO

Espresso with foamed milk. Dry Capp=1/3 milk with 2/3 foam; Wet Capp=2/3 milk with 1/3 foam; Medium Capp=1/2 milk with 1/2 foam!

MOCHA

CLASSIC MOCHA

Our Classic Mocha is made with delicious chocolate milk and espresso. You can also add a flavor!

FLAVORED MOCHA

SIGNATURE MOCHA

Our Classic Mocha made with one of our Signature Recipes!

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

Made with white chocolate sauce, milk and espresso. There are options to add another flavor or opt for our gourmet white chocolate powder.

DARK CHOCOLATE MOCHA

This decadent mocha is made with Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate powder, milk and espresso.

BREVE

BREVE

A delicious latte made with 1/2 & 1/2

BREVE W/ FLAVOR

Our delicious creamy Breve with an added flavor.

SIGNATURE BREVE

Our delicious creamy Breve with one of our Signature Recipes! It's like drinking dessert in a cup!

HEAVY CREAM LATTE

HEAVY CREAM LATTE

Talk about rich and creamy...this is a twist on Latte...made with Heavy Whipping Cream!

HVY CRM LATTE W/FLAVOR

Add a flavor to your Heavy Cream Latte!

SIGNATURE HVY CRM LATTE

You can't get much richer than our Heavy Cream Latte with added Signature Recipe!

AMERICANO

Americano is Espresso and water!

AMERICANO

AMERICANO W/FLAVOR

Americano with an added flavor!

SIGNATURE AMERICANO

Americano with one of our Signature Recipes!

KETO AMERICANO

Gone Keto?? Or just don't want the carbs? Our Keto Americano is the perfect choice...Made with Sugar Free syrup and heavy whipping cream!

POWDER CHOCOLATE AMERICANO

This is an Americano with your choice of Ghirardelli White or Dark Chocolate Powder!

COLD BREW

Our Cold Brew is made in-house and served over ice. Add extra shots of espresso, flavor and/or creamer of your choice!

COLD BREW

COLD BREW W/FLAVOR

SIGNATURE COLD BREW

ESPRESSO SHAKES

ESPRESSO MILKSHAKE

SPECIALTY ESPRESSO MILKSHAKE

STRAIGHT SHOT

STRAIGHT SHOT

$0.60

Lotus

Lotus Recipe

Build Your Own Lotus

Red Bull

Red Bull Recipe

Build Your Own Red Bull

The Dale Martin #35

Monster

24oz Monster

$5.00

32oz Monster

$5.00

ZIP FIZ

20/24OZ ZIP FIZZ

$5.00

Frizz

20/24oz Frizz

$4.50

32oz Frizz

$8.00

Smoothies

Fruit Smoothie

$3.60+

Jet Smoothie

$3.00+

Green Tea Smoothie

$3.00+Out of stock

Kreamz

$3.00+

Creamy Blender

$3.00+

Huckleberry Smoothie

$3.50+

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Steamer

$2.00

Kid's Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Tea

Oregon Chai

$3.00+

Oregon Spiced Chai Tea

$3.00+

Big Train Vanilla Chai Powder

$2.50+

Tea

$0.00+

Matcha Tea

$3.00+

London Fog

$2.25+

Chai Freeze

$2.75+

Misc

Italian Soda

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Apple Cider

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Shirley Temple

$3.25+

Soda Cup w/Ice

$2.00

ICED WATER

$0.75+

Steamer

$2.75+

Extra Cup

$0.25

FRESH PRESSED APPLE CIDER

Bottled

Capri Sun

$1.00

Red Bull (Can)

$3.00

Frizz (Bottle)

$3.00

Soda (Can)

$1.00

Monster

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Zip Fizz

$2.50

CBD MINI BOTTLE

$13.00

Bagel Sandwich

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Bagel

$5.00

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bagel

$5.00

Ham, Egg and Cheese Bagel

$5.00

Canadian Bacon, Egg And Cheese

$5.00

Turkey and Cheese Bagel

$5.00

Ham and Cheese Bagel

$5.00

Bagels

10 Grain Honey

$2.25

Asiago

$2.75

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.25

Cheddar Bacon

$3.25

Cheddar Herb

$2.25

Everything

$2.25

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.75

Parmesan

$2.25

Pepperoni Tomazzo

$3.25

Plain

$2.25

Blueberry

$2.25Out of stock

Bars

GF 7-Layer Bar

$5.00Out of stock

GF Raspberry Quinoa Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry Oat Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Death Bar

$3.00

Granola Nut Bar

$3.00

PUMPKIN BARS

$5.00

Biscotti

Almond Biscotti

$2.25

Cookies & Cream Biscotti

$2.25

English Toffee Biscotti

$2.25

Grasshopper Mint Biscotti

$2.25

Hazelnut Zebra Biscotti

$2.25

Java Bean Biscotti

$2.25

Lemon Almond Biscotti

$2.25

Peppermint Crush Biscotti

$2.25Out of stock

Biscuits and Gravy

Small Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Large Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

