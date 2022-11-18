- Home
Jannie's Chicken & Ribs 1150 US-1 Suite 215
No reviews yet
1150 US-1 #215
Youngsville, NC 27596
Jannie's Smoked Half Chicken W/ 2 Sides
WINGS
6 Piece Wing w/1 Side with Corn Muffin
6 piece wing with your choice of side plus roll
10 Piece W/ 1 Side with Corn Muffin
Ten (10) pieces of Jannie's Original fried Chicken. Plus 1 side, Roll
20 Piece Wings w/ 2 Sides
25 Piece Small Sides 2 Side with Corn Muffin
20 pieces of Jannie's Original Fried Wings w/ 1 Large Side, Roll
30 Piece Wing 2 Side with Corn Muffin
30 Piece Wings w/ 2 Sides with Rolls
50 Piece Wings w/ 3 Large Sides with Corn Muffin
50 Piece Wings w/ 3 Large Sides, Rolls, and Side of Jannie's Chicken and Rib Sauce or Jannie's Chicken BBQ Sauce
Snack Pack
1/3 Ribs w/ 1 Side
1/3 Ribs with sauce of your choice Plus one (1) side
4 Wing Pack /w 1 Side and Corn Bread
3 Wing Pack /w 1 Side and Corn Bread
Fried Catfish Nuggets 8oz w/ 1 Side
Perfectly Seasoned and Fried to perfection. Pick one of our Amazing Sides to go along with it.
Shrimp Snack Pack 6 Shrimps
Fried Calamari (6 oz)
Freshly Breaded Calamari Seasoned to Perfectly. Comes with 1 of our amazing sides.
Fried Tilapia
Brisket Taco
Moist, Tender, and Perfectly Smoked Brisket in a Corn Taco. Sauce it with our specialty Honey BBQ or our Jannie Sauce..Choose your toppings
BBQ Smoked Pork Rib Dinner
Smoked Brisket Platter
Brisket Tacos w/ 1 Side (Copy)
Chicken & Rib Platter
Shrimp and Rib Platter
Chicken Tenders
Loaded Pull Pork Fries
Fried Jump Shrimp
Sandwiches
Philly Cheese Steak 100% Rib Eye Steak W/ Fries
100% Angus Beef (Fresh Cut) Rib Eye Steak Perfectly Season with Caramelized Onions on a Fresh Bun served with Fries - 11in Hoagie Roll
Uncle Terry's Pull Pork Po Boy w/Fries
South Carolina Styled Pulled Pork on a Amoroso Roll / with fries
Beef Brisket Po Boy W/fries
Smoked to perfection and bedding on a 11in premium hoagie roll
Fried Shrimp Po Boy W/ Fries
5 Perfectly seasoned Freshly Breaded & Hand Tossed Jumbo Shrimps... Top it with Yum Yum sauce, Tartar, Mayo... Served with Fries
Philly Chicken Cheese Steak
Grilled Chicken Breast Perfectly seasoned on a 11in premium hoagie Roll
Fried Oyster Po Boy
SeaFood Platters
Sides
Mac & Cheese
Extra Cheesy and Perfectly Seasoned Bake Mac and Chesse.
Fancy Green Beans - Garden Fresh
Collard Greens
Fresh Greens chopped and perfectly seasoned and simmered with smoked turkey wings.
Yams ( Candied Yams)
Sweet and Freshly Made Daily.
Aunt Mazzie's Steamed Cabbage
Cabbage
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Fried Corn On the Cob
Fresh corn on the cob fried and then seasoned with our Unique Fry Seasoning or Our Cajun Season
Potato Salad
Freshly Made Daily
Gourmet Fries
Always Fresh to Order, Extra Crispy, And perfectly seasoned with our Special House Seasoning or our Cajon seasoning.
Fried Okra
Breaded and Perfectly Seasoned!
Onion Rings
Seasoned White Rice
Steamed and Perfectly Seasoned Jasmine Rice
Sweet Potato Fries
Enjoy perfectly fried Sweet Potato Fries.
Corn Bread
Waffle
Soft & Fresh with a touch of sweetness and cinnamon
Kid's Meal Specials
Drinks
Dessert
Catering
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are Frying and Smoking it up in Youngsville!
1150 US-1 #215, Youngsville, NC 27596