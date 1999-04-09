Janie's Uncommon Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Breakfast daily until 11:30 and all day Saturday and Sunday. Lunch is available at 11:00 every day!
Location
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry, NH 03053
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar - 4 Orchard View Drive
No Reviews
4 Orchard View Drive Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurant
More near Londonderry