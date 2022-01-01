Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Janko's Little Zagreb

3,893 Reviews

$$$

223 W 6th St

Bloomington, IN 47404

Popular Items

Garlic Rolls (2)
Ribeye Sandwich
7oz Filet

Appetizers

Meatballs Bucharest

$17.00

Choice of 8 (half) or 16 (full)

King Crab Legs

$40.00

Choice of 1/2lb or Full Pound of Alaskan King Crab legs. Butter on the side.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.00

BBQ Ribs Appetizer

$28.00

Half-rack of our spicy BBQ ribs

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp with Janko's famous cocktail sauce

Grilled Shrimp Appetizer

$19.00

8 Grilled Shrimp with a side of butter

Sides

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.00

Extra Potato

$5.00

Add an extra potato w/ sour cream

Extra Salad

$5.00

Add an extra salad

Extra Potato & Salad

$10.00

Add an extra salad & potato

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$3.00

Add side of blue cheese crumbles

Garlic Rolls (2)

$4.00

Entrees

7oz Filet

$42.00

7oz Filet Mignon

11oz Filet

$49.00

11oz Filet Mignon

Porterhouse

$55.00

28oz Porterhouse Steak

New York Strip

$45.00

18oz New York Strip

Ribeye

$47.00

20oz Ribeye

Sirloin for One

$34.00

16oz Sirloin Steak

Sirloin for Two

$58.00

2lb Sirloin Steak

Little Zagreb Steak Burger

$22.00

1lb burger. Ground in house daily.

Salmon

$20.00

7oz Grilled Salmon filet

Tuna Filet

$20.00

6oz Grilled Tuna Filet

Grilled Shrimp Entree

$19.00

6 Grilled Shrimp with Baked Potato, Salad, and side of butter

Meatball Entree

$32.00

14 Meatballs w/ Baked potato and salad

BBQ Ribs for One

$28.00

Half-Rack of ribs, salad and baked potato

Pork Chops

$26.00

1lb Pork Chop with applesauce

Today's Specials

A smaller option of our famous 20 oz Ribeye

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.00

Our famous Taste of Bloomington Ribeye Sandwich

Dessert

NY Style Cheesecake

$5.50

Slice of Creamy New York Style Cheesecake

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Place your carry-out orders with our new online ordering system! For curbside pick-up call us at 812-332-0694 and we will bring your order out for you! Our online ordering hours are Tuesday and Thursday 5-8:30pm, Friday and Saturday 4:30-8:30pm. All meals come with a baked potato and salad with dressings and sour cream on the side.

223 W 6th St, Bloomington, IN 47404

Janko’s Little Zagreb image
Janko’s Little Zagreb image
Janko’s Little Zagreb image

