J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
J&Q is specialized in Banh Mi, Pho, rice dishes, and coffee. We use all local products and only USDA Choice or better and Certified Angus Beef. Each of our product is made to order and quick for take out. We have an open kitchen environment and dining-in is also available.
Location
1071 N. Tustin Ave, Ste. 106, Anaheim, CA 92807
