Japonica
1,154 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
JAPONICA is a Sushi/Izakaya Japanese restaurant in Redondo Beach where you can not only enjoy authentic Japanese favorites such as sushi and sashimi, but also multi-national dishes based on Japanese culinary method in a cool, yet casual atmosphere.
1304 1/2 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
