- Home
- /
- Plain City
- /
- Jan & Tony's Pizza
Jan & Tony's Pizza
900 Village Blvd., Unit 2
Plain City, OH 43064
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food (NEW)
Appetizers
Salads
- Small Garden Salad$3.79
A blend of Romaine, iceberg, and radicchio lettuce with carrot, tomato wedge, and shredded cheese as a great side dish! Served with crackers.
- Large Garden Salad$5.99
A blend of Romaine, iceberg, and radicchio lettuce with carrot, tomato wedge, and shredded cheese as a great side dish! Served with crackers.
- Chef Salad$7.29
Add diced ham, banana peppers, and red onion to our garden salad. Served with crackers.
- Chicken Chef Salad$8.49
Same as our regular Chef Salad with chicken instead of ham. Served with crackers.
- Deluxe Chef$9.49
Add black olives, baked pepperoni, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses to the chef salad. We recommend Ranch dressing to make this a meal! Served with crackers.
- Taco Salad$8.49
We heat up taco beef and salsa. Then add taco chips, sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese! Taco sauce comes on the side.
Entrees
9" Subs
- 9” Italian Sub$8.99
Premium sliced salami, capicola ham, Virginia ham, deli pepperoni and provolone cheese.
- 9” Chicken BLT$10.99
Sliced chicken breast, bacon, cheddar jack cheese with lettuce and tomato. Your choice of ranch, Italian, honey mustard, or mayonnaise.
- 9” Steak Hoagie Sub$10.99
A grilled steak hoagie patty with melted provolone cheese.
- 9” Club Sub$12.19
Fresh sliced roasted turkey breast, Virginia ham, bacon and provolone cheese makes a delicious sandwich.
- 9” Italian sausage$9.49
Choose between Homemade Sausage or Spicy sausage patty, baked with provolone cheese.
- 9” Turkey Sub$10.19
Freshly sliced roasted turkey breast layered and baked with provolone cheese.
- 9” Ham & Cheese$8.99
Layers of Virginia ham, capicola ham with provolone cheese
- 9” Chicken Parmesan Sub$10.19
Breaded chicken patty with marinara and provolone cheese
- Regular - Pizza On a Bun$7.99
This sandwich is open-faced with sauce, one topping and provolone.
- 9" Pot Roast$11.19
- 9" Veggie$7.99
12" Subs
- 12” Italian Sub$10.99
Premium sliced salami, capicola ham, Virginia ham, deli pepperoni and provolone cheese.
- 12” Chicken BLT$12.19
Sliced chicken breast, bacon, cheddar jack cheese with lettuce and tomato. Your choice of ranch, Italian, honey mustard, or mayonnaise.
- 12” Steak Hoagie Sub$12.99
A grilled steak hoagie patty with melted provolone cheese.
- 12” Club Sub$13.99
Fresh sliced roasted turkey breast, Virginia ham, bacon and provolone cheese makes a delicious sandwich.
- 12” Italian sausage$11.99
Choose between Homemade Sausage or Spicy sausage patty, baked with provolone cheese.
- 12” Turkey Sub$11.99
Freshly sliced roasted turkey breast layered and baked with provolone cheese.
- 12” Ham & Cheese$10.99
Layers of Virginia ham, capicola ham with provolone cheese
- 12” Chicken Parmesan Sub$12.99
Breaded chicken patty with marinara and provolone cheese
- Big Daddy - Pizza On a Bun$9.19
This sandwich is open-faced with sauce, one topping and provolone.
- 12" Pot Roast$14.19
- 12" Veggie$9.99
Pizza (NEW)
Extra Small 7"
- 7” BYO / Cheese$5.49
Build your own pizza!
- 7” Deluxe$9.99
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
- 7” Supreme$10.99
This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.
- 7” Mega Meat$10.99
Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!
- 7” Veggie$7.99
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.
- 7” Hawaiian BBQ Chicken$9.99
We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.
- 7” Taco$9.99
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
- 7” Buffalo Chicken$9.99
A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.
- 7” Gus’ Macaroni & Cheese Pizza$9.99
Creamy Beer Cheese topped with Macaroni, cheddar cheese, and Bacon.
- 7” Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$9.99
Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!
