J & D Pizza

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$7.49

Medium Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.49

Small 1-Topping Pizza

$8.99

Medium 1-Topping Pizza

$11.99

Large 1-Topping Pizza

$14.99

Small Build Your Own Pizza

$7.49

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$12.49

Small Alfredo Pizza

$8.49

Medium Alfredo Pizza

$10.99

Large Alfredo Pizza

$13.49

Gourmet Pizza

Small House Special Pizza

$12.49

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Salami, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

Medium House Special Pizza

$15.49

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Salami, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

Large House Special Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Salami, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

Small JD's Hawaiian Pizza

$12.49

Pineapple, Ham, Bacon

Medium JD's Hawaiian Pizza

$15.49

Pineapple, Ham, Bacon

Large JD's Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

Pineapple, Ham, Bacon

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.49

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Ham, Salami, Sausage

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.49

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Ham, Salami, Sausage

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Ham, Salami, Sausage

Small Mediterranean Chicken Pizza

$12.49

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives

Medium Mediterranean Chicken Pizza

$15.49

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives

Large Mediterranean Chicken Pizza

$18.49

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives

Small Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$13.49

Shrimp, Tomatoes, Garlic

Medium Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$16.49

Shrimp, Tomatoes, Garlic

Large Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$19.49

Shrimp, Tomatoes, Garlic

Small Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$13.49

Shrimp, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce

Medium Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$16.49

Shrimp, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce

Large Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

$19.49

Shrimp, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce

Small Chicken Broccolli Alfredo Pizza

$12.49

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce

Medium Chicken Broccolli Alfredo Pizza

$16.49

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce

Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$19.49

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce

Small Chicken Carbonara Pizza

$12.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce

Medium Chicken Carbonara Pizza

$16.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce

Large Chicken Carbonara Pizza

$19.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce

Small Philly Steak Pizza

$12.99

Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, American Cheese, No Sauce

Medium Philly Steak Pizza

$15.99

Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, American Cheese, No Sauce

Large Philly Steak Pizza

$18.99

Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, American Cheese, No Sauce

Small Western Pizza

$12.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon

Medium Western Pizza

$15.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon

Large Western Pizza

$18.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon

Small Ranchero Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Medium Ranchero Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Large Ranchero Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Small Cheeseburger Delux Pizza

$12.49

Hamburg, Bacon, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard

Medium Cheeseburger Delux Pizza

$15.49

Hamburg, Bacon, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard

Large Cheeseburger Delux Pizza

$18.49

Hamburg, Bacon, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Grilled BBQ Chicken

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Grilled BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Grilled BBQ Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

Small Mexican Pizza

$11.99

Hamburg, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings, Galic, Crushed Red Pepper

Medium Mexican Pizza

$14.99

Hamburg, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings, Galic, Crushed Red Pepper

Large Mexican Pizza

$17.99

Hamburg, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings, Galic, Crushed Red Pepper

Small Greek Pizza

$11.99

Tomatoes, Olives, Feta

Medium Greek Pizza

$14.99

Tomatoes, Olives, Feta

Large Greek Pizza

$17.99

Tomatoes, Olives, Feta

Small Italian Special Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings

Medium Italian Special Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings

Large Italian Special Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Hot Pepper Rings

Small Cheese Lovers Pizza

$11.99

Ricotta, Feta, 3-Cheese Blend (Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella)

Medium Cheese Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Ricotta, Feta, 3-Cheese Blend (Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella)

Large Cheese Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Ricotta, Feta, 3-Cheese Blend (Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella)

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$12.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccoli

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$15.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccoli

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$18.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccoli

Calzones

Small Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Served with Marinara on the side

Large Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Served with Marinara on the side

Small 1-Topping Calzone

$9.24

Served with Marinara on the side

Large 1-Topping Calzone

$11.74

Served with Marinara on the side

Gourmet Calzones

Small Chicken Parm Calzone

$11.49

Crispy Chicken, Marinara inside. Served with Marinara on the side

Large Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.49

Crispy Chicken, Marinara inside. Served with Marinara on the side

Small Italian Calzone

$11.49

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Sausage, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers. Served with Marinara on the side

Large Italian Calzone

$13.49

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Sausage, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers. Served with Marinara on the side

Small Steak Combo Calzone

$11.49

Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Served with Marinara on the side

Large Steak Combo Calzone

$13.49

Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms. Served with Marinara on the side

Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$11.49

Grilled Buffalo Chicken. Served with Blue Cheese on the side

Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.49

Grilled Buffalo Chicken. Served with Blue Cheese on the side

Small Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone

$11.49

Crispy chicken, Ham, Honey Dijon. Served with Honey Dijon on the side

Large Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone

$13.49

Crispy chicken, Ham, Honey Dijon. Served with Honey Dijon on the side

Small Vegetarian Calzone

$11.49

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccoli. Served with Marinara on the side

Large Vegetarian Calzone

$13.49

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccoli. Served with Marinara on the side

Small Chicken Broccolli Alfredo Calzone

$11.49

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce inside. Served with Marinara on the side

Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Calzone

$13.49

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo Sauce inside. Served with Marinara on the side

Small Greek Calzone

$11.49

Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Onions, Spinach. Served with Marinara on the side

Large Greek Calzone

$13.49

Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Onions, Spinach. Served with Marinara on the side

Small Meat Lovers Calzone

$11.49

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Ham, Salami, Sausage. Served with Marinara on the side

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$13.49

Pepperoni, Hamburg, Ham, Salami, Sausage. Served with Marinara on the side

Small Western BBQ Calzone

$11.49

Crispy BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onions. Served with Ranch on the side

Large Western BBQ Calzone

$13.49

Crispy BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onions. Served with Ranch on the side

Small Ultimate Cheeseburger Calzone

$11.49

Angus Beef, American Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Ketchup. Served with Marinara on the side

Large Ultimate Cheeseburger Calzone

$13.49

Angus Beef, American Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Ketchup. Served with Marinara on the side

Pies

Broccoli & Cheese Pie

$6.99

Spinach & Cheese Pie

$6.99

Pasta

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$7.49

Pasta with Garlic Herb Sauce

$7.49

Pasta with Alfredo Sauce

$7.99

Pasta with Meatball

$8.99

with Marinara Sauce

Pasta with Sausage

$8.99

with Marinara Sauce

Pasta with Meatball & Sausage

$9.99

with Marinara Sauce

Chicken Parm

$9.49

with Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese

Eggplant Parm

$8.99

with Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese

Veal Parm

$9.99

with Marinara Sauce & Provolone Cheese

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$11.49

Shrimp Scampi

$12.99

Shrimp, Tomatoes, Onions, & Garlic Sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$12.99

Shrimp & Alfredo Sauce

Lasagna

$9.99

Wings & Boneless

8 Piece

$8.99

16 Piece

$16.49

24 Piece

$23.99

36 Piece

$34.99

Small Boneless

$7.99

About 7 pieces

Large Boneless

$13.99

About 14 pieces

Wing Dinner

$11.99

Served wiith Fries and Salad

Boneless Dinner

$10.99

Served wiith Fries and Salad

Appetizers & Sides

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

6 piece. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce on the side

Wing Dings

$8.99

8 piece

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

8 piece. Served with Marinara on the side

Broccoli Poppers

$7.49

10 piece. Served with Ranch on the side

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.49

6 piece. Served with Ranch on the side

Potato Skins

$7.49

5 piece

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Fries topped with nacho cheese & cheese blend

Cheese Fries with Bacon

$6.49

Nachos

$6.49

Ultimate Nachos

$8.49

Nachos topped with nacho cheese, 3-Cheese blend, jalapenos, and choice of Shaved Steak or Chicken. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Served with Marinara on the side

Appetizer Platter

$12.49

4 Chicken Fingers, 4 Mozarella sticks, & Onion Rings. Served with Sweet & Sour and Marinara Sauce on the side

Side Garden Salad

$3.25

Small French Fries

$3.99

Large French Fries

$4.49

Small Onion Rings

$4.49

Large Onion Rings

$4.99

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49Out of stock

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49Out of stock

Platter Dinners

Chicken Finger Dinner

$10.99

Dinner includes fries and choice of salad or coleslaw

Wing Ding Dinner

$12.99

Dinner includes fries and choice of salad or coleslaw

Beef Gyro Dinner

$10.49

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Tzatziki sauce on a pita. Dinner alsoincludes fries and choice of salad or coleslaw

Chicken Gyro Dinner

$10.49

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Tzatziki sauce on a pita. Dinner also includes fries and choice of salad or coleslaw

Steak Tip Dinner

$13.99

Steak Tips, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Dinner also includes fries and choice of salad or coleslaw

