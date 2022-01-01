Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jamison Pour House

review star

No reviews yet

2160 York Road

Jamison, PA 18929

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Fingers
Smash Burger
Wings

SOUPS & SALADS

French Onion

$6.90

Shrimp Bisque

$8.63

"Tomatoes" Soup

$8.05Out of stock

House Salad

$10.35

Mixed Greens, Cheddar Jack, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion

Caesar Salad

$10.35

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons

Louie Salad

$17.25

Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Asparagus, Hard-Boiled Egg, Louie Dressing

Buffalo Salad

$12.65

Onion, Egg, Cucumber, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumb

Burrata

$14.95

Burrata Cheese, Mixed Greens, Overnight Tomato, Peaches, Pine Nuts, Balsamic Glaze

Side Salad

$4.60

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Citrus Vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$4.60

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons

Chk Salad Salad

$14.95

chicken salad, greens, tomato, craisin, bacon, cucumbers, cheddar jack

Chili

$7.20

Angus beef chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream

APPETIZERS

Mussels

$12.00

Chorizo, Jalapenos, Fire-Roasted Tomato Cream, Parmesan Toast

Pork Belly Bites

$13.00

Korean Bbq Glaze, Slaw

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Garlic Herb

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Craisins, Crumbled Blue, Bacon, Balsamic Glaze

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.50

Grilled, House Sauce, Blue Cheese

Wings

$15.00

1Lb, Choice Of sauce, Blue Cheese, Celery

Soft Pretzel

$11.00Out of stock

Bacon Jam, House Cheese Sauce, Mustard

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Dill Sour Cream

Pierogies

$11.00Out of stock

Caramelized Onions, Sour Cream

Fries

$5.00

Not A Chip Not A Fry

"Risque Fries"

$12.00

Shrimp Bique Dredged

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Mustard Or Bbq Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$13.50

Celery, Blue Cheese

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches come with our house fries that everyone is talking about.

Cheese Steak

$13.00

House Cheese Sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pork Belly, Korean BBQ, Cooper Sharp, Slaw

French Dip

$15.00

Shaved Roast Beef, Cooper Sharp, Horseradish Sauce, Telara Roll, Au Jus

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

Seasonal Veggies, Cooper Sharp

House Burger

$17.00

Single Smash, Short Rib, Melted Onion, Cheese Sauce, Horseradish Sauce

House Cheese Steak

$15.00

Steak, cheese sauce, overnight tomatoes, cheese curds, cooper sharp

Pulled Pork Sand

$14.00

Bbq, Cheddar Jack, Cole Slaw, Telara Roll

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Cooper Sharp, Melted Onion, Horseradish Sauce

Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Old Bay Butter Poached Red Shrimp, Brioche

Smash Burger

$14.00

Double Stack, Cooper Sharp, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion

TBLT

$14.00

Smoked turkey, Lettuce, Overnight Tomato, Mayo

Chick Salad Sand

$12.00

Hobo Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken, hobo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche roll

ENTREES

Short Rib Dinner

$28.75

Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Vegetable, Onion Jam Demi

NY Strip

$32.20Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables

Grilled Chicken

$20.70

Overnight Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Rice

Pasta Dinner

$19.55

Mushrooms, Overnight Tomato Cream Sauce, Cavatappi

Salmon

$26.45Out of stock

Overnight Tomato, Lemon Butter, Vegetable, Rice

Fish & Chips

$20.70Out of stock

Beer Battered Haddock, House Fries, Tartar

Mac N Cheese

$14.95

House Cheese, Cavatappi

KIDS

Kids Burger

$9.20

Kids Mac & Cheeese

$9.20

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.20

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.20

Kids Buttered Noodles

$9.20

DESSERT

Cheese Cake

$8.05

Ice Cream

$6.90

Brookie Sundae

$9.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Jamison Pour House is a casual, American-style pub located in beautiful Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The historic building has been recently renovated creating a comfortable and cordial atmosphere with indoor and outdoor dining areas and bars. JPH offers creative cocktails along with one of the best craft beer selections in the area. The ever-changing menu is carefully designed to highlight local traditional pub faire coupled with some clever twists and surprises. The seasonal menu includes scratch-made soups, fresh salads, sharable starters, amazing sandwiches and so much more. We invite you to come sip, savor and smile in the quintessential neighborhood tavern.

Website

Location

2160 York Road, Jamison, PA 18929

Directions

