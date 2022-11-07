Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal (JCDKR) 장충동 왕족발
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Korean Restaurant in Carrollton near by H-Mart. Come in and enjoy!
Location
2625 Old Denton Rd Suite #342, Carrollton, TX 75007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tiger Sugar Carrollton - Carrollton, TX
No Reviews
2625 Old Denton Rd Ste.555 Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Carrollton
Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100
4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurant
More near Carrollton