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.49

Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.49

Angus beef, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Angus beef, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

JD's Burger

$12.49

Angus beef, American cheese, bacon, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Western Burger

$12.49

Angus beef, American cheese, bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Salad

Garden Salad

$7.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, carrots. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.49

Field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side

Greek Salad

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, carrots, feta, kalamata olives, peppperoncini. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side

Falafal Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, carrots, side of Tahini. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$7.99

Field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, walnuts, cranberries, feta. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side

Caesar salad

$8.49

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side

Tuna Salad Salad

$9.99

Scoop of Tuna Salad over a Garden Salad. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.99

Scoop of Chicken Salad over a Garden Salad. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, carrots, olives, pepperoncini, ham, genoa, cooked salami, provolone cheese. Served with pita bread & dressing on the sid

Chef Salad

$10.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, carrots, olives, pepperoncini, turkey, ham, genoa, cooked salami, provolone cheese, egg. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.49

Grilled Buffalo chicken over a Garden Salad. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.49

Crispy Buffalo chicken over a Garden Salad. Served with pita bread & dressing on the side

Grill Subs

Small Veggie Sub

$7.49

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, w/American Cheese, lettuce, pickles

Large Veggie Sub

$8.49

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, w/American Cheese, lettuce, pickles

Small BLT Sub

$8.49

with mayo

Large BLT Sub

$9.49

with mayo

Small Pastrami Sub

$8.99

Large Pastrami Sub

$9.99

Small Pastrami Reuben Sub

$9.49

Swiss cheese, tomatoes, coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing

Large Pastrami Reuben Sub

$10.49

Swiss cheese, tomatoes, coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing

Small Egg & Cheese Sub

$6.49

Large Egg & Cheese Sub

$7.49

Small Ham, Egg & Cheese Sub

$7.49

Large Ham, Egg & Cheese Sub

$8.49

Small Western Omlette Sub

$7.49

Eggs, ham, American cheese, onions, peppers

Large Western Omlette Sub

$8.49

Eggs, ham, American cheese, onions, peppers

Small Cheeseburger Sub

$8.49

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$9.49

Small Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.49

Large Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.49

Small Steak Combo Sub

$8.99

American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large Steak Combo Sub

$9.99

American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Small Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub

$9.49

Large Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub

$10.49

Small Ultimate Steak Sub

$10.49

Ham, salami, American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large Ultimate Steak Sub

$11.49

Ham, salami, American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Small Chicken Cutlet Sub

$8.49

Large Chicken Cutlet Sub

$9.49

Small Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$9.49

Chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss cheese, Honey Dijon

Large Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$10.49

Chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss cheese, Honey Dijon

Small Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch

Large Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.49

Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch

Small Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch

Large Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.49

Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch

Small Grilled BBQ Chicken Sub

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch

Large Grilled BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.49

Lettuce, tomatoes & choice of mayo, blue cheese or ranch

Small Grilled Chicken Combo Sub

$9.49

American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large Grilled Chicken Combo Sub

$10.49

American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Small Teriyaki Chicken Combo Sub

$9.49

American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large Teriyaki Chicken Combo Sub

$10.49

American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Small Grilled Chicken Ranchero Sub

$9.49

Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch

Large Grilled Chicken Ranchero Sub

$10.49

Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch

Small Crispy Chicken Ranchero Sub

$9.49

Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch

Large Crispy Chicken Ranchero Sub

$10.49

Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch

Small Steak Tip Sub

$10.99

American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large Steak Tip Sub

$11.99

American cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Beef Gyro on a Pita

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Tzatziki sauce

Chicken Gyro on a Pita

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Tzatziki sauce

Deli Subs

Small Italian Sub

$8.49

Ham, cooked salami, genoa, provolone cheese

Large Italian Sub

$9.49

Ham, cooked salami, genoa, provolone cheese

Small American Sub

$8.49

Ham, cooked salami, American cheese

Large American Sub

$9.49

Ham, cooked salami, American cheese

Small Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Large Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Small Turkey Sub

$7.99

Large Turkey Sub

$8.99

Small Roast Beef Sub

$8.99

Large Roast Beef Sub

$9.99

Small Tuna Salad Sub

$8.49

Large Tuna Salad Sub

$9.49

Small Chicken Salad Sub

$8.49

Large Chicken Salad Sub

$9.49

Parmesan Subs

Small Meatball Sub

$8.49

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Large Meatball Sub

$9.49

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Small Sausage Sub

$8.49

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Large Sausage Sub

$9.49

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Small Chicken Parm Sub

$8.99

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Large Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Small Veal Sub

