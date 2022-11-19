Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Dessert & Ice Cream

JAPANGO 1212 E Colonial Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

1212 E Colonial Dr.

Orlando, FL 32803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Boss Box W/ Nigiris
Bitch Box W/ Nigiris
Bitch Box W/O Nigiris

Sushi

Bitch Box W/ Nigiris

$21.00

Bitch Box W/O Nigiris

$21.00

Nigiris replaced with an extra roll

Boss Box W/ Nigiris

$30.00

Boss Box W/O Nigiris

$30.00

Nigiris replaces with an extra roll

Extra Sauces

Tea

Almond

$5.00

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Almond Joy

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Avocado

$5.75

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Blueberry

$5.00

Cafe Dú Monde

$5.50

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

California Dreamin

$5.50

Vegan Friendly

Caramel

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Chai

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Chocolate

$5.00

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Classic

$5.00

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Coconut

$5.00

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Coffee

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Cookie + Cream

$5.50

Not vegan friendly

Dirty Brown Sugar

$5.50

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Florida Sunshine

$5.50

Vegan Friendly

Ginger

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Ginger Honey

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Green Apple

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Green Tea

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Hazelnut

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Hokkaido

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Honey

$5.00

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Honeydew

$5.00

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Hulk

$5.50

Vegan Friendly

Jasmine

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Java Chip

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Kiwi

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Lavender

$5.00

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Lychee

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Mango

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Mango Lychee

$5.50

Vegan Friendly

Matcha

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Mocha

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Nagasaki

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Okinawa

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Peach

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Peanut Butter Mocha

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Pina Colada

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Pineapple

$4.75

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Raspberry

$4.75

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Regular Custom Drink

$5.50

Royal Smoothie

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Sea Salt

$5.50

Not vegan friendly

Strawberry

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Strawberry Bannana

$5.50

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Strawberry Lychee

$5.50

Vegan Friendly

Taro

$5.00

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Taro Coconut

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Thai

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Tropical Paradise

$5.50

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Vanilla

$5.00

Not Vegan Friendly: Non dairy with choice of milk alternative

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Vegan Friendly Custom Drink

$5.50

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Water

$2.50

Watermelon

$5.00

Vegan Friendly

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50Out of stock

Not vegan friendly, Dairy-Free

Wintermelon

$5.00

Vegan Friendly, must choose milk alternative for milk tea/smoothie option

Super Fruit Tea

$5.00

Thai Coffee

$5.50

Dirty Taro

$5.50

Dirty Matcha

$5.50

Dirty Classic

$5.50

Dessert

Single French Macaron

$2.75

Gluten Free, Not vegan friendly

Half Dozen French Macaron

$15.00

Gluten Free, Not vegan friendly

Dozen French Macaron

$29.00

Gluten Free, Not vegan friendly

Single Mochi Ice Cream

$2.25

Half Dozen Mochi Ice Cream

$12.00

Dozen Mochi Ice Cream

$23.00

Water Bottle

Water bottle

$2.50

Apparel

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted just for you!

Location

1212 E Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery
JAPANGO image
JAPANGO image
JAPANGO image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vera Asian - Creative Village
orange starNo Reviews
422 North Terry Ave Orlando, FL 32801
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman
orange starNo Reviews
5605 Kirkman Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Altamonte
orange starNo Reviews
468 W. HIGHWAY 436 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
orange starNo Reviews
11609 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32817
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Lake Buena Vista
orange starNo Reviews
8460 Palm Parkway Orlando, FL 32836
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston