Jams Restaurant & Bar

45709 Hayes Rd

Shelby Township, MI 48315

Popular Items

SIDE BACON
3 PC CHICKEN STRIPS
Cinnamon Crunch Waffle

Standard Breakfast

Standard Breakfast

$13.00

2 eggs, bacon, ham, or sausage, and choice of hash browns, grits or tomato slices served with toast

Big League

$15.00

3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, ham, and choice of hash browns, grits or tomato slices served with toast

SWEET BRKFST

$15.00

From Griddle (Copy)

Plain Waffle

$10.00

served with powdered sugar and whipped cream by request

Cinnamon Crunch Waffle

$13.00

Cream Cheese Frosting with cinnamon crunch granola topping

Banana Nut Waffle

$13.00

Topped with banana slices and walnuts

B.Y.O Waffle

$13.00

build your own waffle: choose up to 3 toppings, additional items $1 each

Plain French Toast

$11.00

2 pieces of thick cut french toast topped with powdered sugar

Cinnamon Crunch French Toast

$13.00

Cream Cheese Frosting with cinnamon crunch granola topping

Banana Nut French Toast

$13.00

Topped with banana slices and walnuts

B.Y.O French Toast

$13.00

build your own french toast: choose up to 3 items, additional items $1 each

Plain Pancakes

$10.00

served with powdered sugar and whipped cream by request

Cinnamon Crunch Pancakes

$13.00

Cream Cheese Frosting with cinnamon crunch granola topping

Banana Nut Pancakes

$13.00

Topped with banana slices and walnuts

Birthday Cake Pancakes

$14.00

Topped with vanilla frosting and sprinkles

B.Y.O Pancakes

$13.00

build your own pancakes: choose up to 3 items, additional items $1 each

Plain Crepes

$10.00

3 crepes topped with powdered sugar

Fresh Strawberries & Strawberry Sauce Crepes

$13.00

3 crepes topped woth strawberries and fresh strawberry sauce

Nutella Walnut Crepes

$13.00

3 crepes topped with nutella and walnuts

B.Y.O CREPES

$13.00

RED WHITE & BLUE CREPES

$14.00

STWBERRY SHORTCAKE PANCAKE

$16.00

OREO PANCAKES

$14.00

HOT HONEY CHX WFFLE

$19.00

PUMPKIN PANCAKE

$15.00

BISCOFF PANCAKE

$14.00

APPLE CREPES

$14.00

Apple PANCAKES

$14.00

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$15.00

English muffin, ham, eggs, hollandaise

Florentine Benedict

$16.00

English muffin, spinach, ham, tomato, eggs, hollandaise

Irish Benedict

$16.00

English muffin, corned beef, eggs, hollandaise

SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT

$18.00

BREAKFAST IN BREAD

AVO TOAST

$14.00

Avocado, tomato, cucumber, crumbled feta, everything bagel seasoning, extra virgin olive oil & cilantro

BLTA&EGGS

$14.00

2 friend eggs, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato on toast

CALI BURRITO

$16.00

Scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla stuffed with chorizo, beans, tomato, onion, pepper, cheddar, topped with salsa, sour cream & cilantro

CHZY EGG/CHORIZO BURRITO

$15.00

MONTE CRISTO

$18.00

French toast stuffed with ham, turkey, and swiss cheese. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh strawberry sauce

Taquito special

$15.00

CINNSWRL SANDWICHES

$16.00

Jams Brunch

FILET SCR BOWL

$27.00

Breakfast potatoes topped withscrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and filet beef tips, topped with zip sauce

C.B.H BOWL

$19.00

Chopped Wigleys corned beef with onions, peppers, hash browns, topped with 2 eggs any style, served with your choice of toast

SOUTHWEST BOWL

$19.00

Scrambled eggs on top of breakfast potatoes with chorizo, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, pepperjack cheese and avocado served with your choice of toast

