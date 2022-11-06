- Home
Japonica El Segundo
229 Main St
El Segundo, CA 90245
Popular Items
Japonica Combos
Ramen Combo
Tantan ramen, with seasonal greens salad + one side
Sashimi Combo
Sashimi (chef's choice 8 pcs), with seasonal greens salad, miso soup + one side
Sushi Combo
Sushi (Chef's choice 6pcs + half california roll or half spicy tuna roll), with seasonal greens salad, miso soup + one side
Unagi Bowl Combo
Unagi (Freshwater Eel) bowl, with seasonal greens salad, miso soup + one side
Smoked Soy Sauce
Smoked Soy Sauce (8.5oz Bottle)
Traditional soy sauce is great, but it can overpower the delicate taste of raw fish. The solution? Our homemade SADA smoked soy sauce! Around 1600 AD, Japanese chefs began smoking bonito fish in order to prepare a dashi broth. In doing so, they discovered that the smoking process unveiled a more intense flavor. Soon after, Nikiri soy sauce was born. Created from a graceful blend of traditional soy sauce, sake, mirin, and dashi broth, Nikiri is guaranteed to add a subtle umami flavor to your sushi and/or sashimi that will complement each dish instead of conquering them. Our SADA smoked soy sauce is an embrace of tradition…with a twist. Like many high-quality restaurants in Japan, we make our Nikiri soy sauce in-house. The difference, though? We smoke it afterwards, creating a sauce with even more extraordinary flavor. No sushi? No problem. It blends perfectly with other meats and veggies. Use it as a marinade for your next BBQ or introduce roasted vegetables to its delicious flavor!
Smoked Soy Sauce (Taster)
Vegetables
Spicy Edamame (Vegan)
Edamame, Garlic, Sesame Soy, Red Chili
Seaweed Salad (Vegan)
seaweed, sesame
Garden Salad (Vegan)
Seasonal greens, radish, chives, tomato, sweet onion ginger dressing
Salmon Skin Salad
salmon skin, kanikama, tomato, radish, radish sprout, yuzu ponzu, sriracha aioli
Shishito Pepper
Brussel Sprouts (Vegan)
Caramelized nuts, mandarin oranges, japanese balsamic vinaigrette
Vegetable Tempura
two pieces each of asparagus, Japanese eggplant, Japanese sweet potato, shishito
Edamame (GF)
edamame, salted
Miso Soup (GF)
miso soup, seaweed and scallions
White Rice (GF)
side of rice
Seafood
Meat
Noodles
Tantan Ramen
spicy miso pork, bok choi, red bell pepper, radish sprout, miso sesame chicken broth.
Spicy Tantan
spicy miso pork, bok choi, red bell pepper, radish sprout, miso sesame chicken broth - SPICY
Cilantro Tantan
spicy miso pork, bok choi, red bell pepper, radish sprout, miso sesame chicken broth - with cilantro
Chicken Tantan
Fried Free Range Chicken, Bok Choi, Red Bell Pepper, Radish Sprout, Miso Sesame Chicken Broth
Beef Tantan
Simmer Sukiyaki Beef, Bok Choi, Red Bell Pepper, Radish Sprout, Miso Sesame Chicken Broth
Veggie Tantan
Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Bok Choi, Red and Yellow Bell Pepper, Radish Sprout, Miso Sesame Chicken Broth
Sashimi Carpaccio
Aburi Toro Carpaccio - 6 pcs
seared fatty tuna belly, yuzu ponzu, chives
Bluefin Carpaccio - 6 pcs
bluefin tuna, japanese balsamic, shiso mint leaf
Hamachi Carpaccio - 6 pcs
yellowtail, garlic ponzu, serrano, micro greens.
