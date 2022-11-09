Restaurant header imageView gallery

Japonica

1,154 Reviews

$$

1304 1/2 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Rice
California Roll
Shrimp Crunch Roll

Japonica Combos

Ramen Combo

Ramen Combo

$17.99

Tantan ramen, with seasonal greens salad + one side

Sashimi Combo

Sashimi Combo

$19.99

Sashimi (chef's choice 8 pcs), with seasonal greens salad, miso soup + one side

Udon Combo

Udon Combo

$14.99

Udon with seasonal greens salad + one side

Sushi Combo

Sushi Combo

$21.99

Sushi (Chef's choice 6pcs + half california roll or half spicy tuna roll), with seasonal greens salad, miso soup + one side

Unagi Bowl Combo

Unagi Bowl Combo

$17.99

Unagi (Freshwater Eel) bowl, with seasonal greens salad, miso soup + one side

Smoked Soy Sauce

Smoked Soy Sauce (8.5oz Bottle)

Smoked Soy Sauce (8.5oz Bottle)

$18.00

Traditional soy sauce is great, but it can overpower the delicate taste of raw fish. The solution? Our homemade SADA smoked soy sauce! Around 1600 AD, Japanese chefs began smoking bonito fish in order to prepare a dashi broth. In doing so, they discovered that the smoking process unveiled a more intense flavor. Soon after, Nikiri soy sauce was born. Created from a graceful blend of traditional soy sauce, sake, mirin, and dashi broth, Nikiri is guaranteed to add a subtle umami flavor to your sushi and/or sashimi that will complement each dish instead of conquering them. Our SADA smoked soy sauce is an embrace of tradition…with a twist. Like many high-quality restaurants in Japan, we make our Nikiri soy sauce in-house. The difference, though? We smoke it afterwards, creating a sauce with even more extraordinary flavor. No sushi? No problem. It blends perfectly with other meats and veggies. Use it as a marinade for your next BBQ or introduce roasted vegetables to its delicious flavor!

Smoked Soy Sauce (Taster)

$2.00

Vegetables

Brussel Sprouts (Vegan)

Brussel Sprouts (Vegan)

$8.99

Caramelized nuts, mandarin oranges, japanese balsamic vinaigrette

Spicy Edamame (Vegan)

Spicy Edamame (Vegan)

$6.99

Edamame, Garlic, Sesame Soy, Red Chili

Seaweed Salad (Vegan)

Seaweed Salad (Vegan)

$3.99

seaweed, sesame

Garden Salad (Vegan)

Garden Salad (Vegan)

$8.99

Seasonal greens, radish, chives, tomato, sweet onion ginger dressing

Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.99

salmon skin, kanikama, tomato, radish, radish sprout, yuzu ponzu, sriracha aioli

Shishito Pepper (Vegan)

Shishito Pepper (Vegan)

$7.99

pan-tossed, garlic, soy sauce

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$10.99

two pieces each of asparagus, Japanese eggplant, Japanese sweet potato, shishito

Edamame (GF)

$3.99

edamame, salted

Miso Soup (GF)

$2.99

miso soup, seaweed and scallions

White Rice (GF)

$2.99

side of rice

Cauliflower Koji Soup

$4.99

Seafood

Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice

$10.99

Crispy rice, spicy tuna, serrano, japanese pepper, sweet soy glaze

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$11.99

white shrimp, 6 pieces.

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$10.99

fried soft shell crab, side of yuzu ponzu

Meat

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$9.99

Fried chicken dumplings, side of yuzu ponzu

Japonica Fried Chicken

Japonica Fried Chicken

$11.99

fried free range chicken thigh, sweet and spicy sesame sauce

Noodles

Tantan Ramen

Tantan Ramen

$13.99

spicy miso pork, bok choi, red bell pepper, radish sprout, miso sesame chicken broth.

Spicy Tantan

Spicy Tantan

$13.99

spicy miso pork, bok choi, red bell pepper, radish sprout, miso sesame chicken broth - SPICY

Cilantro Tantan

Cilantro Tantan

$14.99

spicy miso pork, bok choi, red bell pepper, radish sprout, miso sesame chicken broth - with cilantro

Udon

Udon

$9.99

seaweed, ginger, green onion, tempura crunch, fish broth

Plain Udon

$8.99

udon noodle, in fish broth. No Toppings

Garlic Shrimp Yakisoba

Garlic Shrimp Yakisoba

$13.99

shrimp, mushroom, egg noodle - pan fried, cilantro, sesame, black pepper.

Ginger Pork Yakisoba

Ginger Pork Yakisoba

$13.99

spicy miso pork, mushroom, ginger, egg noodle - pan fried, green onion, sesame, black pepper.

Shrimp Uni Udon

Shrimp Uni Udon

$16.99

sea-urchin alfredo, shrimp, parmesan, udon noodle, green onion, black pepper

Sashimi Carpaccio

Aburi Toro Carpaccio - 6 pcs

Aburi Toro Carpaccio - 6 pcs

$29.99

seared fatty tuna belly, yuzu ponzu, chives

Bluefin Carpaccio - 6 pcs

Bluefin Carpaccio - 6 pcs

$18.99

bluefin tuna, japanese balsamic, shiso mint leaf

Hamachi Carpaccio - 6 pcs

Hamachi Carpaccio - 6 pcs

$17.99

yellowtail, garlic ponzu, serrano, microgreens.

Salmon Carpaccio - 6 pcs

Salmon Carpaccio - 6 pcs

$16.99

scottish salmon, sweet onion ginger dressing, chives

Albacore Carpaccio - 6 pcs

Albacore Carpaccio - 6 pcs

$15.99

Seared Albacore, sweet onion ginger ponzu, crispy onion, chives

Aburi Mackerel - 6 pcs

Aburi Mackerel - 6 pcs

$14.99

seared cured Japanese mackerel, yuzu ponzu, green onion

Sushi - 2 PC

Nigiri Bluefin Tuna

Nigiri Bluefin Tuna

$8.99

Nigiri Bluefin Toro

$16.99

Bluefin Fatty Tuna Belly

Nigiri Yellowtail

Nigiri Yellowtail

$7.99
Nigiri Organic Scottish Salmon

Nigiri Organic Scottish Salmon

$7.99
Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$6.99

Nigiri Japanese Mackerel

$4.99

Nigiri Freshwater Eel

$6.99

Special Sushi - 2PC

Aburi Toro

Aburi Toro

$16.99

seared fatty tuna belly, yuzu ponzu, chives

Balsamic Bluefin

Balsamic Bluefin

$9.99

bluefin tuna, japanese balsamic, shiso mint leaf

Serrano Yellowtail

Serrano Yellowtail

$8.99

yellowtail, garlic ponzu, serrano

Truffle Salmon

Truffle Salmon

$10.99

seared scottish salmon, black truffle garlic butter soy

Ginger Albacore

Ginger Albacore

$7.99

seared albacore, sweet onion ginger ponzu, serrano

A5 Wagyu Nigiri

A5 Wagyu Nigiri

$24.99

Seared A-5 japanese wagyu, yuzu ponzu, chive

Sashimi - 5 PC (GF with Tamari)

Sashimi Bluefin Tuna

$16.99

5 piece sashimi

Sashimi Bluefin Toro

$36.99

5 piece fatty tuna belly sashimi

Sashimi Yellowtail

$15.99

5 piece sashimi

Sashimi Salmon, Organic Scottish

$15.99

5 piece sashimi

Sashimi Albacore

$13.99

5 piece sashimi

Sashimi Mackerel

$11.99

5 piece sashimi

Classic Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$6.99

kanikama, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.99

spicy tuna, cucumber

Vegetable Roll (Vegan)

$10.99

Avocado, cucumber, burdock, shiso mint leaf, chives, micro greens, tomatoes, ginger dressing

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.99

salmon skin, kanikama, cucumber, eel sauce

Shrimp Crunch Roll

Shrimp Crunch Roll

$11.99

shrimp tempura, kanikama, cucumber, eel sauce, tempura crunch

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$11.99

soft shell crab, kanikama, cucumber, eel sauce

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$13.99

broiled freshwater eel, kanikama, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.99

bluefin tuna, yellowtail, scottish salmon, albacore, kanikama, avocado, cucumber

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$12.99

scottish salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon Roll

$7.99

Cucumber Roll (Vegan)

$5.99

Avocado Roll (Vegan)

$6.99

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.99

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.99

Rice Roll

$3.99

Handrolls

Krabby Fatty

Krabby Fatty

$9.99

Baked snow crab, kanikama, garlic butter soy, soy paper

California HR

$6.99

Spicy Tuna HR

$7.99

Eel Avocado HR

$8.99

Salmon Avocado HR

$8.99

Salmon Skin HR

$7.99

Spicy Yellowtail HR

$7.99

Tuna HR

$8.99

Salmon HR

$7.99

Negi Toro HR

$13.99

Yellowtail HR

$7.99

Craft Rolls

Bluefin Bombshell

Bluefin Bombshell

$17.99

No Rice Roll with Soy Paper, bluefin tuna, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, Japanese balsamic, shiso mint leaf

Bluefin Samurai

Bluefin Samurai

$16.99

Seared bluefin tuna, spicy tuna, cucumber, Japanese balsamic, green onion, smoked chili sauce, smoky Japanese chili pepper

Braveheart Crudo

Braveheart Crudo

$15.99

Scottish salmon, yellowtail, cream cheese, avocado, ginger dressing, micro greens

Bumblebee Tuna

Bumblebee Tuna

$14.99

Yellowtail, spicy tuna, cucumber, garlic ponzu, baby cilantro

Burning Man

Burning Man

$16.99

Seared albacore, spicy tuna, avocado, tempura serrano, fried potato, sriracha diablo sauce

Citrus Sakura

Citrus Sakura

$15.99

VERY POPULAR ROLL! Scottish salmon, kanikama, avocado, cucumber, yuzu zest, fresh yuzu juice

Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons

$15.99

Broiled freshwater eel, tempura shrimp, kanikama, avocado, sriracha aioli, eel sauce, chive

Final Fantasia

Final Fantasia

$17.99

No Rice Roll with Soy Paper, bluefin tuna, yellowtail, scottish salmon, kanikama, cucumber, sweet onion yuzu ponzu, micro greens

Hamachi Davidson

Hamachi Davidson

$17.99

POPULAR NO RICE ROLL! No Rice Roll with Soy Paper, yellowtail, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, garlic ponzu, baby cilantro

Holy Mackerel

Holy Mackerel

$14.99

Japanese mackerel, spicy tuna, cucumber, ginger ponzu, smoked chili sauce, serrano, Japanese chili pepper

Jessica Albacore

Jessica Albacore

$15.99

Seared albacore, spicy tuna, cucumber, ginger ponzu garlic dressing, serrano, micro greens

Kyoto Krypotnite

Kyoto Krypotnite

$16.99

CRUNCHY! Double spicy tuna on a crispy rice roll, cucumber, sweet soy glaze, smoked chili sauce, serrano, Japanese chili pepper

Slammin Salmon

Slammin Salmon

$15.99

Baked Scottish salmon, kanikama, avocado, cucumber, dynamite sauce, chive

The Hasselhoff

The Hasselhoff

$17.99

No Rice Roll with Soy Paper, Scottish salmon, avocado, cucumber, yuzu ponzu chimichurri, chive

White Lightning

White Lightning

$16.99

THE BEST SELLER!!! Seared albacore, tempura white fish, tempura asparagus, kanikama, garlic butter soy, chive

Kids' Menu

Kids Special is available for limited time
Kids/Shrimp Tempura (3pcs), Edamame, Miso Soup

Kids/Shrimp Tempura (3pcs), Edamame, Miso Soup

$6.99

For kids under 12.

Kids/California Roll (4pcs), Edamame, Miso Soup

Kids/California Roll (4pcs), Edamame, Miso Soup

$6.99

For kids under 12

Kids/Chicken Gyoza (4pcs), Edamame, Miso Soup

Kids/Chicken Gyoza (4pcs), Edamame, Miso Soup

$6.99

For kids under 12

Catering Orders

Catering for M. Roe (05/14)

$640.40Out of stock

Beer

Kirin Light Bottle

$6.00
Asahi Super Dry

Asahi Super Dry

$8.00

Rice Lager/5%/16.9oz

Snow Weizen

Snow Weizen

$9.00

Kawaba Snow Weizen/Gunma/5%/11.2oz

White Ale

White Ale

$12.00

Hitachino White/Ibaraki/5.5%/11.8oz

Orange IPA

Orange IPA

$12.00

Hitachino Dai Dai/Ibaraki/6.2%/11.8oz

Hitachino Pilsner

$12.00
Amber Red Ale

Amber Red Ale

$9.00

Kawaba Sunrise/Gunma/5%/11.2oz

Echigo Rice Lager

Echigo Rice Lager

$8.00

Echigo Koshihikari Ale/Niigata/5%/11.2oz

Wednesday Cat - Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Echigo IPA

$12.00

Hard Seltzer

Mango White Claw

$5.50

Sake Bottles

Kenbishi Honjozo 30oz

Kenbishi Honjozo 30oz

$81.00

Bold, dry, full body, classic

Kino Junmai 24oz

Kino Junmai 24oz

$54.00

Mild Asian pear, gentle

Jun Ginjo 24oz

Jun Ginjo 24oz

$64.00Out of stock

Medium body, rice aroma, clean

Katana Ginjo 24oz

Katana Ginjo 24oz

$54.00

Super dry, full body, grainy

Narutotai Nama Ginjo 24oz

Narutotai Nama Ginjo 24oz

$88.00

Ripe, fruity, round, dry finish

Hoyo Daiginjo 16.9oz

Hoyo Daiginjo 16.9oz

$72.00

Gentle melon, round, light body

Dassai 39 Daiginjo 24oz

Dassai 39 Daiginjo 24oz

$88.00

Clean, well balanced, lightly fruity

Manju Daiginjo 24oz

Manju Daiginjo 24oz

$138.00

Fresh grape, silky clean

Sanka Diaginjo 24 oz

$98.00
Yukimanman Daiginjo 24oz

Yukimanman Daiginjo 24oz

$248.00

Aged in snow, rich yet very clean

Nigori 50oz

$75.00
Yumedono Daiginjo 24oz

Yumedono Daiginjo 24oz

$195.00

Astonishing combination of fruits, glorious finish

Dassai Beyond Daiginjo 24oz

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

JAPONICA is a Sushi/Izakaya Japanese restaurant in Redondo Beach where you can not only enjoy authentic Japanese favorites such as sushi and sashimi, but also multi-national dishes based on Japanese culinary method in a cool, yet casual atmosphere.

Website

Location

1304 1/2 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