SHRIMP N GRITS

$20.00

With crumbled bacon, spinach, and a poached egg

CHX WAFFLE

$19.00

Served with fruit

CHX BISCUITS

$19.00

Smothered in homeade sausage gravy and topped with 2 eggs any style

BALKAN BREAKFAST

$18.00Out of stock

Healthy Choice

STRAW/BANANA SMOOTHIE

$8.00

Add peanut butter for 75

YOGURT PARFAIT

$10.00

Yogurt, fruits, nuts, granola, honey

Plain Oatmeal

$7.00

Banana Berry Crunch Oatmeal

$10.00

Oatmela topped with banana, berries, honey, granola and nuts

Plain Cup Yogurt

$7.00

3 Egg Omelette

BAJA OML

$17.00

Chorizo, onion, green pepper, cheddar, sour cream, topped with salsa and crumbled feta

STANDARD OML

$16.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, onion, green pepper, cheddar

WESTERN OML

$14.00

Dearborn ham, onion, green pepper, American cheese

GARDEN OML

$16.00

Broccoli, tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper, spinach, cheddar cheese

B.Y.O OML

$14.00

Choose 3 items plus 1 cheese, additional items $2 extra.

PHILLY OML

$18.00

CHX FLORENTINE OML

$17.00

MED OML

$16.00

Kids

KIDS 1 Egg

$9.00

With choice of bacon, sausage or ham; served with toast

KIDS Pancake

$9.00

With choice of bacon, sausage or ham

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

With choice of bacon, sausage or ham

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

With fries or fruit

KIDS CHX STRIP 3PC

$9.00

With fries or fruit

SIDES

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$9.00

STEAMING HOT BISCUITS TOPPED WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY

SIDE HAM

$6.00

SIDE BACON

$6.00

4PC THICK CUT BACON

SIDE SAUSAGE

$6.00

4 SAUSAGE LINKS

SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE

$6.00

CHICKEN SAUSAGE LINKS

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

SIDE TOMATO SLICES

$2.00

TOMATO SLICES TOPPED WITH OLIVE OIL AND BAGEL SEASONING

SIDE HASH BROWN

$4.00

SIDE TOAST

$2.00

CHOICE OF WHITE, WHEAT OR RYE BREAD

PLAIN GRITS

$4.00

STEAMING HOT CUP OF PLAIN GRITS

CHEESY GRITS

$5.00

STEAMING HOT CHEESY GRITS SEASONED WITH PARMESEAN AND CHEDDAR CHEESE AND A HINT OF TOBASCO

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

MIXED GREENS TOPPED WITH TOMATO AND CUCUMBER AND HOUSE BALSAMIC DRESSING

SIDE COLESLAW

$4.00

HOMEMADE COLESLAW IN OUR CREAMY DRESSING

FRUIT CUP

$7.00

A MELODY OF FRESH FRUITS

3 PC CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.50

5 PC CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

1 BISCUIT

$3.00

1 ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.00

5 PC GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.00

SIDE NUTELLA

$3.00

TRUFFLE MAYO

$2.00

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

$2.00

SIDE CUCUMBER

$2.00

ZIP SAUCE

$2.00

1 EGG

$2.85

2 EGG

$5.50

SINGLE PANCAKE

$4.85

SIDE BREAKFAST POTATO

$4.00

SIDE RANCH 2 OZ

$1.00

SIDE RANCH 4 OZ

$2.00

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$1.00

SIDE DRESSING/SAUCE

SIDE GRAVY

$4.00

HOT HONEY

$2.00

3pc CEVAPI

$7.00

5pc CEVAPI

$11.00

CHILICHZ FRIES

$9.00

GREEK FETA FRIES

$6.89

HONEYBUTTER BSCTS

$7.00

SPECIALS

TOMAHAWK

$100.00

Appetizers

Mozerella Sticks

$10.00

6 pieces served with ranch

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Tossed with Parmesan

Chicken Strips

$14.00

5 pieces served with your choice of sauce (ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, buffalo)

Filet Mignon Beef Tips

$18.00

Served in zip sauce with fresh baked pita

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar and pepperjack cheeses, onions and green peppers, served with spicy mayo, salsa and sour cream

CHX WINGS

$14.00+

Burgers

Jams Burger

$17.00

Topped with bacon jam, spicy mayo, cheddar cheese and grilled onions, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side

