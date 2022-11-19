Sushi & Japanese
Dessert & Ice Cream
JAPANGO 1212 E Colonial Dr.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Handcrafted just for you!
Location
1212 E Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32803
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Altamonte
No Reviews
468 W. HIGHWAY 436 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL 32714
View restaurant
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Orlando
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant