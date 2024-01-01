Restaurant info

JARANA showcases an approachable yet authentic menu that embodies the spirit of Peruvian cuisine. It offers a unique blend of comfort, joy, and culinary exploration. Each location is designed to reflect the lively, festive nature of a traditional Peruvian 'jarana' – a celebration marked by abundant food, soulful music, and spirited libations. The restaurant prides itself on its fusion of traditional Peruvian recipes with global culinary influences, particularly from Japanese, Chinese, and Italian cuisines, creating a dining experience that is both familiar and intriguing.

