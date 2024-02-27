Jane's Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info
Jane's Grill, which opened in November 1998, provides a quality dining experience in a fun, friendly and casual atmosphere. The restaurant was named after Jane Elder, a dearly-loved member of our church staff. Located on the second floor of the Woodway Campus, Jane's Grill offers inside and outside dining. The menu includes daily specials, homemade specialty soups and fresh salads
Location
6400 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Gallery