Brunch Burger

$17.00

Topped with cheddar, bacon and a fried egg

Black & Bleu Burger

$17.00

Blackened Cajun burger with bacon and bleu cheese dressing

B.Y.O Burger

$14.00

Jams special burger blend consists of brisket, chuck, ribeye and short rib; topped with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle slices

Salmon Burger

$14.50

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

Hot Dearborn Ham & Cheese

$11.00

With pickles, melted swiss and honey mustard served on a bun

TBA

$12.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing on a bun

Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing on a bun

Ruben

$14.00

Wigley's corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted swiss with thousand island on grilled rye

Turkey Ruben

$11.00

Sliced turkey, coleslaw, melted swiss, and thousand island on grilled rye

Patty Melt

$14.00

Half pound special blend burger, grilled onions, and swiss on grilled rye

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Tuna salad and swiss on grilled rye

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on toast

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Greek Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta, pink greek dressing

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, beets, feta, pink greek dressing

CHX CEASAR WRAP

$12.00

BLT

$9.00

ADULT GRLLD CHZ & SOUP

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

PHILLY CHZSTK

$14.00

CHX PARM SUB

$14.00

CLUB

$15.00

Chx Caprese

$12.00

Soups & Salads

CUP SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

BOWL SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Topped with crutons, swiss, and gruyere cheese

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, beets, feta

Martha's Vineyard

$12.00

Mixed greens, onions, crumbled bleu cheese and walnuts tossed in raspberry vinaigrette

CHX COBB SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens, tomato, bleu cheese, cucumber, bacon, rach dressing

CEASAR SALAD

$12.00

BABY GREEK

$8.00

COCONUT SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

STRAWBERRY SALMON SALAD

$19.00

CHX TORTILLA CUP

$5.75

CHX tortilla bowl

$9.75

SPECIALS

FISH N CHIPS

$17.00

HOT BEVERAGE

COFFEE

$3.75

HOT TEA

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.50

JUICE/COLD BEVERAGE

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$6.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$6.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$5.00

