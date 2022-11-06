  • Home
Korean
Asian Fusion

Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal - Bellaire 9114 Bellaire Boulevard

No reviews yet

9114 Bellaire Boulevard

Houston, TX 77036

Popular Items

S1. Jok Bal (M) - 족발 (M)
M1. Soon Dae Kuk 순대국
M3. Gam Ja Tang 감자탕

JOK BAL - 족발

Jokbal(족발) is a Korean dish consisting of pig's trotters cooked with soy sauce and spices. It is usually braised in a combination of soy sauce and ginger.
S1. Jok Bal (M) - 족발 (M)

S1. Jok Bal (M) - 족발 (M)
$38.99

$38.99

Jokbal(족발) is a Korean dish consisting of pig's trotters cooked with soy sauce and spices. It is usually braised in a combination of soy sauce and ginger.

S1. Jok Bal (L) - 족발 (L)

S1. Jok Bal (L) - 족발 (L)
$48.99

$48.99

Jokbal(족발) is a Korean dish consisting of pig's trotters cooked with soy sauce and spices. It is usually braised in a combination of soy sauce and ginger.

BO SSAM - 보쌈

BoSsam (보쌈) : a Korean dish consisting of steamed pork and kimchi, which is eaten with various sorts of sauce and vegetables.
S2. BoSsam (M) - 보쌈 (M)

S2. BoSsam (M) - 보쌈 (M)
$38.99

$38.99

Bossam is a type of Ssam and is a Korean dish that is eaten with boiled (or steamed) pork belly meat wrapped in lettuce. It is one of the dishes that Koreans look for when drinking soju. Boiling meat without blood and oil is the biggest feature of BoSsam meat, but some chain stores don’t boil it for oil flavor. When they boil pork belly meat, they use ginger to remove the pork smell of the meat itself. When you eat BoSsam, dip it in a shrimp sauce and put some ssamjang (soybean paste sauce), sliced garlic, green pepper together and wrap it in lettuce or sesame leaves. It is also common to eat with radish kimchi. There are also oyster BoSsam served with oysters.

S2. BoSsam (L) - 보쌈 (L)

S2. BoSsam (L) - 보쌈 (L)
$48.99

$48.99

Bossam is a type of Ssam and is a Korean dish that is eaten with boiled (or steamed) pork belly meat wrapped in lettuce. It is one of the dishes that Koreans look for when drinking soju. Boiling meat without blood and oil is the biggest feature of BoSsam meat, but some chain stores don’t boil it for oil flavor. When they boil pork belly meat, they use ginger to remove the pork smell of the meat itself. When you eat BoSsam, dip it in a shrimp sauce and put some ssamjang (soybean paste sauce), sliced garlic, green pepper together and wrap it in lettuce or sesame leaves. It is also common to eat with radish kimchi. There are also oyster BoSsam served with oysters.

SOON DAE - 순대

S3. Soon Dae (M) 순대 (M)

S3. Soon Dae (M) 순대 (M)
$24.99

$24.99

SunDae : (Korean:순대[sun.dɛ], sometimes anglicized as soondae) is a type of blood sausage in Korean cuisine. It is a popular street food in both North and South Korea, generally made by steaming cow or pig's intestines stuffed with various ingredients.

S3. Soon Dae (L) 순대 (L)

S3. Soon Dae (L) 순대 (L)
$29.99

$29.99

SunDae : (Korean:순대[sun.dɛ], sometimes anglicized as soondae) is a type of blood sausage in Korean cuisine. It is a popular street food in both North and South Korea, generally made by steaming cow or pig's intestines stuffed with various ingredients.

S3. Soon Dae (S) 순대 (S)

S3. Soon Dae (S) 순대 (S)
$19.99

$19.99

Soondae is a type of blood sausage in Korean cuisine. It is a popular street food, generally made by steaming cow or pig’s intestines stuffed with various ingredients.

SOON DAE COMBO - 모듬 순대

SoonDae combination. Comes with SoonDae and pork gut meats.
S4. Soon Dae Combo (S) 모듬순대 (S)

S4. Soon Dae Combo (S) 모듬순대 (S)
$19.99

$19.99

SoonDae combination. Comes with SoonDae and pork gut meats.

S4. Soon Dae Combo (M) 모듬순대 (M)

S4. Soon Dae Combo (M) 모듬순대 (M)
$24.99

$24.99

SoonDae combination. Comes with SoonDae and pork gut meats.

S4. Soon Dae Combo (L) 모듬순대 (L)

S4. Soon Dae Combo (L) 모듬순대 (L)
$29.99

$29.99

SoonDae combination. Comes with SoonDae and pork gut meats.

