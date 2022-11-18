Jannie's Chicken & Ribs 1150 US-1 Suite 215

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Smoked Pork Ribs 2 Sides with Corn Muffin
6 Piece Wing w/1 Side with Corn Muffin
LOADED PULL PORK FRIES

Jannie's Smoked Half Chicken W/ 2 Sides

Half Chicken Smoke and perfectly seasoned... Your Choice of Two Amazing Sides and Corn Bread.
Smoked Half Chicken

Smoked Half Chicken

$14.69

Perfectly seasoned and Slow Smoked on-site. Add two of our amazing Sides

Half Chicken NO Sides

$10.99

Perfectly Seasoned and Smoked 1/2 Chicken

WINGS

6 Piece Wing w/1 Side with Corn Muffin

$10.99

6 piece wing with your choice of side plus roll

10 Piece W/ 1 Side with Corn Muffin

$13.99

Ten (10) pieces of Jannie's Original fried Chicken. Plus 1 side, Roll

20 Piece Wings w/ 2 Sides

$26.99

25 Piece Small Sides 2 Side with Corn Muffin

$29.99

20 pieces of Jannie's Original Fried Wings w/ 1 Large Side, Roll

30 Piece Wing 2 Side with Corn Muffin

$48.99

30 Piece Wings w/ 2 Sides with Rolls

50 Piece Wings w/ 3 Large Sides with Corn Muffin

$56.99

50 Piece Wings w/ 3 Large Sides, Rolls, and Side of Jannie's Chicken and Rib Sauce or Jannie's Chicken BBQ Sauce

Snack Pack

1/3 Ribs w/ 1 Side

$11.25

1/3 Ribs with sauce of your choice Plus one (1) side

4 Wing Pack /w 1 Side and Corn Bread

$9.99

3 Wing Pack /w 1 Side and Corn Bread

Fried Catfish Nuggets 8oz w/ 1 Side

$10.99

Perfectly Seasoned and Fried to perfection. Pick one of our Amazing Sides to go along with it.

Shrimp Snack Pack 6 Shrimps

$9.50

Fried Calamari (6 oz)

$8.50

Freshly Breaded Calamari Seasoned to Perfectly. Comes with 1 of our amazing sides.

Fried Tilapia

$10.99
Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$9.99+

Moist, Tender, and Perfectly Smoked Brisket in a Corn Taco. Sauce it with our specialty Honey BBQ or our Jannie Sauce..Choose your toppings

BBQ Smoked Pork Rib Dinner

Smoked Pork Ribs 2 Sides with Corn Muffin

Smoked Pork Ribs 2 Sides with Corn Muffin

$14.99+

Flavorful Wood Smoked Pork Spare Ribs, 2 small sides, and Corn Muffin

Smoked Brisket Platter

Smoked Brisket Platter w/ 2 Sides

Smoked Brisket Platter w/ 2 Sides

$17.89+

Perfectly seasoned and Apple Woods Smoked for 12+ hours. Add two of our Amazing Sides

Brisket Tacos w/ 1 Side (Copy)

Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$9.99+

Moist, Tender, and Perfectly Smoked Brisket in a Corn Taco. Sauce it with our specialty Honey BBQ or our Jannie Sauce..Choose your toppings

Chicken & Rib Platter

Chicken (4 wings) & Rib Platter

$19.68

3 wings and 1/3 rack of ribs w/ 2 sides and Corn Bread

Chicken (4 Tenders) & Ribs Platter

$18.50

Shrimp and Rib Platter

Shrimp & Rib Platter

$19.68+

4 Freshly Hand Breaded Shrimps and 1/3 Rack of Ribs

Chicken & Shrimp Platter w 2 Sides

$18.75

Optional Substitute 3 tenders

Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Tenders w/ One Side with Corn Muffin

$7.89+

Fresh Chicken Breast Hand Breaded Daily

Loaded Pull Pork Fries

LOADED PULL PORK FRIES

$7.99

Fresh Gourmet Hand Cut fries , Topped with Uncle Terry's South Carolina BBQ... Add Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, freshly diced green onions, red onions, and sour cream to it off .

Fried Jump Shrimp

Fried Jumbo Shrimp w 1 Sided

Fried Jumbo Shrimp w 1 Sided

$9.99+

Fresh and Perfectly seasoned Jump Shrimp Tossed in Jannie's Fancy Chicken and Rib Sauce w/ 1 Side and Roll

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak 100% Rib Eye Steak W/ Fries

Philly Cheese Steak 100% Rib Eye Steak W/ Fries

$14.99

100% Angus Beef (Fresh Cut) Rib Eye Steak Perfectly Season with Caramelized Onions on a Fresh Bun served with Fries - 11in Hoagie Roll

Uncle Terry's Pull Pork Po Boy w/Fries

Uncle Terry's Pull Pork Po Boy w/Fries

$12.99

South Carolina Styled Pulled Pork on a Amoroso Roll / with fries

Beef Brisket Po Boy W/fries

Beef Brisket Po Boy W/fries

$14.99

Smoked to perfection and bedding on a 11in premium hoagie roll

Fried Shrimp Po Boy W/ Fries

Fried Shrimp Po Boy W/ Fries

$12.99

5 Perfectly seasoned Freshly Breaded & Hand Tossed Jumbo Shrimps... Top it with Yum Yum sauce, Tartar, Mayo... Served with Fries

Philly Chicken Cheese Steak

Philly Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Perfectly seasoned on a 11in premium hoagie Roll

Fried Oyster Po Boy

Fried Oyster Po Boy

$14.99

SeaFood Platters

Fried Catfish Nuggets Platter 1lbs w/ 2 Sides

$15.99

1 Pound of perfectly seasoned and Percival fried catfish nuggets... Choose your two sides.

2 Tilapia Fillet Fried w/ 2 Sides

$15.50

Tilapia Fillet fried to perfect and served with any 2 of our amazing sides .

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.50+

Extra Cheesy and Perfectly Seasoned Bake Mac and Chesse.

Fancy Green Beans - Garden Fresh

$2.50+

Collard Greens

$3.50+

Fresh Greens chopped and perfectly seasoned and simmered with smoked turkey wings.

Yams ( Candied Yams)

$2.50+

Sweet and Freshly Made Daily.

Aunt Mazzie's Steamed Cabbage

$2.75+

Cabbage

Baked Beans

$2.50+

Cole Slaw

$3.50+

Fried Corn On the Cob

$2.50+

Fresh corn on the cob fried and then seasoned with our Unique Fry Seasoning or Our Cajun Season

Potato Salad

$2.25+Out of stock

Freshly Made Daily

Gourmet Fries

$2.00+

Always Fresh to Order, Extra Crispy, And perfectly seasoned with our Special House Seasoning or our Cajon seasoning.

Fried Okra

$2.75+

Breaded and Perfectly Seasoned!

Onion Rings

$2.00+

Seasoned White Rice

$2.50+

Steamed and Perfectly Seasoned Jasmine Rice

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.75+

Enjoy perfectly fried Sweet Potato Fries.

Corn Bread

$1.25

Waffle

$2.75+

Soft & Fresh with a touch of sweetness and cinnamon

Kid's Meal Specials

Mini Pull Pork Po Boy w/ 1 side plus 1 Juice

$6.99

2 Drumettes 1 Side 1 Juice or Milk

$5.99

Hot Dog w/ 1 Side Plus Juice

$5.99

Popcorn Shrimp w/ 1 Side Plus 1 Juice

$7.99

Drinks

Soda 20oz Drinks

$2.05

Soda 2 Liters

$3.05

Tropicana Juice

$2.05

Water

$1.25

Fiji Water

$3.75

Fiji

Cheer Wine Can

$1.50

Snapple Tea

$2.75

Snapple Tea

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Pure Leaf Tea

Ibc Rootbeer

$1.80Out of stock

Dessert

Huge Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies 4.5 Oz

$2.70

Huge Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies 4.5 Oz

Freshly Baked Cinnamon Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Freshly Baked Cinnamon Bun 4.5 oz

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

$4.75

Triple Velvet Cake

$4.75

Carrot Cake

$4.75

