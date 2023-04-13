A map showing the location of Jandas Bar & Grill 3696 Co Rd ABView gallery

Jandas Bar & Grill 3696 Co Rd AB

review star

No reviews yet

3696 Co Rd AB

Luxemburg, WI 54217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.50

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

Mushroom Burger

$6.50

Gator Burger

$8.00

Bbq Bacon Burger

$8.50

Brat/ Hamburger Patty

$8.50

Patty Melt

$7.00

Pizza Burger

$5.50

Ville Burger

$7.50

Brat Patty

$5.00

Buffalo Burger

$9.00

Sandwich

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Deep Fried Chicken

$7.00

Crispy Chicken

$8.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.00

Steak Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey Club

$6.50

Ham & Turkey Sub

$8.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Hoagie Sandwich

$7.50

Blt

$5.50

Sea Burger

$6.50

Chicken Tender sandwich

$7.00

Reuben

$6.50

Soup

Cup Soup

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$4.00

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$5.00

Cup Chili No Noodles

$4.50

Bowl Chili No Noodles

$5.50

Chicken Baskets

Chicken Wing Basket

$10.50

Popcorn Chicken Basket

$8.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Sea Burger Basket

$9.50

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.00

Curly Fries

$4.50

Cottage Fries

$4.50

Potato Chips

$3.50

Sour Cream Wedges

$5.00

Tater Tots

$3.50

Cheese Teasers

$5.00

Cheese Curds

$5.50

Spicy Cheese Curds

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Onion Petals

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

Mini Tacos

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.00

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$5.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Breaded Cauliflower

$4.50

Pork Rinds

$3.50

Tavern Mix

$10.00

Wisconsin Veggie Mix

$10.00

Popcorn Chicken

$5.00

Boneless Wings

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.50

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cup Of Coleslaw

$0.50

Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Deluxe Pizza

$16.00

One Topping Pizza

$11.00

Kid Eats

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Side sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Hot sauce

$0.50

Southwest

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

1,000 island

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Tiger sauce

$0.50

Lunch

Lunch Special

Double Cheeseburger (L)

$9.00

Philly Wrap (L)

$9.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich (L)

$8.50

Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich (L)

$10.00

Chicken Cordon Blue (L)

$9.00

Pork Chop Sandwich (L)

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (L)

$10.50

Hot Ham & Cheese On A Bun (L)

$8.50

Beef And Cheddar (L)

$8.50

Pork Roast, Sauerkraut And Dumplings (L)

$9.50

Big Mac Wrap (L)

$9.50

Italian Chicken Sandwich (L)

$9.50

Nacho Supreme (L)

$9.00

Chicken Fajita Wrap (L)

$9.00

French Dip (L)

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich (L)

$11.00

Chicken Wings & Drummies (L)

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub (L)

$9.00

Open Faced Hot Beef Sandwich (L)

$9.00

Chicken Cordon Blue Wrap (L)

$9.50

Chicken Cesar Wrap (L)

$10.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Baumeister Root Beer

$2.50

Baumeister Orange

$2.50

Baumeister Cherry

$2.50

Baumeister Grape

$2.50

Baumeister Cream

$2.50

Sun Drop

$2.50

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50

Starry Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Diet Mountain Dew Can

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper Can

$1.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Diet Starry

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Sour

$2.50

Juice/milk

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$1.50

White Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Brisk Tea

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Third generation bar and grill serving food since 2003

Location

3696 Co Rd AB, Luxemburg, WI 54217

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Ahnapee Creamery and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
831 Main Street Luxemburg, WI 54217
View restaurantnext
The Woods Golf Club
orange starNo Reviews
530 Erie Road Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Scott's Subs East Green Bay - 810 S. Huron Rd
orange starNo Reviews
810 S. Huron Rd Greenbay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Simm's Food & Drinks
orange starNo Reviews
2850 Humboldt Rd Green Bay, WI 54302
View restaurantnext
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
orange star4.5 • 405
2925 Voyager Dr Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Green Bay East
orange starNo Reviews
900 Kepler Drive Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Luxemburg
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston