Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jams Old Market

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Harney Street

Omaha, NE 68102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Coconut Chicken Salad
Bucatini
Whiskey Steak Cobb

APPETIZERS

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.00

Crab Cake App

$18.00
Crispy Ravioli

Crispy Ravioli

$15.00
Hoisin Chicken Tenders

Hoisin Chicken Tenders

$16.00
Jams Lavosh

Jams Lavosh

$14.00

Jams Nachos

$15.00

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Meatball APP

$14.00
Onion Rings App

Onion Rings App

$12.00

Porto Mush App

$15.00
Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$14.00

Rangoon Egg Rolls

$16.00
Sea Salt Fries

Sea Salt Fries

$9.00
Chorizo Tuscano

Chorizo Tuscano

$8.00+

Today's Soup

$8.00+

Chips N Guac

$12.00

Extra side of chips

$2.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$10.00+
Coconut Chicken Salad

Coconut Chicken Salad

$14.00+
Crab Cake Salad

Crab Cake Salad

$19.00+
Dave's Salad

Dave's Salad

$13.00+

Field Salad

$9.00+
Power Salad

Power Salad

$11.00+
Whiskey Steak Cobb

Whiskey Steak Cobb

$19.00+
Texas Chopped Salad

Texas Chopped Salad

$11.00+
Veggie, Couscous, Quinoa

Veggie, Couscous, Quinoa

$12.00+

OLE! OLE! OLE!

Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$20.00
Jams Fish Tacos

Jams Fish Tacos

$20.00

Lobster Tacos

$25.00
Short Rib Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

$19.00
Shrimp Tostada

Shrimp Tostada

$20.00

Carnitas Enchilada

$21.00

CLASSICS

Bucatini

Bucatini

$20.00
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00
Mac & Cheese Dinner

Mac & Cheese Dinner

$15.00
Midtown Meatloaf

Midtown Meatloaf

$19.00

Rico's Hot Turkey

$19.00
Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$34.00

SANDWICHES

Crab Cake Burger

Crab Cake Burger

$19.00

Jams Burger

$15.00
Parmesan Chicken

Parmesan Chicken

$17.00
Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00
Skyscraper Vegetable

Skyscraper Vegetable

$16.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$16.00
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$14.00

SIDES

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Sautee Veggies

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Red Chili Rice

$5.00
Gouda Mac Side

Gouda Mac Side

$6.00

Parmesan Bread 4 ea

$5.00

SD Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side of Sauce

Grilled Chicken and Veggies

$15.00

Salmon and Veggies

$16.00

Chipotle Black Beans

$5.00

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Smoked Maple Bourbon Praline

$5.00

Strawberry Ice cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice cream

$5.00

WC Bread Pudding

$10.00

Nutella Mousse

$11.00

KID'S MENU

Kid Bucatini and Meatball

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid Chicken Strips and Fries

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Bucatini only

$8.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$8.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

Bottomless Mimosa

$16.00

*Mimosa Refill*

$0.01

Jams Sangria

$7.00

JAMS Signature Bloody Mary

$9.00

Hawaiian Screwdriver

$9.00

Hard Iced Coffee

$9.00

Elderberry Spritz Carafe

$30.00

Single Mimosa

$8.00

Pick Me Up

$7.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

Ala Cart Sides

Side Eggs 2 ea

$4.00

Side Bacon 3 ea

$5.00

Side Sausage Patties 2 ea

$5.00

Side of Brunch Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Chive Biscuit 1 ea

$2.00

Side of Texas Toast

$3.00

Side of English Muffin 1 ea

$2.00

Side of Waffle 1 ea

$6.00

Side of French Toast 1 ea

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

PACKAGE FOOD

Taco Platter Blackened Fish

$65.00

Family Style Bucatini w/ Meatballs

$50.00

Family Style Bucatini w/ Parmesan Chicken

$50.00

Family Style Carnitas Enchiladas

$60.00

Taco Platter Pork Carnitas

$65.00

Family Style Coconut Chicken Salad

$65.00

Family Style Crab Cake Salad

$65.00

Family Style Dave's Salad

$65.00

Family Style Chicken Enchiladas

$60.00

Taco Platter Grilled Chicken Tacos

$65.00

Family Style Mac and Cheese

$50.00

Family Style Midtown Meatloaf

$60.00

Family Style Rico's Hot Turkey

$60.00

Taco Platter Short Rib Tacos

$65.00

Family Style Whiskey Steak Cobb Salad

$65.00

Sandwich Platter Brisket Reubens

$65.00

Sandwich Platter Mozzarella Grilled Cheeses

$65.00

Sandwich Platter Pulled Pork

$65.00

Family Style Chicken Wedge Salad

$65.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$60.00

Whole Devil's Food Cake

$60.00

Whole Chef's Cake

$60.00

Dessert Platter

$60.00

PACKAGE DRINKS

Bulk Margarita

$25.00

Bulk Moscow Mule

$30.00

Bulk Bloody Mark

$30.00

Bulk Sangria

$20.00

MIMOSA KIT

$15.00

6 PACK OF BEER

$12.00

BOTTLE OF RED WINE

$25.00

BOTTLE OF WHITE WINE

$25.00

3 PACK OF HOUSE WINE

$50.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Jams, an Omaha restaurant legacy, is an American Grill that offers a melting pot of different styles and varieties of food dishes containing high-quality ingredients paired with the optional cold drink or creative cocktail.

Website

Location

1101 Harney Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Directions

Gallery
Jams American Grill image
Jams American Grill image
Jams American Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Harney St Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Old Market
orange star4.6 • 1,657
416 S 12th Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Gate 10 - Omaha, NE
orange starNo Reviews
414 S. 10th Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha
orange star4.5 • 2,574
1205 Howard Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Upstream Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 3,870
514 South 11th Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
The Monster Club
orange star4.1 • 982
1217 Howard Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Omaha

Upstream Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 3,870
514 South 11th Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
The Monster Club
orange star4.1 • 982
1217 Howard Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Laka Lono
orange star4.5 • 172
1204 Howard St OMAHA, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
South Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Blackstone
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Millard
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Aksarben
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Benson
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
West Omaha
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston