Jams Restaurant & Bar
45709 Hayes Rd
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Popular Items
Standard Breakfast
From Griddle (Copy)
Plain Waffle
served with powdered sugar and whipped cream by request
Cinnamon Crunch Waffle
Cream Cheese Frosting with cinnamon crunch granola topping
Banana Nut Waffle
Topped with banana slices and walnuts
B.Y.O Waffle
build your own waffle: choose up to 3 toppings, additional items $1 each
Plain French Toast
2 pieces of thick cut french toast topped with powdered sugar
Cinnamon Crunch French Toast
Cream Cheese Frosting with cinnamon crunch granola topping
Banana Nut French Toast
Topped with banana slices and walnuts
B.Y.O French Toast
build your own french toast: choose up to 3 items, additional items $1 each
Plain Pancakes
served with powdered sugar and whipped cream by request
Cinnamon Crunch Pancakes
Cream Cheese Frosting with cinnamon crunch granola topping
Banana Nut Pancakes
Topped with banana slices and walnuts
Birthday Cake Pancakes
Topped with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
B.Y.O Pancakes
build your own pancakes: choose up to 3 items, additional items $1 each
Plain Crepes
3 crepes topped with powdered sugar
Fresh Strawberries & Strawberry Sauce Crepes
3 crepes topped woth strawberries and fresh strawberry sauce
Nutella Walnut Crepes
3 crepes topped with nutella and walnuts
B.Y.O CREPES
RED WHITE & BLUE CREPES
STWBERRY SHORTCAKE PANCAKE
OREO PANCAKES
HOT HONEY CHX WFFLE
PUMPKIN PANCAKE
BISCOFF PANCAKE
APPLE CREPES
Apple PANCAKES
Benedicts
BREAKFAST IN BREAD
AVO TOAST
Avocado, tomato, cucumber, crumbled feta, everything bagel seasoning, extra virgin olive oil & cilantro
BLTA&EGGS
2 friend eggs, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato on toast
CALI BURRITO
Scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla stuffed with chorizo, beans, tomato, onion, pepper, cheddar, topped with salsa, sour cream & cilantro
CHZY EGG/CHORIZO BURRITO
MONTE CRISTO
French toast stuffed with ham, turkey, and swiss cheese. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh strawberry sauce
Taquito special
CINNSWRL SANDWICHES
Jams Brunch
FILET SCR BOWL
Breakfast potatoes topped withscrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and filet beef tips, topped with zip sauce
C.B.H BOWL
Chopped Wigleys corned beef with onions, peppers, hash browns, topped with 2 eggs any style, served with your choice of toast
SOUTHWEST BOWL
Scrambled eggs on top of breakfast potatoes with chorizo, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, pepperjack cheese and avocado served with your choice of toast
SHRIMP N GRITS
With crumbled bacon, spinach, and a poached egg
CHX WAFFLE
Served with fruit
CHX BISCUITS
Smothered in homeade sausage gravy and topped with 2 eggs any style
BALKAN BREAKFAST
Healthy Choice
3 Egg Omelette
BAJA OML
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, cheddar, sour cream, topped with salsa and crumbled feta
STANDARD OML
Ham, bacon, sausage, onion, green pepper, cheddar
WESTERN OML
Dearborn ham, onion, green pepper, American cheese
GARDEN OML
Broccoli, tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper, spinach, cheddar cheese
B.Y.O OML
Choose 3 items plus 1 cheese, additional items $2 extra.
PHILLY OML
CHX FLORENTINE OML
MED OML
Kids
SIDES
BISCUITS AND GRAVY
STEAMING HOT BISCUITS TOPPED WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY
SIDE HAM
SIDE BACON
4PC THICK CUT BACON
SIDE SAUSAGE
4 SAUSAGE LINKS
SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE
CHICKEN SAUSAGE LINKS
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE TOMATO SLICES
TOMATO SLICES TOPPED WITH OLIVE OIL AND BAGEL SEASONING
SIDE HASH BROWN
SIDE TOAST
CHOICE OF WHITE, WHEAT OR RYE BREAD
PLAIN GRITS
STEAMING HOT CUP OF PLAIN GRITS
CHEESY GRITS
STEAMING HOT CHEESY GRITS SEASONED WITH PARMESEAN AND CHEDDAR CHEESE AND A HINT OF TOBASCO
SIDE FRIES
SIDE SALAD
MIXED GREENS TOPPED WITH TOMATO AND CUCUMBER AND HOUSE BALSAMIC DRESSING
SIDE COLESLAW
HOMEMADE COLESLAW IN OUR CREAMY DRESSING
FRUIT CUP
A MELODY OF FRESH FRUITS
3 PC CHICKEN STRIPS
5 PC CHICKEN STRIPS
1 BISCUIT
1 ENGLISH MUFFIN
5 PC GRILLED SHRIMP
SIDE NUTELLA
TRUFFLE MAYO
CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
SIDE CUCUMBER
ZIP SAUCE
1 EGG
2 EGG
SINGLE PANCAKE
SIDE BREAKFAST POTATO
SIDE RANCH 2 OZ
SIDE RANCH 4 OZ
SIDE SPICY MAYO
SIDE DRESSING/SAUCE
SIDE GRAVY
HOT HONEY
3pc CEVAPI
5pc CEVAPI
CHILICHZ FRIES
GREEK FETA FRIES
HONEYBUTTER BSCTS
SPECIALS
Appetizers
Mozerella Sticks
6 pieces served with ranch
Truffle Fries
Tossed with Parmesan
Chicken Strips
5 pieces served with your choice of sauce (ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, buffalo)
Filet Mignon Beef Tips
Served in zip sauce with fresh baked pita
Chicken Quesadilla
Tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar and pepperjack cheeses, onions and green peppers, served with spicy mayo, salsa and sour cream
CHX WINGS
Burgers
Jams Burger
Topped with bacon jam, spicy mayo, cheddar cheese and grilled onions, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side
Brunch Burger
Topped with cheddar, bacon and a fried egg
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened Cajun burger with bacon and bleu cheese dressing
B.Y.O Burger
Jams special burger blend consists of brisket, chuck, ribeye and short rib; topped with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle slices
Salmon Burger
SANDWICHES/WRAPS
Hot Dearborn Ham & Cheese
With pickles, melted swiss and honey mustard served on a bun
TBA
Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing on a bun
Chicken Club
Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing on a bun
Ruben
Wigley's corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted swiss with thousand island on grilled rye
Turkey Ruben
Sliced turkey, coleslaw, melted swiss, and thousand island on grilled rye
Patty Melt
Half pound special blend burger, grilled onions, and swiss on grilled rye
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad and swiss on grilled rye
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on toast
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce. Served with a side of ranch dressing
Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Greek Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta, pink greek dressing
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, beets, feta, pink greek dressing
CHX CEASAR WRAP
BLT
ADULT GRLLD CHZ & SOUP
Grilled Cheese
PHILLY CHZSTK
CHX PARM SUB
CLUB
Chx Caprese
Soups & Salads
CUP SOUP OF THE DAY
BOWL SOUP OF THE DAY
French Onion Soup
Topped with crutons, swiss, and gruyere cheese
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, beets, feta
Martha's Vineyard
Mixed greens, onions, crumbled bleu cheese and walnuts tossed in raspberry vinaigrette
CHX COBB SALAD
Mixed greens, tomato, bleu cheese, cucumber, bacon, rach dressing
CEASAR SALAD
BABY GREEK
COCONUT SHRIMP SALAD
STRAWBERRY SALMON SALAD
CHX TORTILLA CUP
CHX tortilla bowl
SPECIALS
HOT BEVERAGE
JUICE/COLD BEVERAGE
WATER BOTTLE
ORANGE JUICE
APPLE JUICE
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
LEMONADE
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
ICED TEA
ARNOLD PALMER
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
CHERRY COKE
MILK 16oz
KIDS MILK
CHOC MILK 16oz
KIDS CHOC MILK
ICED COFFEE
SHAKEN NUTELLA ICED COFFEE
VANILLA CINNAMON SHAKEN ICED COFFEE
HOT/COLD APPLE CIDER
COCKTAILS
MIMOSA
CHAMPAGNE TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF JUICE
VIP MIMOSA
CHAMPAGNE AND ORANGE JUICE TOPPED WITH A GRAND MARNIER FLOAT
BELLINI
PEACH FRUIT PUREE WITH CHAMPAGNE
BLOODY MARY
VODKA, TOMATO JUICE BLEND, TABASCO, TRADITION GARNISHES
MORNING MULE
VODKA, GINGER BEER, LEMON, LIME, CAYENNE, MINT
ROSE LEMONADE
ROSE CHAMPAGNE AND LEMONADE
SALTED CARAMEL BAILEYS & COFFEE
SALTED CARAMEL BAILEYS TOPPED WITH COFFEE AND WHIPPED CREAM
ROSE SPRITZER
ROSE WINE, SODA OVER ICE & LEMON
CINNAMON CRUNCH SHOT
FIREBALL, RUMCHATA, CINNAMON SUGAR RIM
TEQUILA SUNRISE
TEQUILA BLANCO, ORANGE JUICE, GRENADINE SERVED ON THE ROCKS WITH AN ORANGE GARNISH
HOUSE MARGARITA
SPICY MARGARITA
TEQUILA BLANCO, JALAPENO, LEMON, LIME, PINEAPPLE, CAYENNE
PEACH MARGARITA
STRAWBERRY MARGARITA
SPIKED STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
VODKA, STRAWBERRY, LEMONADE, MINT
BAY BREEZE
VODKA, CRANBERRY, PINEAPPLE
LIMONCELLO SPRITZ
PALOMA
DEEP EDDYS GRAPEFRUIT VODKA, LIME JUICE, SPRITE
APEROL SPRITZ
RUBY MULE
DEEP EDDY RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT VODKA, GINGER BEER, LIME
CHERRY LIMEADE
DEEP EDDY LIME VODKA, SPRINTE, GRENADINE
ELECTRIC LEMONADE
DEEP EDDY LIME AND LEMON VODKAS, LEMONADE, SPRITE, BLUE CURACAO
PERFECT LEMON DROP SHOT
DEEP EDDY LEMON VODKA CHILLED WITH A SUGAR RIM
STRWBRRY LEMONDROP
RUM PUNCH
PEACH MULE
CINN WT RUSSIAN
Crown Apple Punch
CROWN APPLE PUNCH
DRAFT BEER
BEER BOTTLES/CANS
RED & ROSE WINE
WHITE WINE
CHAMPAGNE/SPARKLING
TEQUILA
WHISKEY/BOURBON
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch & Dinner with a full bar & cocktails!
45709 Hayes Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315