$8.99

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Large Veal Sub

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Small Eggplant Sub

$8.99

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Large Eggplant Sub

$9.99

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Small Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.49

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Large Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.49

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Small Meatball & Sausage Sub

$9.49

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Large Meatball & Sausage Sub

$10.49

Served with marinara sauce & provolone cheese

Clubs

BLT Club

$9.99

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.49

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Crispy Chicken Club

$10.49

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Tuna Salad Club

$9.99

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Chicken Salad Club

$10.49

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Cheesebuger Club

$10.49

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Turkey Club

$9.99

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Mendon Club

$10.99

Turkey, ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

JD's Club

$10.99

Turkey, ham, egg, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickle spear & fries

Wraps

Greek Wrap

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, feta, black olives, hot pepper rings

Caesar Wrap

$8.49

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons

Cranberry Walnut Wrap

$8.49

Field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, walnuts, cranberries, feta, balsamic dressing

Falafel & Hummus Wrap

$8.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, Tahini sauce

Smokehouse Turkey Wrap

$9.49

Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Tuna Melt Wrap

$9.49

Tuna, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

7 Shrimp, fries & coleslaw

Snacks & Desserts

Cheese Cake

$3.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Brownie

$1.95

Small Chips

$1.25

Large Chips

$4.29

Deep River Chips

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$5.99

Extra Sauce

ADD Extra Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

ADD Extra Side Ranch

$0.75

ADD Extra Side Marinara

$0.75

ADD Extra Side Sour Cream

$0.75

ADD Extra Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

ADD Extra Side Sweet & Sour

$0.75

ADD Extra Side Nacho Cheese

$2.00

ADD Extra Side Buffalo

$0.75

ADD Extra Side Garlic Buffalo

$0.75

ADD Extra Side BBQ

$0.75

ADD Extra Side Honey BBQ

$0.75

ADD Extra Side Teriyaki

$0.75

ADD Extra Side Asian BBQ

$0.75

ADD Extra Side Garlic Parm

$0.75

ADD Extra Side General Tso's

$0.75

Soda Beverages

20 oz. Coke

$2.25

20 oz. Diet Coke

$2.25

20 oz. Coke Zero

$2.25

20 oz. Cherry Coke

$2.25

20 oz. Vanilla Coke

$2.25

20 oz. Sprite

$2.25

20 oz. Sprite Zero

$2.25

20 oz. Dasani Water

$1.99

20 oz. Fanta Orange

$2.25

20 oz. Fanta Pineapple

$2.25

20 oz. Root Beer

$2.25

20 oz. Dr. Pepper

$2.25

20 oz. Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

20 oz. Lemonade

$2.25

20 oz. Canada Dry

$2.25

20 oz. Canada Dry Blackberry

$2.25

YooHoo

$2.25

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.25

20 oz. Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25

Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Rasberry

$2.75

Gold Peak Rasberry Tea

$2.75

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.75

Gold Peak Peach Tea

$2.75

Honest Tea Half Tea & Half Lemonade

$2.75

Honest Tea Honey Green Tea

$2.75

Vitamin Water Squeezed

$2.75

Lemonade

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.75

Acai-Blueberry-Pomogranate

Vitamin Water Energy

$2.75

Tropical Citrus

Vitamin Water Power-C

$2.75

Dragonfruit

Smart Water

$3.25

2 Liter Coke

$3.25

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.25

2 Liter Coke Zero

$3.25

2 Liter Sprite

$3.25

2 Liter Canada Dry

$3.25

2 Liter Fanta Orange

$3.25

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.25

2 Liter Lemonade

$3.25

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.25

Garden Salad

$29.99

Greek Salad

$37.99

Antipasto Salad

$39.99

Pasta & Meatballs

$49.99

Small Deli Sub Platter

$54.99

Wrap Platter

$64.99

Chicken Parm

$54.99

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$54.99

Lasagna

$54.99

Small Sausage, Pepper & Onion

$39.99

Large Deli Sub Platter

$64.99

Large Garden Salad

$42.50

Large Chicken Parm

$64.99

Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$64.99

Large Sausage, Pepper & Onion

$59.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza shop located in Woonsocket, RI

Website

Location

282 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895

Directions