SWEET BREADS

HUCKLEBERRY BREAD

$3.50Out of stock

LEMON BREAD

$3.50

PUMPKIN BREAD

$3.50

BREAKFAST BURRITO

CHILE VERDE BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.00

BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.00

SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.00

Cake Pops

Birthday Cake Pop

$3.00

Choc Birthday Cake Pop

$3.00

Cookies & Cream Cake Pop

$3.00

Eggnog Cake Pop

$3.00

Lemon Cake Pop

$3.00

Mint Chocolate Cake Pop

$3.00

PUMPKIN SPICE CAKE POP

$3.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake Pop

$3.00

Salted Caramel Cake Pop

$3.00

Hot Cocoa Cake Pop

$3.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

M&M Cookie

$2.75

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Sugar Cookie

$4.25

White Choc MacNut Cookie

$2.75

JAMIN' JAVA SHORTBREAD COOKIE

$3.00Out of stock

Croissant Sandwich

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Ham, Egg and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Canadian Bacon, Egg And Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Turkey and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

KETO SANDWICH

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Keto

$6.00

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Keto

$6.00

Ham, Egg, Cheese Keto

$6.00

Muffin Tops

Chocolate Chip Muffin Top

$2.75Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Muffin Top

$2.75

Orange Cranberry Muffin Top

$2.75

Banana Nut Muffin Top

$2.75

Apple Maple Muffin Top

$2.75

Raspberry Muffin Top

$2.75

FunFetti

$2.75Out of stock

MUFFINS

ALMOND POPPY MUFFIN

$2.25

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$2.25

DOUBLE CHOC MUFFIN

$2.25Out of stock

PUMPKIN STRUESEL

$2.25

Oatmeal

Apple Cranberry Oatmeal

$3.75

Fruit and Nut Oatmeal

$3.75

Maple Pecan Oatmeal

$3.75

Triple Berry Oatmeal

$3.75

Unsweetened~Blueberry/Apple Oatmeal

$3.75

Protein Pucks

Daily Bliss~ Almond Butter

$3.50

Mighty Moxi~ PB Cashew

$3.50

Wanderlust~ Peanut Butter

$3.50

Good Vibes~ Sunflower Butter

$3.50

Pup Cups

Pup Cup

$1.50

Pup Lid

$0.75

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Orange Cranberry Scone

$3.00

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$3.00

CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$6.00

ICE CREAM CONE

MINI CONE (IN STORE ONLY)

$1.00

REGULAR CONE (IN STORE ONLY)

$2.00

LARGE CONE (IN STORE ONLY)

$3.00

MINI CONE IN A CUP

$1.50

REGULAR CONE IN A CUP

$2.50

LARGE CONE IN A CUP

$3.50

ICE CREAM IN A CUP

MEDIUM CUP (12OZ)

$3.00

LARGE CUP (16OZ)

$4.00

SUNDAES

Chocolate Death Bar Sundae (16OZ ONLY)

$6.00

BROWNIE SUNDAE

BROWNIE TOPPED WITH SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM, WHIPPED CREAM AND A CHERRY

SUNDAE

MILKSHAKES

12OZ MILKSHAKE

$3.50

16OZ MILKSHAKE

$3.75

20OZ MILKSHAKE

$4.25

24OZ MILKSHAKE

$4.75

32OZ MILKSHAKE

$6.50

Cups/Mugs

12oz COFFE/WINE TUMBLER (FREE Drink)

$25.00Out of stock

Ceramic Mug

$15.00

24oz Logo Black ~ Plastic Tumbler (FREE Drink)

$25.00Out of stock

24oz Sparkle Shamrock ~ Plastic Tumbler (FREE Drink)

$25.00Out of stock

24oz Shamrock ~ Plastic (FREE Drink)

$25.00Out of stock

24oz Real Men Drink JJ Tumbler (FREE Drink)

$25.00Out of stock

24oz Purple Bean ~ Plastic Tumbler (FREE Drink)

$25.00Out of stock

24oz Shamrock Straight Cup (FREE Drink)

$25.00Out of stock

24oz Jamin' Java Tumbler (FREE Drink)

$25.00

32oz Jamin' Java Tumbler (Free Drink)

$30.00Out of stock

Coffee

1lb Whole Bean

$11.00Out of stock

1lb Auto Drip

$11.00

2lb White Blizzard

$23.00Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$2.50

Clothing

JJ Junkie Short Sleeve

$20.00+

Long Sleeve T

$25.00+

Sweatshirt

$45.00+

Earrings

Stud Earrings

$8.00

Dangle Earrings

$14.00

Christmas Dangle Earrings

$14.00

HALLOWEEN EARRINGS

$14.00

Coin Purse

Coin Purse

$12.00

Stickers

Jamin' Java Logo Decal

$5.00

Jamin' Java Junkie Decal

$5.00

Shamrock Decal

$5.00

HOT COCOA BOMBS

Local made delicious Hot Cocoa Bombs! Put in your mug and add hot milk or water and watch the magic!

HALLOWEEN HOT COCOA BOMBS

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drive thru/walk-up espresso, energy drinks, food, softserve ice cream and more

Website

Location

898 S. Washington St, Colville, WA 99114

Directions

Gallery
Jamin’ Java image
Jamin’ Java image
Jamin’ Java image
Jamin’ Java image
Map
