Janie's Uncommon Cafe

123 Nashua Road Unit 23

Londonderry, NH 03053

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Serving Breakfast daily until 11:30 and all day Saturday and Sunday. Lunch is available at 11:00 every day!

123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry, NH 03053

