Restaurant info

Jan's Heavenly Desserts is a divine paradise for all dessert enthusiasts. Step into this sweet haven and prepare to have your taste buds tantalized like never before. With a passion for perfection and a sprinkle of creativity, Jan's Heavenly Desserts offers a delightful array of confectionery masterpieces that are sure to satisfy your sweet cravings. Indulge in a wide variety of delectable treats, from velvety smooth chocolates to mouthwatering cakes, from creamy cheesecakes. Each dessert is carefully crafted with the finest ingredients and a touch of Jan's magical touch, ensuring an unforgettable taste experience that will leave you craving for more.