- Mini Stromboli$5.49
Small 10"
- 10” BYO / Cheese$10.49
Build your own pizza!
- 10" Deluxe$13.99
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
- 10" Supreme$14.99
This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.
- 10" Mega Meat$14.99
Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!
- 10" Veggie$12.99
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.
- 10" Bacon Cheese Burger$14.99
Beef, bacon and cheddar/jack cheese. Then covered with shredded lettuce, onion, tomato and dill pickles. Mustard mayonnaise included.
- 10" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken$14.99
We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.
- 10" Taco$13.99
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$13.99
A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.
- 10" Gus’ Macaroni & Cheese Pizza$14.99
Creamy Beer Cheese topped with Macaroni, cheddar cheese, and Bacon.
- 10" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$14.99
Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!
- Small Stromboli$12.99
Medium 13"
- 13" BYO / Cheese$12.49
Build your own pizza!
- 13" Deluxe$16.99
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
- 13" Supreme$16.99
This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.
- 13" Mega Meat$17.49
Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!
- 13" Veggie$13.99
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.
- 13" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken$16.99
We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.
- 13" Taco$16.99
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
- 13" Buffalo Chicken$16.99
A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.
- 13" Gus’ Macaroni & Cheese Pizza$16.99
Creamy Beer Cheese topped with Macaroni, cheddar cheese, and Bacon.
- 13" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$16.99
Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!
Large 15"
- 15" BYO / Cheese$14.49
Build your own pizza!
- 15" Deluxe$21.99
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
- 15" Supreme$22.99
This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.
- 15" Mega Meat$22.99
Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!
- 15" Veggie$18.99
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.
- 15" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken$21.99
We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.
- 15" Taco$21.99
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
- 15" Buffalo Chicken$21.99
A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.
- 15" Gus’ Macaroni & Cheese Pizza$21.99
Creamy Beer Cheese topped with Macaroni, cheddar cheese, and Bacon.
- 15" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$21.99
Ranch base with chopped red onion and chicken marinated in Nashville hot sauce. Topped with diced pickles and drizzled with ranch.
- Large Stromboli$16.49
- VALENTINE$14.99
Extra Large 17"
- 17" BYO / Cheese$16.49
Build your own pizza!
- 17" Deluxe$26.99
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
- 17" Supreme$27.49
This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.
- 17" Mega Meat$27.49
Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!
- 17" Veggie$22.99
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.
- 17" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken$26.99
We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.
- 17" Taco$26.99
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
- 17" Buffalo Chicken$26.99
A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.
- 17" Gus’ Macaroni & Cheese Pizza$26.99
Creamy Beer Cheese topped with Macaroni, cheddar cheese, and Bacon.
- 17" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$26.99
Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!
LUNCH
- XSML One Topping Pizza$8.49
Comes with a side salad and soda.
- Spaghetti Lunch$8.49
Comes one breadstick and soda with your choice of a meatball or meat sauce.
- Half Italian Sub$8.49
Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.
- Half Pot Roast Sub$9.49
Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.
- Small Taco Salad$7.49
Comes with a soda.
- 1/2 Ham & Cheese$8.49
Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.
- SML Chef Salad$7.49
Comes with a breadstick, sauce and a soda.
- 1/2 Garden sub$6.49
Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.
DRINKS/CHIPS
Can
20 oz Bottle
- 20oz Pepsi$2.49
- 20oz Diet Pepsi$2.49
- 20oz Mountain Dew$2.49
- 20oz Diet Mountain Dew$2.49
- 20oz Starry$2.49
- 20oz Mug Rootbeer$2.49
- 20oz Dr. Pepper$2.49
- 20oz Orange Crush$2.49
- 20oz Code Red$2.49
- 20oz Voltage$2.49
- 20oz Aquafina$2.25
- 20oz Unsweet Tea$2.75
- 20oz Mountain Dew Zero$2.49
- 20oz Diet Starry$2.49
- 20oz Raspberry Tea$2.75
- SMART WATER$2.99
- GATORADE$2.49
- ICE MOUNTAIN$1.99
- BLK MONSTER$3.49
- WHITE MONSTER$3.49
Chips
Monster
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come and enjoy the BEST pizza in Plain City!
900 Village Blvd., Unit 2, Plain City, OH 43064