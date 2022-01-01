Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies

Jan's Health Bar Huntington Beach

795 Reviews

$$

501 Main St

Suite D

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Tuna Salad Sandwich
Jan’s Classic Salad
Surf Shop Special

Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$11.25Out of stock

lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Vegetarian Turkey Sandwich

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Avocado Sandwich

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Top Banana

$9.40

Lettuce, apple, and peanut butter.

Wraps

Crunchy Kale Wrap

$12.95

Turkey, avocado, kale, feta cheese, dried cranberries, carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, tossed in our Tahini dressing.

Spicy Fresco Wrap

$12.50

Turkey, fresh guacamole, black beans, brown rice, cheese, and lettuce.

Athena Wrap

$12.95

Chicken breast, mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, olive, pistachios, feta cheese, tossed lightly in our herb vinaigrette.

Protein Wrap

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Surf Shop Special

1/2 Sandwich with your choice cup of soup or side salad served with Have’a Corn Chips.

Surf Shop Special

$12.95

1/2 Sandwich with your choice cup of soup or side salad served with Have’a Corn Chips.

Salads

Jan’s Classic Salad

$13.95

Choice of protein with mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, sprouts, mushrooms, cheese, and sunflower seeds.

Earth Salad

$9.25

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, sprouts, mushrooms, cheese, and sunflower seeds.

Kale Salad

$11.50

Kale, avocado, feta cheese, dried cranberries, carrots, and sunflowers seeds. Tossed in a tahini dressing.

Summer Salad

$14.25

Mixed greens, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, apples, carrots, mixed berries, served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Santa Fe Cobb

$13.95

Mixed greens, avocado, eggs, cheese, vegan bacon bits, black beans, corn, tomatoes, green onions, served with avocado cilantro dressing.

Athena Salad

$12.95

Chicken breast, mixed greens, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, and pistachios, served with herb vinaigrette.

Fruit Salad

$9.30

Fruit mix served with vanilla or Greek yogurt.

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Kale, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, crispy garbanzo beans, sunflower seeds, Parmesan, tossed lightly in a vegan cashew Caesar dressing.

Bowls

Protein Bowl

$10.95

Turkey, chicken breast, tuna salad, chicken salad, vegetarian turkey, or avocado, with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and spike seasoning.

Fiesta Bowl

$12.95

Vegetarian Turkey, avocado, black beans, brown rice, cheese and pick de gallo.

Cali Chop Bowl

$12.25

Avocado, edamame, kale, black beans, red cabbage, corn, red onion, lightly tossed with avocado cilantro dressing.

Tsunami Bowl

$11.25

Rice noodles, mixed greens, shredded carrots, green onion, cilantro, mint, edamame, peanuts, cucumber, and tossed with a peanut sauce.

Soups

Soup

$7.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.25

Cup of soup served with a half salad and Have’a Chip.s

Kids

Grommet Sandwich

$8.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard, and lettuce, served with Have’a Chips.

PBA

$7.25

Peanut butter, banana, and agave, served with Have’a Chips.

PBJ

$7.25

Peanut butter and jelly in wheat bread. Served with Have'a Corn Chips.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips Medium Spice Only

$10.25

Sides

1 Side Eggs

$1.75

Avocado

$1.95

Black Beans

$1.25

Carrots

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Cheese

$1.50

Dressing LG

$4.00

Dressing SM

$0.75

Have'a Chips

$2.95

Large Pasta Cup

$6.95

Pasta Cup

$2.95

Pico 12oz

$5.95

Red Onion

$0.75

Rice

$1.25

Side Bread

$1.50

Side GF Bread

$1.50

Side Tortilla

$0.75

Side Tuna

$3.75

Side Vegetarian Turkey

$3.75

Small Side Pico

$1.25

Sprouts

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Side Fruit Cup

$2.95

Side Chicken Salad

$3.75

Side Chicken Breast

$3.75

Half Sandwich

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Turkey Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Vegetarian Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Avocado Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Vegan Avocado Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, vegan mayo, and mustard.

Smoothies

Kaleicious

$9.95

Kale, spinach, apple, pineapple, banana, and 100% fresh apple juice.

Peanut Butter Banana Date

$9.95

Banana, dates, your choice of milk, with peanut butter or almond butter.

Berry Bonanza

$9.95

Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, and banana. Make with 100% apple juice or orange juice.

Cool Strawberry

$9.95

Strawberry, pineapple, banana, and 100$ apple juice.

P.B & Kale

$10.95

Kale, banana, strawberry, blueberry, banana, peanut butter, and 100% Apple juice.

Pure Dragon

$9.95

Pitaya, pineapple, banana, and 100% Apple juice.

Oats Nuts & Berries

$10.95

Blueberry, blackberry, banana, vanilla protein, cinnamon, almond butter, and almond milk.

Blue Power

$10.95

Blueberry, blackberry, banana, vanilla protein, and almond milk.

Hippy

$10.95

Kale, spinach, banana, peanut (or almond) butter, hemp protein, and coconut water.

Chunky Monkey

$10.95

Banana, peanut (or almond) butter, cacao nibs, dates, maca, chia seeds, chocolate protein, and almond milk.

Green Machine

$10.95

Avocado, spinach, kale, pineapple, vanilla protein, and coconut water.

BYO Smoothie

$9.95

Fresh Juice

16oz Carizma

$7.50Out of stock

Carrot, orange, ginger, and lemon.

16oz Beet This

$7.50Out of stock

Beet, carrot, apple, and ginger.

16oz Garden Frenzy

$7.50Out of stock

Spinach, kale, cucumber, ginger, lemon, carrot, orange, apple, beet, parsley, and celery.

16oz Go Green

$7.50Out of stock

Kale, cucumber, spinach, parsley, celery, apple, ginger, and lemon.

16oz Celery

$7.50Out of stock

24oz Carizma

$10.25Out of stock

Carrot, orange, ginger, and lemon.

24oz Beet This

$10.25Out of stock

Beet, carrot, apple, and ginger.

24oz Garden Frenzy

$10.25Out of stock

Spinach, kale, cucumber, ginger, lemon, carrot, orange, apple, beet, parsley, and celery.

24oz Go Green

$10.25Out of stock

Kale, cucumber, spinach, parsley, celery, apple, ginger, and lemon.

Bottled Juices

Go Green

$6.50Out of stock

Kale, cucumber, spinach, parsley, celery, apple, ginger, lemon.

Beet This

$6.50

Beet, carrot, apple, ginger.

Vitality

$6.50

Orange, turmeric, apple, lemon.

Garden Frenzy

$6.50

Shots

1oz Ginger

$2.00Out of stock

2oz Ginger

$4.00Out of stock

1oz Wheat Grass

$2.75Out of stock

2oz Wheat Grass

$4.75Out of stock

Get Well Shot

$4.75Out of stock

Acai Bowls

Jan’s Acai Bowl

$10.95

Açaí or pitaya, strawberry, banana, and 100% apple juice, topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, shredded coconut, goji berries, and agave.

Power Acai Bowl

$12.50

Açaí, strawberry , vanilla protein, peanut butter, and almond milk, topped with strawberry, banana, bee pollen, and agave.

Abc Bowl

$13.25

Açaí, strawberry, banana, almond butter, chocolate protein, and almond milk, topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, cacao nibs, and agave.

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Large Cup Ice

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

501 Main St, Suite D, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