SOUPS 국.탕류

M1. Soon Dae Kuk 순대국

M1. Soon Dae Kuk 순대국
$14.99

$14.99

Haejang-guk (해장국, 解酲-) or hangover soup refers to all kinds of guk or soup eaten as a hangover cure in Korean cuisine. It means "soup to chase a hangover" and is also called sulguk (Korean: 술국). It usually consists of dried Napa cabbage, vegetables and meat in a hearty beef broth. SoonDaeGuk includes a kind of blood sausage made with intestine stuffed with pig's blood and other ingredients.

M2. Dwe Ji Kuk Bap 돼지국밥

M2. Dwe Ji Kuk Bap 돼지국밥
$14.99

$14.99

Guk (국), also sometimes known as tang (탕; 湯), is a class of soup-like dishes in Korean cuisine. Guk and tang are commonly grouped together and regarded as the same type of dish, although tang can sometimes be less watery than guk. It is one of the most basic components in a Korean meal, along with Bap (밥, rice), and banchan (반찬, side dishes). This dish includes pork gut meats.

M3. Gam Ja Tang 감자탕

M3. Gam Ja Tang 감자탕
$14.99

$14.99

Gamja-tang (감자탕) or pork back-bone stew is a spicy Korean soup made from the spine or neck bones of a pig. It contains Napa cabbage and a potato.

M4. YangPyung ShinNae HaeJangKuk 양평 신내 해장국

M4. YangPyung ShinNae HaeJangKuk 양평 신내 해장국
$14.99

$14.99

Haejang-guk (해장국, 解酲-) or hangover soup refers to all kinds of guk or soup eaten as a hangover cure in Korean cuisine. It means "soup to chase a hangover" and is also called sulguk (Korean:술국). It usually consists of dried Napa cabbage, vegetables and meat in a hearty beef broth. One type of haejangguk, Seonjiguk, includes sliced congealed ox blood (similar to black pudding).

M5. Dda Gui HaeJangKuk 따귀해장국

M5. Dda Gui HaeJangKuk 따귀해장국
$14.99

$14.99

Haejang-guk (해장국, 解酲-) or hangover soup refers to all kinds of guk or soup eaten as a hangover cure in Korean cuisine. It means "soup to chase a hangover" and is also called sulguk(Korean:술국). It usually consists of dried Napa cabbage, vegetables and meat in a hearty beef broth. This TtaGui HaeJangGuk comes with a big piece of cow back-bone with a plenty of meat.

JUNGSHIK 정식류

M6. Jok Bal JungShik 족발정식

M6. Jok Bal JungShik 족발정식
$20.99

$20.99

"JungShik" means a Full Meal for one person. This one comes with JokBal(Sliced pig's trotters cooked with special sauce) as a main dish and a small DwenJang(Soybean paste) JjiGye as a soup. Also comes with a bowl of rice and several side dishes.

M7. Bo Ssam JungShik 보쌈정식

M7. Bo Ssam JungShik 보쌈정식
$20.99

$20.99

"JungShik" means a Full Meal for one person. This one comes with BoSsam(Steamed Pork Belly meat) as a main dish and a small DwenJang(Soybean paste) JjiGye as a soup. Also comes with a bowl of rice and several side dishes.

M8. Soon Dae JungShik 순대정식

M8. Soon Dae JungShik 순대정식
$20.99

$20.99

"JungShik" means a Full Meal for one person. This one comes with SoonDae as a main dish and a SoonDaeGuk as a soup. Also comes with a bowl of rice and several side dishes.

M9. Gal Bi JungShik 갈비정식

M9. Gal Bi JungShik 갈비정식
$26.99

$26.99

"JungShik" means a Full Meal for one person. This one comes with LA Galbi (Sliced Rib meat marinated with special sauce) as a main dish and a small DwenJang(Soybean paste) JjiGye as a soup. Also comes with a bowl of rice and several side dishes.

ADD-ONS 추가

S5. Small DwenJang JjiGae 된장찌게

S5. Small DwenJang JjiGae 된장찌게
$4.99

$4.99

Korean soybean paste soup.

Rice 공기밥

Rice 공기밥

$2.00

A bowl of rice.

Lettuce Pack 상추팩

Lettuce Pack 상추팩
$3.99

$3.99

Lettuce pack. (Included Lettuce, Soybean Paste Sauce, Fish Sauce, Sliced Garlic, and Sliced Jalapeno.

BoSsam Moo 보쌈무

BoSsam Moo 보쌈무
$2.00

$2.00

Radish Kimchi.

SOFT DRINKS 음료수

COKE 콜라

COKE 콜라

$2.00
SPRITE 스프라이트

SPRITE 스프라이트
$2.00

$2.00
Dr. PEPPER 닥터페퍼

Dr. PEPPER 닥터페퍼
$2.00

$2.00
DIET COKE 다이어트콕

DIET COKE 다이어트콕
$2.00

$2.00
Sunday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Korean Restaurant in Bellaire. Come in and enjoy!

9114 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston, TX 77036