Salmon Carpaccio - 6 pcs
scottish salmon, sweet onion ginger dressing, chives
Albacore Carpaccio - 6 pcs
Seared Albacore, sweet onion ginger ponzu, crispy onion, chives
Aburi Mackerel - 6 pcs
seared cured japanese mackerel, yuzu ponzu, green onion
Sushi - 2 PC
Special Sushi - 2PC
Aburi Toro
seared fatty tuna belly, yuzu ponzu, chives
Balsamic Bluefin
bluefin tuna, japanese balsamic, shiso mint leaf
Serrano Yellowtail
yellowtail, garlic ponzu, serrano
Truffle Salmon
seared scottish salmon, black truffle garlic butter soy
Ginger Albacore
seared albacore, sweet onion ginger ponzu, serrano
A5 Wagyu Nigiri
Seared A-5 japanese wagyu, yuzu ponzu, chive
Sashimi - 5 PC (GF with Tamari)
Classic Rolls
California Roll
kanikama, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber
Vegetable Roll (Vegan)
Avocado, cucumber, burdock, shiso mint leaf, chives, micro greens, tomatoes, ginger dressing
Salmon Skin Roll
salmon skin, kanikama, cucumber, eel sauce
Shrimp Crunch Roll
shrimp tempura, kanikama, cucumber, eel sauce, tempura crunch
Spider Roll
soft shell crab, kanikama, cucumber, eel sauce
Dragon Roll
broiled freshwater eel, kanikama, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
bluefin tuna, yellowtail, scottish salmon, albacore, kanikama, avocado, cucumber
Philly Roll
scottish salmon, kanikama, cream cheese, avocado
Cucumber Roll (Vegan)
Avocado Roll (Vegan)
Eel Avocado Roll
Handrolls
Craft Rolls
Bluefin Bombshell
No Rice Roll with Soy Paper, bluefin tuna, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, Japanese balsamic, shiso mint leaf
Bluefin Samurai
Seared bluefin tuna, spicy tuna, cucumber, Japanese balsamic, green onion, smoked chili sauce, smoky Japanese chili pepper
Braveheart Crudo
Scottish salmon, yellowtail, cream cheese, avocado, ginger dressing, micro greens
Bumblebee Tuna
Yellowtail, spicy tuna, cucumber, garlic ponzu, baby cilantro
Burning Man
Seared albacore, spicy tuna, avocado, tempura serrano, fried potato, sriracha diablo sauce
Citrus Sakura
VERY POPULAR ROLL! Scottish salmon, kanikama, avocado, cucumber, yuzu zest, fresh yuzu juice
Dungeons & Dragons
Broiled freshwater eel, tempura shrimp, kanikama, avocado, sriracha aioli, eel sauce, chive
Final Fantasia
No Rice Roll with Soy Paper, bluefin tuna, yellowtail, scottish salmon, kanikama, cucumber, sweet onion yuzu ponzu, micro greens
Hamachi Davidson
POPULAR NO RICE ROLL! No Rice Roll with Soy Paper, yellowtail, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, garlic ponzu, baby cilantro
Holy Mackerel
Japanese mackerel, spicy tuna, cucumber, ginger ponzu, smoked chili sauce, serrano, Japanese chili pepper
Jessica Albacore
Seared albacore, spicy tuna, cucumber, ginger ponzu garlic dressing, serrano, micro greens
Kyoto Krypotnite
CRUNCHY! Double spicy tuna on a crispy rice roll, cucumber, sweet soy glaze, smoked chili sauce, serrano, Japanese chili pepper
Slammin Salmon
Baked Scottish salmon, kanikama, avocado, cucumber, dynamite sauce, chive
The Hasselhoff
No Rice Roll with Soy Paper, Scottish salmon, avocado, cucumber, yuzu ponzu chimichurri, chive
White Lightning
THE BEST SELLER!!! Seared albacore, tempura white fish, tempura asparagus, kanikama, garlic butter soy, chive
Kids' Menu
Beer
Kirin Light Bottle
Asahi Super Dry
Rice Lager/5%/16.9oz
Snow Weizen
Kawaba Snow Weizen/Gunma/5%/11.2oz
Amber Red Ale
Kawaba Sunrise/Gunma/5%/11.2oz
Echigo Rice Lager
Echigo Koshihikari Ale/Niigata/5%/11.2oz
Hitachino Pilsner
White Ale
Hitachino White/Ibaraki/5.5%/11.8oz
Orange IPA
Hitachino Dai Dai/Ibaraki/6.2%/11.8oz
Hard Seltzer
Sake Bottles
Kenbishi Honjozo 30oz
Bold, dry, full body, classic
Kino Junmai 24oz
Mild Asian pear, gentle
Jun Ginjo 24oz
Medium body, rice aroma, clean
Katana Ginjo 24oz
Super dry, full body, grainy
Narutotai Nama Ginjo 24oz
Ripe, fruity, round, dry finish
Hoyo Daiginjo 16.9oz
Gentle melon, round, light body
Dassai 39 Daiginjo 24oz
Clean, well balanced, lightly fruity
Manju Daiginjo 24oz
Fresh grape, silky clean
Sanka Diaginjo 24 oz
Yukimanman Daiginjo 24oz
Aged in snow, rich yet very clean
Nigori 50oz
Yumedono Daiginjo 24oz
Astonishing combination of fruits, glorious finish
Dassai Beyond Daiginjo 24oz
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
