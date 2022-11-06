Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal - Bellaire 9114 Bellaire Boulevard

S2. BoSsam (M) - 보쌈 (M)

Bossam is a type of Ssam and is a Korean dish that is eaten with boiled (or steamed) pork belly meat wrapped in lettuce. It is one of the dishes that Koreans look for when drinking soju. Boiling meat without blood and oil is the biggest feature of BoSsam meat, but some chain stores don’t boil it for oil flavor. When they boil pork belly meat, they use ginger to remove the pork smell of the meat itself. When you eat BoSsam, dip it in a shrimp sauce and put some ssamjang (soybean paste sauce), sliced garlic, green pepper together and wrap it in lettuce or sesame leaves. It is also common to eat with radish kimchi. There are also oyster BoSsam served with oysters.