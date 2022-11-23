Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jane on Fillmore

3,263 Reviews

$$

2123 Fillmore St

San Francisco, CA 94115

Order Again

Popular Items

Asian Chicken
Roasted Diestel Turkey Panini
Sausage Biscuit

Breakfast

Big Bowl of Berries

$8.00
Breakfast Frisee Salad

Breakfast Frisee Salad

$16.00

frisee, arugula, chive, lardons, radish, rainbow carrots, soft boiled egg, shallot vinaigrette, baguette

Chia Pudding Parfait

Chia Pudding Parfait

$10.00

toasted super-berry muesli, almond chia pudding, macerated berries (vegan, sugar free)

Dragonfruit Smoothie Bowl

Dragonfruit Smoothie Bowl

$10.00

dragonfruit, pineapple, banana, ginger, coconut water, blueberries, raspberries, hemp seeds, flax seeds, cocoa nibs, goji and mulberries

Green Detox Smoothie Bowl

Green Detox Smoothie Bowl

$10.00

pineapple, spinach, parsley, coconut milk, almond butter, lemon juice, chia seeds topped with toasted coconut, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and bee pollen

Jane Homemade Granola

Jane Homemade Granola

$10.00

mixed berries, yogurt, milk, or almond milk, honey

Jane Homemade Granola (Gluten Free and Vegan)

Jane Homemade Granola (Gluten Free and Vegan)

$10.00

mixed berries, yogurt, milk, or almond milk, honey

Organic Steel Cut Oatmeal

$9.00

served hot with your choice of blueberries, walnuts and maple syrup OR bananas and flax seeds

Quiche of the Day

Quiche of the Day

$6.00
Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$11.00

cheddar chive biscuit, sausage, egg, roasted tomato jam, cheddar cheese

Spicy Baked Eggs

Spicy Baked Eggs

$16.00

two eggs, spicy tomato and black bean stew, cheddar cheese, cilantro and toast

Warm Quinoa Bowl

Warm Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

quinoa, chili roasted sweet potatoes, kale, black beans, cilantro lime dressing

Toasts

fresh jersey ricotta, honey and toasted walnuts

Avocado Mash

$12.00

Avocado mash, poached egg, pickled shallot, and jalapeno on house sourdough

CHAT

$7.00

cucumber, hummus, avocado, tomatoes on 100% whole wheat bread

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

$6.00

honey whipped cream cheese, cinnamon crunch and honey

Gluten Free Quinoa Toast

Gluten Free Quinoa Toast

$6.00

served with honey butter and homemade jam

Multigrain Toast

$3.00

served with butter and homemade jam

Nutty Bird Bread (Gluten Free)

Nutty Bird Bread (Gluten Free)

$7.00

jane's gluten free nut and seed bread toasted with almond butter and housemade seasonal fruit preserves

Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$7.00

peanut butter, sliced bananas, honey, flax seeds

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$13.00

lemon cream cheese, cucumber, pickled red onion, everything bagel spice, micro cilantro, toasted danish rye

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

served with butter and homemade jam

Spring Pea Toast

Spring Pea Toast

$12.00

spring pea mash, cracked black pepper, smashed soft boiled egg, pickled shallot and jalapeno on house sourdough

Walnut and Fig Toast

$7.00

honey whipped cream cheese, cinnamon crunch, honey

Salads & Bowls

Asian Chicken

Asian Chicken

$17.00

roasted organic chicken, romaine, red and green cabbage, red peppers, almonds, asian ginger dressing

Chicken Shawarma Rice Bowl

$18.00

red rice, turmeric roast chicken breast, sumac cucumber and red onion, herb salad, tahini dressing

Chicory Chop

Chicory Chop

$17.00

romaine, radicchio, fresh mozzarella, provolone, salami, chickpeas, green olives, mint, parsley, croutons, red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.00

romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, house italian vinaigrette Please note: due to the recent shortage, we do not have avocados available. Leave a note if you would like to make a substitution

Cowboy Salad

Cowboy Salad

$17.00

romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, jicama, cherry tomatoes, bbq chicken, housemade ranch dressing

Happy Hippie

Happy Hippie

$17.00

mixed greens, seed pate, hummus, carrot turmeric pate, beets, carrots, cherry tomatoes, raw seed crackers

Kale and Garbanzo

$16.00

lacinato kale, garbanzo beans, avocado, omega seed mix, mustard tahini dressing

Nicoise

Nicoise

$17.00

romaine, tuna, tomatoes, olives, green beans, baby rainbow potatoes, hard-boiled egg, lemon vinaigrette

Peruvian Chicken Rice Bowl

Peruvian Chicken Rice Bowl

$18.00

red rice, spiced chicken breast, cucumber, avocado, romaine, cherry tomatoes, herb dressing

Rainbow Salad

Rainbow Salad

$16.00

shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, marinated kale, spring pea mash, cucumbers, baby spinach, housemade hummus, tahini dressing Please note: due to the recent shortage, we do not have avocados available. Leave a note if you would like to make a substitution

Super Super Healthy

Super Super Healthy

$16.00

romaine, baby spinach, dino kale, quinoa, cucumber, beets, avocado, avocado dressing, omega rich seed mix

Tasty Chicken Salad

$17.00

roasted chicken, green beans, tomatoes, asian pears, shallot, balsamic dressing No modifications

Paninis & Sandwiches

Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

hard boiled egg, mustard, chives, mayo, paprika (can also be served on lightly dressed greens)

Egg White Panini

Egg White Panini

$11.00

spinach, avocado, provolone, sriracha

Jane's Club

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado aioli, salt and pepper on sourdough

Mango Chicken Salad

Mango Chicken Salad

$10.00

mango chutney, vadouvan curry, celery, pepper jam, arugula, provolone, house baguette (heated or cold)

Roasted Diestel Turkey Panini

Roasted Diestel Turkey Panini

$11.00

brie, pickled red onion, spinach, spicy pimento spread

Scrambled Egg Panini

Scrambled Egg Panini

$11.00

homemade tomato chutney & cheddar cheese

Tomato Basil Mozzarella

$9.00
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$10.00

tuna salad, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese

Soup

seasonal soup, made fresh daily
Bowl of Soup - Call store for todays offering.

Bowl of Soup - Call store for todays offering.

$6.50

seasonal soup made fresh daily, served with bread

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Assorted Kombucha

$5.00
Get Your Greens Smoothie

Get Your Greens Smoothie

$10.00

organic dino kale, spinach, green apple and cucumber blended together with lemon juice, agave and ice

Happy Moose Juice

$7.00

Happy Moose Juice Shot

$4.00

Homemade Chai

$5.00

Hoptonic Sparkling Tea

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Matcha

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soda Pop

$3.00

Sparkling Beverages

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Mocha

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew on Tap

$4.50

$0.25 Bag Fee

Kitchen Bag Fee!

$0.25

Front Bag Fee!

$0.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Busy neighborhood cafe with an extensive menu of healthy options for breakfast and lunch. Freshly baked breads and pastries. Excellent coffee and teas. Super delicious.

Location

2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115

Directions

