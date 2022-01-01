Jan's Health Bar imageView gallery
Jan's Health Bar Irvine

review star

No reviews yet

2963 Michelson Drive Suite C

IRVINE, CA 92612

Tuna Salad Sandwich
Jan’s Classic Salad
Peanut Butter Banana Date

Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$11.25Out of stock

lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Vegetarian Turkey Sandwich

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Avocado Sandwich

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Top Banana

$9.40

Lettuce, apple, and peanut butter.

Wraps

Crunchy Kale Wrap

$12.95

Turkey, avocado, kale, feta cheese, dried cranberries, carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, tossed in our Tahini dressing.

Spicy Fresco Wrap

$12.50

Turkey, fresh guacamole, black beans, brown rice, cheese, and lettuce.

Athena Wrap

$12.95

Chicken breast, mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, olive, pistachios, feta cheese, tossed lightly in our herb vinaigrette.

Protein Wrap

$11.25

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Surf Shop Special

Surf Shop Special

$12.95

1/2 Sandwich with your choice cup of soup or side salad served with Have’a Corn Chips.

Salads

Jan’s Classic Salad

$13.95

Choice of protein with mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, sprouts, mushrooms, cheese, and sunflower seeds.

Earth Salad

$9.25

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, sprouts, mushrooms, cheese, and sunflower seeds.

Kale Salad

$11.50

Kale, avocado, feta cheese, dried cranberries, carrots, and sunflowers seeds. Tossed in a tahini dressing.

Summer Salad

$14.25

Mixed greens, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, apples, carrots, mixed berries, served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Santa Fe Cobb

$13.95

Mixed greens, avocado, eggs, cheese, vegan bacon bits, black beans, corn, tomatoes, green onions, served with avocado cilantro dressing.

Athena Salad

$12.95

Chicken breast, mixed greens, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, and pistachios, served with herb vinaigrette.

Fruit Salad

$9.30

Fruit mix served with vanilla or Greek yogurt.

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Kale, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, crispy garbanzo beans, sunflower seeds, Parmesan, tossed lightly in a vegan cashew Caesar dressing.

Bowls

Protein Bowl

$10.95

Turkey, chicken breast, tuna salad, chicken salad, vegetarian turkey, or avocado, with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and spike seasoning.

Fiesta Bowl

$12.95

Vegetarian Turkey, avocado, black beans, brown rice, cheese and pick de gallo.

Cali Chop Bowl

$12.25

Avocado, edamame, kale, black beans, red cabbage, corn, red onion, lightly tossed with avocado cilantro dressing.

Tsunami Bowl

$11.25

Rice noodles, mixed greens, shredded carrots, green onion, cilantro, mint, edamame, peanuts, cucumber, and tossed with a peanut sauce.

Soups

Soup

$7.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.25

Cup of soup served with a half salad and Have’a Chip.s

Kids

Grommet Sandwich

$8.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard, and lettuce, served with Have’a Chips.

PBA

$7.25

Peanut butter, banana, and agave, served with Have’a Chips.

PBJ

$7.25

Peanut butter and jelly in wheat bread. Served with Have'a Corn Chips.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips Medium Spice Only

$10.25Out of stock

Sides

1 Side Eggs

$1.75

Avocado

$1.95

Black Beans

$1.25

Carrots

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Cheese

$1.50

Dressing LG

$4.00

Dressing SM

$0.75

Have'a Chips

$2.95

Large Pasta Cup

$6.95Out of stock

Pasta Cup

$2.95

Pico 12oz

$5.95

Red Onion

$0.75

Rice

$1.25

Side Bread

$1.50

Side GF Bread

$1.50

Side Tortilla

$0.75

Side Tuna

$3.75

Side Vegetarian Turkey

$3.75

Small Side Pico

$1.25

Sprouts

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Side Fruit Cup

$2.95

Side Chicken Salad

$3.75

Side Chicken Breast

$3.75

Half Sandwich

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Turkey Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Vegetarian Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Avocado Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.

Half Vegan Avocado Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, vegan mayo, and mustard.

Smoothies

Kaleicious

$9.95

Kale, spinach, apple, pineapple, banana, and 100% fresh apple juice.

Peanut Butter Banana Date

$9.95

Banana, dates, your choice of milk, with peanut butter or almond butter.

Berry Bonanza

$9.95

Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, and banana. Make with 100% apple juice or orange juice.

Cool Strawberry

$9.95

Strawberry, pineapple, banana, and 100$ apple juice.

P.B & Kale

$10.95

Kale, banana, strawberry, blueberry, banana, peanut butter, and 100% Apple juice.

Pure Dragon

$9.95

Pitaya, pineapple, banana, and 100% Apple juice.

Oats Nuts & Berries

$10.95

Blueberry, blackberry, banana, vanilla protein, cinnamon, almond butter, and almond milk.

Blue Power

$10.95

Blueberry, blackberry, banana, vanilla protein, and almond milk.

Hippy

$10.95

Kale, spinach, banana, peanut (or almond) butter, hemp protein, and coconut water.

Chunky Monkey

$10.95

Banana, peanut (or almond) butter, cacao nibs, dates, maca, chia seeds, chocolate protein, and almond milk.

Green Machine

$10.95

Avocado, spinach, kale, pineapple, vanilla protein, and coconut water.

BYO Smoothie

$9.95

Fresh Juice

16oz Carizma

$7.50

Carrot, orange, ginger, and lemon.

16oz Beet This

$7.50

Beet, carrot, apple, and ginger.

16oz Garden Frenzy

$7.50

Spinach, kale, cucumber, ginger, lemon, carrot, orange, apple, beet, parsley, and celery.

16oz Go Green

$7.50

Kale, cucumber, spinach, parsley, celery, apple, ginger, and lemon.

16oz Celery

$7.50Out of stock

24oz Carizma

$10.25

Carrot, orange, ginger, and lemon.

24oz Beet This

$10.25

Beet, carrot, apple, and ginger.

24oz Garden Frenzy

$10.25

Spinach, kale, cucumber, ginger, lemon, carrot, orange, apple, beet, parsley, and celery.

24oz Go Green

$10.25

Kale, cucumber, spinach, parsley, celery, apple, ginger, and lemon.

Bottled Juices

Go Green

$6.50

Kale, cucumber, spinach, parsley, celery, apple, ginger, lemon.

Beet This

$6.50

Beet, carrot, apple, ginger.

Vitality

$6.50

Orange, turmeric, apple, lemon.

Shots

1oz Ginger

$2.00

2oz Ginger

$4.00

1oz Wheat Grass

$2.75

2oz Wheat Grass

$4.75

Get Well Shot

$4.75

Acai Bowls

Jan’s Acai Bowl

$10.95

Açaí or pitaya, strawberry, banana, and 100% apple juice, topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, shredded coconut, goji berries, and agave.

Power Acai Bowl

$12.50

Açaí, strawberry , vanilla protein, peanut butter, and almond milk, topped with strawberry, banana, bee pollen, and agave.

Abc Bowl

$13.25

Açaí, strawberry, banana, almond butter, chocolate protein, and almond milk, topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, cacao nibs, and agave.

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Large Cup Ice

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2963 Michelson Drive Suite C, IRVINE, CA 92612

Directions

Jan's Health Bar image