CHERRY COKE

$5.00

MILK 16oz

$5.50

KIDS MILK

$3.85

CHOC MILK 16oz

$5.85

KIDS CHOC MILK

$4.00

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

SHAKEN NUTELLA ICED COFFEE

$6.75

VANILLA CINNAMON SHAKEN ICED COFFEE

$6.50

HOT/COLD APPLE CIDER

$6.00

SODA

COKE

$3.89

DIET COKE

$3.89

SPRITE

$3.89

GINGER ALE

$3.89

SODA WATER

SODA CAN

$2.89

COCKTAILS

MIMOSA

$10.00

CHAMPAGNE TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF JUICE

VIP MIMOSA

$15.00

CHAMPAGNE AND ORANGE JUICE TOPPED WITH A GRAND MARNIER FLOAT

BELLINI

$10.00

PEACH FRUIT PUREE WITH CHAMPAGNE

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

VODKA, TOMATO JUICE BLEND, TABASCO, TRADITION GARNISHES

MORNING MULE

$12.00

VODKA, GINGER BEER, LEMON, LIME, CAYENNE, MINT

ROSE LEMONADE

$10.00

ROSE CHAMPAGNE AND LEMONADE

SALTED CARAMEL BAILEYS & COFFEE

$10.00

SALTED CARAMEL BAILEYS TOPPED WITH COFFEE AND WHIPPED CREAM

ROSE SPRITZER

$9.50

ROSE WINE, SODA OVER ICE & LEMON

CINNAMON CRUNCH SHOT

$6.00

FIREBALL, RUMCHATA, CINNAMON SUGAR RIM

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$11.00

TEQUILA BLANCO, ORANGE JUICE, GRENADINE SERVED ON THE ROCKS WITH AN ORANGE GARNISH

HOUSE MARGARITA

$9.50

SPICY MARGARITA

$13.00

TEQUILA BLANCO, JALAPENO, LEMON, LIME, PINEAPPLE, CAYENNE

PEACH MARGARITA

$13.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$13.00

SPIKED STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$11.00

VODKA, STRAWBERRY, LEMONADE, MINT

BAY BREEZE

$10.00

VODKA, CRANBERRY, PINEAPPLE

LIMONCELLO SPRITZ

$13.00

PALOMA

$11.00

DEEP EDDYS GRAPEFRUIT VODKA, LIME JUICE, SPRITE

APEROL SPRITZ

$13.00

RUBY MULE

$11.00

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT VODKA, GINGER BEER, LIME

CHERRY LIMEADE

$11.00

DEEP EDDY LIME VODKA, SPRINTE, GRENADINE

ELECTRIC LEMONADE

$11.00

DEEP EDDY LIME AND LEMON VODKAS, LEMONADE, SPRITE, BLUE CURACAO

PERFECT LEMON DROP SHOT

$7.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON VODKA CHILLED WITH A SUGAR RIM

STRWBRRY LEMONDROP

$11.00

RUM PUNCH

$14.00

PEACH MULE

$12.00

CINN WT RUSSIAN

$11.00

Crown Apple Punch

$12.00

CROWN APPLE PUNCH

$12.00

DRAFT BEER

COORS LIGHT PINT

$4.00

COORS LIGHT DRAFT 16OZ PINT

HAZY IPA

$5.00

HAZY IPA DRAFT 16OZ PINT

BLUE MOON

$5.00

BLUE MOON DRAFT 16OZ PINT

BEER BOTTLES/CANS

LABATT BLUE

$4.00

LABATT BLUE LIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

HAZY IPA

$5.00

HARD SELTZER

$5.00

BELLS OBERON

$5.00

BELLS 2 HEARTED ALE

$5.00

MCKENZIES HARD CIDER

$5.00

BLAKES HARD CIDER

$5.00

RED & ROSE WINE

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$9.00+

MERLOT

$9.00+

PINOT NOIR

$9.00+

ROSE WINE

$9.00+

HAPPY HOUR GLASS WINE

$9.00

WHITE WINE

CHARDONNAY

$9.00+

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00+

PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00+

MOSCATO

$9.00+

HAPPY HOUR GLASS WINE

$9.00

CHAMPAGNE/SPARKLING

HOUSE CHAMPAGNE

$9.00+

HOUSE ROSE CHAMPAGNE

$9.00+

HAPPY HOUR CHAMPAGNE

$9.00

HAPPY HOUR ROSE CHAMPAGNE

$9.00

MOET BRUT CHAMPAGNE

$79.00

MOET ROSE CHAMPAGNE

$79.00

BELAIRE RARE ROSE CHAMPAGNE

$49.00

VODKA

HOUSE VODKA

$6.00

TITOS

$7.00

KETEL ONE

$8.00

CIROC

$9.00

CIROC REDBERRY

$9.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

TEQUILA

HOUSE TEQUILA

$7.00

CAZADORES

$8.00

CASADORES REPOSADO

$9.00

PATRON

$10.00

DON JULIO

$10.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$12.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$15.00

DONE JULIO 1942

$35.00

CASAMIGOS

$10.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$12.00

ESPOLON ANEJO

$9.50

CINCORO

$23.00

CODIGO ANEJO

$28.00

LOS ALTOS

$9.00

LOS ALTOS REPOSADO

$10.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

JACK DANIELS

$8.50

JACK HONEY

$8.50

JIM BEAM

$9.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.50

CROWN

$9.00

CROWN APPLE

$9.00

CROWN PEACH

$9.00

BULLEIT

$9.00

BULLEIT RYE

$9.00

MAKERS

$9.50

WOODFORD

$9.50

COGNAC

REMY

$9.00

REMY VSOP

$11.00

HENNESEY

$9.00

HENNESEY VSOP

$12.00

MARTELL VSOP

$10.00

REMY XO

$35.00

RUM

BARCARDI

$8.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.50

GIN

HOUSE GIN

$7.50

WIZ KHALIFA

$9.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

BOMBAY

$9.00

SCOTCH

JOHNNY WALKER RED

$8.50

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$10.00

MACALLAN 12 YEAR

$15.00

DALMORE

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch & Dinner with a full bar & cocktails!

Location

45709 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

