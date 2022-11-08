Restaurant header imageView gallery

J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

1071 N. Tustin Ave, Ste. 106

Anaheim, CA 92807

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Pork- Banh Mi Thit Nuong
J&Q Special
Shaken Beef & Steamed Rice- Cơm Bo Luc Lac

Appetizers

Shrimp Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn Tôm

Shrimp Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn Tôm

$7.50
Grilled Pork Spring Rolls - Thịt Nướng Cuốn

Grilled Pork Spring Rolls - Thịt Nướng Cuốn

$7.50
Egg Rolls - Chả Giò

Egg Rolls - Chả Giò

$1.15

Veggies Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn Rau

$5.50
Rocket Shrimps (5)

Rocket Shrimps (5)

$4.95
Chicken Wings (3)

Chicken Wings (3)

$4.50

Tofu Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn Đậu Hủ

$7.50

Sandwiches

J&Q Special

J&Q Special

$9.75
Grilled Pork- Banh Mi Thit Nuong

Grilled Pork- Banh Mi Thit Nuong

$9.45
Grilled Beef - Bo Nuong

Grilled Beef - Bo Nuong

$9.45

Shredded Chicken Breast- Banh Mi Uc Ga

$9.45
Spam and Eggs - Spam & Trung

Spam and Eggs - Spam & Trung

$9.45

Pork Meat Loaf & Pate - Cha Lua & Pate

$9.45

Char Sui - Xa Xiu

$9.45
Fried Shrimp - Banh Mi Tom

Fried Shrimp - Banh Mi Tom

$10.25

Vegetarian Ham- Ham Chay

$10.25

Fried Egg Banh Mi - Banh Mi Trung

$9.45
Fresh Baguette - O Baguette

Fresh Baguette - O Baguette

$2.85

Tofu Banh Mi- Banh Mi Dau Hu

$9.45

Pork Meat Loaf & Egg - Cha Lua & Trung

$9.45
Fried Fish (Talapia)- Banh Mi Ca

Fried Fish (Talapia)- Banh Mi Ca

$10.25
Stir Fried Beef- Banh Mi Bo Xao

Stir Fried Beef- Banh Mi Bo Xao

$10.25

Pho

Beef Brisket & Meatball - Phở Chín Nạm Bò Viên

$13.95

Pho Rare Steak - Pho Tai

$14.95
Pho Special - Phở Đặc Biệt

Pho Special - Phở Đặc Biệt

$14.95

Pho Beef Brisket - Phở Chín Nạm

$12.95

Pho Beef Meatball - Phở Bò Viên

$12.95

Chicken Pho - Phở Gà

$12.95

Pho Shrimp - Phở Tôm

$12.95

Noodles & Soup - Bánh và nước Phở

$8.25

Small Pho Soup- Nước Phở Nho

$3.00

Vermicelli & Beef Stew

Vermicelli with Grilled Pork & Egg Roll - Bún Thịt Nướng Chả Giò

Vermicelli with Grilled Pork & Egg Roll - Bún Thịt Nướng Chả Giò

$13.95
Beef Stew w/ Egg Noodles - Mì Bò Kho

Beef Stew w/ Egg Noodles - Mì Bò Kho

$12.95Out of stock
Beef Stew w/ Baguette - Bánh Mì Bò Kho

Beef Stew w/ Baguette - Bánh Mì Bò Kho

$13.95Out of stock

Shrimp Vermicelli- Bún Tôm

$12.95

Beef Stew w/ Rice Noodles- Hu Tieu Bo Kho

$12.95Out of stock

Stir Fried Beef Vermicelli - Bun Bo Xao

$14.95

Tofu Vermicelli - Bun Dau Hu

$12.95

Vermicelli w/ Grilled Chicken- Bún Ga Nuong

$12.95

Rice

Chicken & Steamed Rice - Cơm Gà

Chicken & Steamed Rice - Cơm Gà

$12.95

Chicken Fried Rice- Cơm Chiên Ga

$12.95
Combination Fried Rice - Cơm chiên Dương Châu

Combination Fried Rice - Cơm chiên Dương Châu

$12.95
Grilled Pork & Steamed Rice - Cơm Thit Nuong

Grilled Pork & Steamed Rice - Cơm Thit Nuong

$13.95
Grilled Pork Chop & Steamed Rice - Cơm Sườn Nướng

Grilled Pork Chop & Steamed Rice - Cơm Sườn Nướng

$13.95

Rice w/ Eggs- Com voi Trung Op La

$9.95
Shaken Beef & Steamed Rice- Cơm Bo Luc Lac

Shaken Beef & Steamed Rice- Cơm Bo Luc Lac

$14.95

Shrimp Fried Rice- Cơm Chiên Tom

$12.95

Vegetarian Fried Rice- Cơm Chiên Chay

$12.95

Stir Fried Beef w/ Steamed Rice- Com Thit Bo Xao

$14.95

Side Orders

1/2 lb Grilled Pork - 1/2 lb Thit Nuong

$7.00

1/2 Pickled Daikon Radish/Carrots- 1/2 lb Do Chua

$2.75

1/2 lb Mayo

$7.00

1/2 lb Pate

$7.00

1/2 lb Pork Meat Loaf- 1/2 lb Cha Lua

$6.00

Grill Shrimp

$4.00

Ex Tofu

$2.50

Pater 1/2 Lbs

$8.00

Fried Fish

$7.00

Grll Pork

$2.50

F Egg

$1.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Shrimp

$4.95

Extra Money

$1.93

Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50+
Vietnamese Frappuccino

Vietnamese Frappuccino

$6.00

Water Cup

$0.50

Tea

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50+

Jasmine Tea

$4.50+

Green Thai Tea

$4.50+

Milk Tea

$4.50+

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50+

Hot Tea

$2.75

Water Cup

Smoothies

Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Honey Dew Smoothie

$6.00

Taro Smoothie

$6.00

Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50+Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50+Out of stock

Lime Soda

$4.50+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

J&Q is specialized in Banh Mi, Pho, rice dishes, and coffee. We use all local products and only USDA Choice or better and Certified Angus Beef. Each of our product is made to order and quick for take out. We have an open kitchen environment and dining-in is also available.

Location

1071 N. Tustin Ave, Ste. 106, Anaheim, CA 92807

Directions

Gallery
J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee image
J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee image
J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

TOP CLASS PIZZA - 1026 N Tustin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1026 N Tustin Ave Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room - Anaheim - 1174 North Grove Street
orange starNo Reviews
1174 North Grove Street Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
Bottle Logic Brewing - Anaheim Tasting Room
orange star4.6 • 1,604
1072 N Armando St Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
Luck Gai Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3440 East Orangethorpe Avenue Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice
orange starNo Reviews
1837 E. Orangethorpe Ave. Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Esther's Taco House
orange star3.6 • 442
2001 E Orangethorpe Ave Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anaheim

Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft Anaheim
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anaheim
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston