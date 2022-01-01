Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Jan's Health Bar Huntington Beach
795 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
501 Main St, Suite D, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine - Huntington Beach
No Reviews
301 Main Street #107 Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
More near Huntington Beach