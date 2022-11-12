Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Jan & Tony's Pizza

319 Reviews

$$

900 Village Boulevard

Plain City, OH 43064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

17" BYO / Cheese
12” Italian Sub
15" BYO / Cheese

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Garlic Toast

$2.99

Garlic Bread w/Provolone Cheese

$4.49

Seasoned Fries

$2.99

Dill Pickle Spears

$6.49

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$5.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.99

Fried Mushroom

$5.49

Bread Sticks With Sauce

$4.49

Entrees

Spaghetti Dinner

$6.95

A large portion of pasta smothered with marinara sauce. Two bread sticks included. Add meat sauce for an additional $2.50

Spaghetti Supreme

$10.95

Order of spaghetti with 2 meatballs, diced green peppers, diced onions, and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese. Includes 2 breadsticks.

Homemade Lasagna

$9.95

Layers and layers of noodles, sauce, Ground beef sausage and topped with provolone. Includes 2 breadsticks

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$7.50

Homemade Mac & cheese topped with provolone, cheddar jack cheese, and bacon.

9" Subs

9” Italian Sub

$8.49

Premium sliced salami, capicola ham, Virginia ham, deli pepperoni and provolone cheese.

9” Chicken BLT

$9.99

Sliced chicken breast, bacon, cheddar jack cheese with lettuce and tomato. Your choice of ranch, Italian, honey mustard, or mayonnaise.

9” Club Sub

$11.99

Fresh sliced roasted turkey breast, Virginia ham, bacon and provolone cheese makes a delicious sandwich.

9” Italian sausage

$8.49

Choose between Homemade Sausage or Spicy sausage patty, baked with provolone cheese.

9” Turkey Sub

$9.99

Freshly sliced roasted turkey breast layered and baked with provolone cheese.

9” Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Layers of Virginia ham, capicola ham with provolone cheese

9” Meatball

$8.49

3 BIG meatballs broken into chunks and smothered with marinara sauce and cheese.

9” Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Breaded chicken patty with marinara and provolone cheese

Regular - Pizza On a Bun

$7.49

This sandwich is open-faced with sauce, one topping and provolone.

9" Pot Roast

$10.99

9" Veggie

$6.49

12" Subs

12” Italian Sub

$10.49

Premium sliced salami, capicola ham, Virginia ham, deli pepperoni and provolone cheese.

12” Chicken BLT

$11.99

Sliced chicken breast, bacon, cheddar jack cheese with lettuce and tomato. Your choice of ranch, Italian, honey mustard, or mayonnaise.

12” Club Sub

$13.99

Fresh sliced roasted turkey breast, Virginia ham, bacon and provolone cheese makes a delicious sandwich.

12” Italian sausage

$10.49

Choose between Homemade Sausage or Spicy sausage patty, baked with provolone cheese.

12” Turkey Sub

$11.99

Freshly sliced roasted turkey breast layered and baked with provolone cheese.

12” Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Layers of Virginia ham, capicola ham with provolone cheese

12” Meatball

$10.49

4 BIG meatballs broken into chunks and smothered with marinara sauce and cheese.

12” Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.99

Breaded chicken patty with marinara and provolone cheese

Big Daddy - Pizza On a Bun

$8.99

This sandwich is open-faced with sauce, one topping and provolone.

12" Pot Roast

$13.99

12" Veggie

$8.49

Desserts

Sweet Stix

$3.65

Four fresh baked breadsticks toasted in the oven with butter, sugar, and cinnamon. We include vanilla icing for a sugar rush!

10” Oven Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.99

It comes from the oven in its own pan!

chocolate chunk

$0.59

2 chocolate chunk

$0.99

Plain Cheesecake

$3.99Out of stock

LRG CHOC COOKIE

$0.99

Sweet Stix

$4.49

Half Subs

Half Ham & Cheese (Copy)

$4.00

Half Italian Sub (Copy)

$4.25

Premium sliced salami, capicola ham, Virginia ham, deli pepperoni and provolone cheese.

Half Meatball (Copy)

$4.25

1 BIG meatball broken into chunks and smothered with marinara sauce and cheese.

Half Pot Roast (Copy)

$5.50Out of stock

Shaved beef from whole pot roast piled thick and completed by garlic butter, au jus, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise. This is delicious!

Half Veggie Sub

$3.99

Extra Small 7"

7” BYO / Cheese

$5.49

Build your own pizza!

7” Deluxe

$9.99

All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.

7” Supreme

$10.99

This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.

7” Mega Meat

$10.99

Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!

7” Veggie

$7.99

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.

7” Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$9.99

We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.

7” Taco

$9.99

Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.

7” Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.

7” Gus’ Macaroni & Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Creamy Beer Cheese topped with Macaroni, cheddar cheese, and Bacon.

7” Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$9.99

Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!

Mini Stromboli

$4.45

Small 10"

10” BYO / Cheese

$10.49

Build your own pizza!

10" Deluxe

$14.99

All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.

10" Supreme

$14.99

This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.

10" Mega Meat

$14.99

Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!

10" Veggie

$13.95

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.

10" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$14.99

We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.

10" Taco

$15.99

Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.

10" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!

Small Stromboli

$13.99

Medium 13"

13" BYO / Cheese

$12.49

Build your own pizza!

13" Deluxe

$17.99

All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.

13" Supreme

$18.99

This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.

13" Mega Meat

$19.99

Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!

13" Veggie

$16.95

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.

13" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$17.99

We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.

13" Taco

$18.99

Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.

13" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.

13" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!

Large 15"

15" BYO / Cheese

$14.49

Build your own pizza!

15" Deluxe

$21.99

All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.

15" Supreme

$22.99

This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.

15" Mega Meat

$24.99

Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!

15" Veggie

$19.95

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.

15" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$21.99

We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.

15" Taco

$21.99

Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.

15" Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.

15" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Ranch base with chopped red onion and chicken marinated in Nashville hot sauce. Topped with diced pickles and drizzled with ranch.

Large Stromboli

$15.49

Extra Large 17"

17" BYO / Cheese

$16.49

Build your own pizza!

17" Deluxe

$25.99

All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.

17" Supreme

$27.99

This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.

17" Mega Meat

$27.99

Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!

17" Veggie

$22.95

Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.

17" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$25.99

We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.

17" Taco

$25.99

Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.

17" Buffalo Chicken

$25.99

A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.

17" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!

10OZ PRETZEL

PRETZEL

$12.99

Lunch

XSML One Topping Pizza

$7.99

Comes with a side salad and soda.

Spaghetti Lunch

$7.99

Comes one breadstick and soda with your choice of a meatball or meat sauce.

Half Italian Sub

$7.49

Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.

Half Pot Roast Sub

$8.99

Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.

Small Taco Salad

$6.99

Comes with a soda.

1/2 Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.

SML Chef Salad

$6.49

Comes with a breadstick, sauce and a soda.

1/2 Garden sub

$5.99

Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.

Can

Pepsi

$0.75

Diet Pepsi

$0.75

Mountain Dew

$0.75

Diet Mountain Dew

$0.75

Sierra Mist

$0.75

Mug Rootbeer

$0.75

Dr. Pepper

$0.75

6-Pack

6pck Pepsi

$4.25

6pck Diet Pepsi

$4.25

6pck Mountain Dew

$4.25

6pck Sierra Mist

$4.25

20 oz Bottle

20oz Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.00

20oz Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.00

20oz Mug Rootbeer

$2.00

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20oz Orange Crush

$2.00Out of stock

20oz Code Red

$2.00

20oz Voltage

$2.00

20oz Aquafina

$2.00

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.25

20oz Unsweet Tea

$2.25

20oz Major Melon

$1.00

20oz Mountain Dew Zero

$2.00

20oz Pepsi Zero

$2.00

2 Liter

2L Pepsi

$2.99

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2L Mountain Dew

$2.99

2L Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Chips

SM Chips

$2.29

Large Funyuns

$5.19

MED Chips

$4.59

Popcorn

$4.79

Family Chips

$5.69

Large Sun Chips

$4.19

MUNCHOS

$3.69

RUFFLES

$4.79

DORITOS

$4.79

SAUCES

BL CHEESE

$0.75

ITALIAN

$0.75

HON MUSTARD

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

BALSAMIC

$0.75

FRENCH

$0.75

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SAUCE CUP

$0.75

JALAMANGO

$0.75

BUFF SAUCE

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

GARLIC SAUCE

$1.29

GARLIC PARM

$0.75

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.79

Augu Cup

$0.75

Extra Breadstick

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy the BEST pizza in Plain City!

Location

900 Village Boulevard, Plain City, OH 43064

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Jan & Tony’s Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pioneer Pizza - Plain City
orange star4.3 • 129
132 North Chillicothe Street Plain City, OH 43064
View restaurantnext
Luigi's Pizza - Hilliard
orange star4.3 • 312
5370 Cemetery Rd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Harvest - Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
45 N. High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Sawmill
orange starNo Reviews
7100 Sawmill Rd Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
Buckeye Family Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 480
707 S Maple St #1401 Marysville, OH 43040
View restaurantnext
Novella Osteria - 170 West Olentangy St
orange star4.7 • 412
170 West Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plain City

Pioneer Pizza - Plain City
orange star4.3 • 129
132 North Chillicothe Street Plain City, OH 43064
View restaurantnext
The Grainery - Plain City
orange star4.0 • 33
138 W Main St. Plain City, OH 43064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plain City
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
London
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston