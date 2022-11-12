- Home
Jan & Tony's Pizza
319 Reviews
$$
900 Village Boulevard
Plain City, OH 43064
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Entrees
Spaghetti Dinner
A large portion of pasta smothered with marinara sauce. Two bread sticks included. Add meat sauce for an additional $2.50
Spaghetti Supreme
Order of spaghetti with 2 meatballs, diced green peppers, diced onions, and mushrooms topped with provolone cheese. Includes 2 breadsticks.
Homemade Lasagna
Layers and layers of noodles, sauce, Ground beef sausage and topped with provolone. Includes 2 breadsticks
Mac & Cheese Bowl
Homemade Mac & cheese topped with provolone, cheddar jack cheese, and bacon.
9" Subs
9” Italian Sub
Premium sliced salami, capicola ham, Virginia ham, deli pepperoni and provolone cheese.
9” Chicken BLT
Sliced chicken breast, bacon, cheddar jack cheese with lettuce and tomato. Your choice of ranch, Italian, honey mustard, or mayonnaise.
9” Club Sub
Fresh sliced roasted turkey breast, Virginia ham, bacon and provolone cheese makes a delicious sandwich.
9” Italian sausage
Choose between Homemade Sausage or Spicy sausage patty, baked with provolone cheese.
9” Turkey Sub
Freshly sliced roasted turkey breast layered and baked with provolone cheese.
9” Ham & Cheese
Layers of Virginia ham, capicola ham with provolone cheese
9” Meatball
3 BIG meatballs broken into chunks and smothered with marinara sauce and cheese.
9” Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken patty with marinara and provolone cheese
Regular - Pizza On a Bun
This sandwich is open-faced with sauce, one topping and provolone.
9" Pot Roast
9" Veggie
12" Subs
12” Italian Sub
Premium sliced salami, capicola ham, Virginia ham, deli pepperoni and provolone cheese.
12” Chicken BLT
Sliced chicken breast, bacon, cheddar jack cheese with lettuce and tomato. Your choice of ranch, Italian, honey mustard, or mayonnaise.
12” Club Sub
Fresh sliced roasted turkey breast, Virginia ham, bacon and provolone cheese makes a delicious sandwich.
12” Italian sausage
Choose between Homemade Sausage or Spicy sausage patty, baked with provolone cheese.
12” Turkey Sub
Freshly sliced roasted turkey breast layered and baked with provolone cheese.
12” Ham & Cheese
Layers of Virginia ham, capicola ham with provolone cheese
12” Meatball
4 BIG meatballs broken into chunks and smothered with marinara sauce and cheese.
12” Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken patty with marinara and provolone cheese
Big Daddy - Pizza On a Bun
This sandwich is open-faced with sauce, one topping and provolone.
12" Pot Roast
12" Veggie
Desserts
Sweet Stix
Four fresh baked breadsticks toasted in the oven with butter, sugar, and cinnamon. We include vanilla icing for a sugar rush!
10” Oven Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie
It comes from the oven in its own pan!
chocolate chunk
2 chocolate chunk
Plain Cheesecake
LRG CHOC COOKIE
Sweet Stix
Half Subs
Half Ham & Cheese (Copy)
Half Italian Sub (Copy)
Premium sliced salami, capicola ham, Virginia ham, deli pepperoni and provolone cheese.
Half Meatball (Copy)
1 BIG meatball broken into chunks and smothered with marinara sauce and cheese.
Half Pot Roast (Copy)
Shaved beef from whole pot roast piled thick and completed by garlic butter, au jus, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise. This is delicious!
Half Veggie Sub
Extra Small 7"
7” BYO / Cheese
Build your own pizza!
7” Deluxe
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
7” Supreme
This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.
7” Mega Meat
Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!
7” Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.
7” Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.
7” Taco
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
7” Buffalo Chicken
A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.
7” Gus’ Macaroni & Cheese Pizza
Creamy Beer Cheese topped with Macaroni, cheddar cheese, and Bacon.
7” Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!
Mini Stromboli
Small 10"
10” BYO / Cheese
Build your own pizza!
10" Deluxe
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
10" Supreme
This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.
10" Mega Meat
Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!
10" Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.
10" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.
10" Taco
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
10" Buffalo Chicken
A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.
10" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!
Small Stromboli
Medium 13"
13" BYO / Cheese
Build your own pizza!
13" Deluxe
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
13" Supreme
This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.
13" Mega Meat
Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!
13" Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.
13" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.
13" Taco
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
13" Buffalo Chicken
A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.
13" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!
Large 15"
15" BYO / Cheese
Build your own pizza!
15" Deluxe
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
15" Supreme
This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.
15" Mega Meat
Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!
15" Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.
15" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.
15" Taco
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
15" Buffalo Chicken
A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.
15" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Ranch base with chopped red onion and chicken marinated in Nashville hot sauce. Topped with diced pickles and drizzled with ranch.
Large Stromboli
Extra Large 17"
17" BYO / Cheese
Build your own pizza!
17" Deluxe
All of our best-selling toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, Italian sausage, and smoked provolone cheese.
17" Supreme
This is the King of pizzas and will fill you up! Add ground beef, ham, olives, and anchovies (on request) to our Deluxe pizza.
17" Mega Meat
Better be hungry for this one...Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef makes one meatymeal!
17" Veggie
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, banana peppers, olives, tomato.
17" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
We start with BBQ sauce and top it with chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and pineapple.
17" Taco
Refried beans replace pizza sauce on this pie. We add taco beef and smoked provolone, then dress it out of the with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives and Monterey jack/cheddar cheese. Comes with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
17" Buffalo Chicken
A base of spicy ranch dressing with all white meat chicken mixed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese.
17" Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Sauced with Nashville hot sauce mixed with Ranch dressing, Chicken, red onion and pickles!
10OZ PRETZEL
Lunch
XSML One Topping Pizza
Comes with a side salad and soda.
Spaghetti Lunch
Comes one breadstick and soda with your choice of a meatball or meat sauce.
Half Italian Sub
Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.
Half Pot Roast Sub
Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.
Small Taco Salad
Comes with a soda.
1/2 Ham & Cheese
Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.
SML Chef Salad
Comes with a breadstick, sauce and a soda.
1/2 Garden sub
Comes with seasoned crispy fries and soda.
Can
20 oz Bottle
20oz Pepsi
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz Mountain Dew
20oz Diet Mountain Dew
20oz Sierra Mist
20oz Mug Rootbeer
20oz Dr. Pepper
20oz Orange Crush
20oz Code Red
20oz Voltage
20oz Aquafina
20oz Sweet Tea
20oz Unsweet Tea
20oz Major Melon
20oz Mountain Dew Zero
20oz Pepsi Zero
Chips
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Come and enjoy the BEST pizza in Plain City!
900 Village Boulevard, Plain City, OH 43064